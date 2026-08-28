 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

A tight squeeze could fix the biggest hurdle for solid-state car and gadget batteries

A simple mechanical trick could replace complex chemistry fixes to make solid-state batteries safer, faster, and more reliable.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Donut solid-state battery featured
Donut Lab

Solid-state batteries have long been promised as the holy grail of energy storage. They promise to double energy density compared to traditional options, slash charging times, and eliminate the risk of thermal fires. Despite that, the technology has yet to achieve widespread commercial adoption, and the main culprit is dendrites. These microscopic, needle-like structures form inside solid-state batteries during charging, bore through the solid ceramic electrolyte, and bridge the electrodes, causing a short circuit.

Now, researchers from SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have discovered a surprisingly simple fix for this persistent problem. According to a paper published in the science journal Nature, applying controlled mechanical pressure to the ceramic electrolyte prevents these short circuits, allowing test cells to survive thousands of charge cycles without failing.

Redirecting internal growth

Scientists spent years debating whether dendrites begin at the surface of the electrolyte or deep within its internal structure. Using advanced X-ray tools at SLAC, the research team settled this question, revealing that dendrites start at nanoscopic internal pores and defects inside the material.

Recommended Videos

To counter this, the researchers used basic fracture mechanics. They placed a shape-memory alloy ring around the solid electrolyte and heated it to 170 degrees Celsius. As the ring shrank, it exerted a strong, continuous side-squeeze on the cell.

Solid-state batteries SLAC Stanford University research illustration
A cross-sectional view of the electrolyte, showing horizontal dendrites throughout the thickness of the electrolyte. The vertical location of the horizontal dendrites indicates the depth at which they initiate inside the solid electrolyte. Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The result was striking. Under mechanical compression, dendrites still formed at internal defect sites, but the physical stress altered their growth path. Instead of growing vertically toward the electrodes and triggering short circuits, the dendrites grew horizontally. Confined safely inside the electrolyte, they could no longer span the gap between the components to kill the battery.

Impact on everyday tech

While the research is currently at the lab stage, using mechanical pressure to stop dendrites opens up a clear path for real-world devices across several key sectors.

  • Electric vehicles: For EVs, doubling energy density means significantly longer driving range and lighter vehicle weight. Preventing short circuits allows these packs to handle rapid charging protocols while curbing range anxiety for drivers.
  • Consumer electronics: Smartphones, laptops, and wearables could get dramatically longer battery life in thinner form factors once manufacturing scales.
  • Grid energy storage: Large-scale energy grids require storage that lasts for thousands of cycles. Solid ceramic electrolytes will provide non-flammable stability, and mechanical compression would help ensure long-term reliability.

The research proves that eliminating dendrites might not require a miracle, defect-free ceramic material. By relying on basic mechanical pressure, it gives engineers a clear, more realistic path forward. Designing batteries with a built-in compression mechanism could be the shortcut needed to finally bring solid-state batteries out of lab testing and into the real world.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Anthropic previews new standard to streamline AI-to-machine connections
The Model Hardware Standard provides a universal translation layer, giving AI agents standard controls to run lab equiment and factory machines.
Anthropic MHS

Anthropic has launched a research preview of its Model Hardware Standard (MHS), a shared specification designed to let AI agents safely control lab instruments and factory equipment. The company claims MHS reduces the time required to integrate complex machinery with AI from months down to hours or minutes. The standard is currently available to select research labs and manufacturers via a waitlist, but Anthropic plans to open-source it in the future.

How the standard connects AI to physical devices

Read more
Gemini Omni can now extend videos to 40 seconds and upscale them to 4K
Adult, Female, Person

Generating a short AI video is one thing; getting several shots to actually look like they belong in the same video is a much harder problem. Google is taking another swing at that with Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, its latest generative video model aimed at giving creators and developers much more control over what happens between the first frame and the last.

The biggest change is how much of an existing video Gemini can remember when you ask it to continue a scene. Omni 1.1 can look at up to 10 seconds of previous footage for context, rather than relying on just the final second. That should help it keep characters, environments, and the general direction of a scene more consistent instead of effectively guessing what should happen next.

Read more
Why Thinking Like an Engineer Is Essential for Kids in the Age of AI
Adult, Male, Man

Maybe the best gift you can give your children is the experience of failure. It sounds radical, perhaps even a little uncomfortable, particularly when so much of parenting involves trying to protect children from frustration and disappointment. Yet by stepping in every time something becomes difficult, we may also be taking away opportunities for them to develop the very skills they will need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable world.

The question has become more pressing as artificial intelligence changes the way we think about work. In an earlier Trending Forward conversation, I explored what happens when AI begins taking over tasks and skills that once required years of training. The challenge isn't simply predicting which jobs might disappear. It is figuring out how to prepare people for a labor market where the skills that are valuable today may not look quite so valuable a decade or two from now.

Read more