A tight squeeze could fix the biggest hurdle for solid-state car and gadget batteries

Solid-state batteries have long been promised as the holy grail of energy storage. They promise to double energy density compared to traditional options, slash charging times, and eliminate the risk of thermal fires. Despite that, the technology has yet to achieve widespread commercial adoption, and the main culprit is dendrites. These microscopic, needle-like structures form inside solid-state batteries during charging, bore through the solid ceramic electrolyte, and bridge the electrodes, causing a short circuit.

Now, researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have discovered a surprisingly simple fix for this persistent problem. According to a paper published in the science journal Nature, applying controlled mechanical pressure to the ceramic electrolyte prevents these short circuits, allowing test cells to survive thousands of charge cycles without failing.

Redirecting internal growth

Scientists spent years debating whether dendrites begin at the surface of the electrolyte or deep within its internal structure. Using advanced X-ray tools at SLAC, the research team settled this question, revealing that dendrites start at nanoscopic internal pores and defects inside the material.

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To counter this, the researchers used basic fracture mechanics. They placed a shape-memory alloy ring around the solid electrolyte and heated it to 170 degrees Celsius. As the ring shrank, it exerted a strong, continuous side-squeeze on the cell.

The result was striking. Under mechanical compression, dendrites still formed at internal defect sites, but the physical stress altered their growth path. Instead of growing vertically toward the electrodes and triggering short circuits, the dendrites grew horizontally. Confined safely inside the electrolyte, they could no longer span the gap between the components to kill the battery.

Impact on everyday tech

While the research is currently at the lab stage, using mechanical pressure to stop dendrites opens up a clear path for real-world devices across several key sectors.

Electric vehicles: For EVs, doubling energy density means significantly longer driving range and lighter vehicle weight. Preventing short circuits allows these packs to handle rapid charging protocols while curbing range anxiety for drivers.

Consumer electronics: Smartphones, laptops, and wearables could get dramatically longer battery life in thinner form factors once manufacturing scales.

Grid energy storage: Large-scale energy grids require storage that lasts for thousands of cycles. Solid ceramic electrolytes will provide non-flammable stability, and mechanical compression would help ensure long-term reliability.

The research proves that eliminating dendrites might not require a miracle, defect-free ceramic material. By relying on basic mechanical pressure, it gives engineers a clear, more realistic path forward. Designing batteries with a built-in compression mechanism could be the shortcut needed to finally bring solid-state batteries out of lab testing and into the real world.