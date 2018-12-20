Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Luke Dormehl
By

Researchers have been using sound waves to levitate tiny objects for a while now. But a new project from scientists at the U.K.’s University of Bristol and Spain’s Universidad Publica De Navarra takes things to the next level. They have created what they refer to as “acoustic tweezers,” which involve levitating multiple objects at the same time, but controlling them individually. This could be used for everything from creating a simple three-dimensional “pixel” display in mid-air to conceivably stitching up internal injuries without a surgeon having to physically touch the patient in question. It sounds like the stuff of science fiction, but a demonstration by the researchers is pretty darn convincing.

“We have trapped several particles in mid-air using the forces exerted by sound,” Dr. Asier Marzo, from Bristol’s department of mechanical engineering, told Digital Trends. “What is more important, for the first time the generated acoustic field can manipulate various particles simultaneously and independently from each other. This was possible thanks to a custom-made sound modulator: an array with loads of tiny speakers, 256 in our case. Another key element to achieve this was the use of an optimized algorithm capable of calculating in real time what each speaker should emit in order to generate a field that traps the particles at the target position.”

acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing

As can be seen in the video at the top of this article, there are a range of intriguing use-cases for the technology, such as assembling particles in a set formation in the air or connecting multiple particles together with threads to carry out actions like stitching. The idea of using levitation to, for instance, control particles inside a patient’s body seems far-fetched, but Marzo points out that it could actually be more straightforward than levitating particles in air. That’s because sound travels better through our bodies, which contain a high proportion of water, than it does through air.

At present, the team can only move up to 25 particles at the same time. However, Marzo noted that with better hardware — namely, a superior sound modulator — it should be possible to manipulate hundreds of floating particles at once. This would give them a swarm of levitated particles to play with.

A paper describing the work, titled “Holographic Acoustic Tweezers,” was recently published in the journal PNAS.

Don't Miss

Drones force one of the world's busiest airports to suspend all flights
bluetooth beacons and rfid bands the mall of america is a really smart city moa north entrance 2
Features

Cities looking to get smart take a lesson from an iconic shopping mall

From Disney World to the Mall of America, public venues are becoming microcosms for smart city projects. We dove into both, to show what government officials can learn – and what you can expect from your city.
Posted By John R. Quain
larvalbot robot mission undersea great barrier reef underwater
Emerging Tech

‘Crop duster’ robot is helping reseed the Great Barrier Reef with coral

In a world first, an undersea robot has delivered microscopic coral larvae to the Great Barrier Reef. Meet Larvalbot: the robot "crop duster" which dispenses coral babies on troubled reefs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
band aid blast of uv light on knee
Emerging Tech

New adhesive tech could let you remove Band-Aids with a blast of UV light

Pulling off Band-Aids sucks. But that could be about to change, thanks to a new type of adhesive that can be easily detached using a specific frequency of UV light. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit cubesat better video downlink gettyimages 112718136
Emerging Tech

It will soon be much easier for tiny satellites to transmit images back to Earth

CubeSats are cheap miniature satellites with a range of exciting applications. However, their small size can make feeding images and video back to Earth difficult. Perhaps until now, that is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein