 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

A tiny humanoid robot uses an Android phone as its brain, and it costs just $400

Your old Android phone might have a second career in robotics.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Agile's first humanoid robot, the Agile ONE.
Agile

We’ve all got an old smartphone lying around somewhere, collecting dust in a drawer. Maybe you’ve kept it as a backup, or perhaps you haven’t gotten around to selling it. But what if that forgotten Android phone could actually power a walking robot? It sounds like something you’d build for a science fair, but researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have turned that idea into a working prototype.

That’s exactly the idea behind PhoneBot, a small humanoid robot developed by UCLA researchers. Instead of relying on expensive hardware, it uses an ordinary Android smartphone to understand its surroundings and control its movement. Even more interesting, the robot costs around $400 to build, excluding the phone. And you don’t need the latest flagship either. Even an older Android phone can do the job.

Your Android phone is doing more than making calls

PhoneBot stands about 19 inches tall and weighs around four pounds, so it fits comfortably on a desk. But don’t let its size fool you. In demonstrations, researchers got it walking, following a person, and even picking itself up after falling face-first onto the ground. What’s particularly interesting is how much responsibility the smartphone takes on. Instead of equipping the robot with expensive cameras and dedicated computing hardware, the researchers mounted an Android phone on its torso.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
TechXplore

The phone’s camera helps it identify and follow people, while its built-in sensors monitor movement and orientation. It also processes movement instructions and sends them over Wi-Fi to a small computer that controls the robot’s 13 motors. And here’s something even more impressive. The researchers tested PhoneBot with four different Android devices, including the Honor 9 from 2017 and newer budget Motorola and Samsung phones. All four handled the essential tasks, although the Honor 9 couldn’t support the mapping feature because it lacked the necessary Google services. So, that aging Android phone in your drawer might still have plenty of life left.

It’s not ready to do your chores, but that’s not the point

Before you start imagining PhoneBot fetching your coffee or cleaning your room, there are a few limitations worth knowing about. For starters, it doesn’t have arms, and its walking abilities have only been developed for flat surfaces. Its affordable motors also restrict how much weight it can support. Still, the researchers have bigger plans. They want to teach PhoneBot to navigate uneven ground, give it lightweight arms, and eventually handle more of its voice-processing capabilities directly on the smartphone.

Robot, People, Person
TechXplore

The project also builds on earlier smartphone-powered robotics research, including Intel’s wheeled OpenBot platform. However, getting a two-legged robot to walk reliably introduces an entirely different challenge, particularly when balance is involved. According to the team’s research paper, they improved PhoneBot’s walking behavior by training its software with mirrored movement examples, helping both legs share the workload more evenly. Ultimately, PhoneBot isn’t trying to compete with expensive humanoid robots. It’s an open-source project designed to make robotics experimentation more affordable and accessible, especially for students and researchers. And if an ordinary Android phone can already accomplish this much, it’ll be interesting to see what the next version can do.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
AI can’t tell if you’re gay or straight, but it thinks it knows what both look like
AI knows it shouldn't judge a face, but apparently, drawing one is a different story.
Emilia Clarke AI generated stock image. Gemini / Nano Banana is on the left

We've all been told not to judge a book by its cover, and you'd think AI would follow that rule, too. Ask an AI chatbot to guess someone's sexual orientation just by looking at their face, and it'll likely tell you that there's no reliable way to know. But what happens when you ask that same model to change someone's appearance to match a particular sexual orientation? Well, that's where things get uncomfortable.

A new study, accepted for presentation at the 2026 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing, found that AI models from OpenAI and Google can be inconsistent when handling sensitive personal characteristics. They might refuse to make assumptions about someone based on their appearance, but when asked to generate those same assumptions visually, the results tell a very different story.

Read more
A clinical study with Google’s special chatbot shows a strong future for AI in healthcare
Google’s medical AI could give doctors a useful second set of eyes
Google Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer chatbot

AI is a useful tool for handling many tasks in private as well as professional settings, but medical advice, especially diagnosis, is one area where I generally draw the line. General-purpose chatbots tend to sound confident and convincing while giving medical advice, even when they are wrong, as studies have previously found.

That being said, Google's new research points to a much more convincing use for AI in healthcare. Its Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer chatbot, or AMIE for short, could help prepare both sides before the appointment even begins.

Read more
Relaxation music had one job in this pain study, and favorite songs did it better
Patients who chose their music reported less pain after an IV insertion
Book, Publication, Indoors

Patients’ favorite songs helped ease pain after an IV insertion in a new study, while music specifically chosen for relaxation didn’t show a significant benefit. The soothing soundtrack could apparently use a second opinion.

Researchers at University Hospital Zürich studied 204 patients receiving an IV cannula before an MRI scan. Those listening to their chosen music reported less pain 30 seconds and two minutes after insertion. Across the full sample, the clearest relief came after the needle went in.

Read more