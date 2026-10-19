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A smart scale with a screen on its handle? Wyze might be onto something

Wyze finally lifts the readout off the floor.

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Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware
Wyze

The whole point of a smart scale is to make tracking my body easier, not give me another reason to reach for my phone every time I want a reading.

Wyze’s new Scale Ultra BodyScan Plus displays readings on a color screen built into its handle, so you can see them as you measure without reaching for your phone. 

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Wyze

What’s different about this Wyze scale?

Wyze’s original Ultra BodyScan (from last year) sells for $119.98. Its handle features sensors that measure muscle and fat in your torso, arms, and legs, while the scale’s screen stays under your feet. 

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The Plus keeps the same eight electrodes (the ones that read your body composition) and adds a color display. It measures 4.3 inches from one corner to the other and sits on the handle (via Wyze). 

The screen shows your weight, how it has changed since last time (or whether it has changed), along with other measurement-related trends. Of course, you can choose which numbers appear. The glass top is conductive, so you don’t have to hunt for exact foot spots. 

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Wyze

What else comes with the $149.99 price?

The new BodyScan Plus costs about $30 more than the original. However, the higher upfront price eliminates the need to pay for a separate subscription. The Wyze app includes all 50-plus metrics and trends at no additional cost. 

The best part, as I mentioned previously, is that you don’t need your phone. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the scale displays your full readout on its own, then syncs to the fitness app ecosystem of your choice (including Apple Health and Google Health). 

If you own the original, I’d say the screen is the main reason to upgrade, but only if that solves a legitimate problem for you. I know it would for me. In the end, handle-display scales aren’t new, so Wyze’s real pitch is price and the no-subscription promise. 

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