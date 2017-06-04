Aeroboat’s S6 performance yacht steps up with luxury, speed, and unique design

Why it matters to you If your idea of fun day cruising involves fast transit from port to destination, this could be your vessel.

A private vessel need not qualify as a “superyacht” to be a showstopper. The 65-foot, Rolls-Royce-powered Aeroboat S6 falls short of the minimum 80-foot superyacht length, but the boat’s design, speed, and distinctive features are sure to attract second looks wherever it appears.

The S6 is a uniquely designed day cruiser, but not a likely choice for a liveaboard or long cruises. The Aeroboat’s two decks are rated for entertaining 12 passengers, but the yacht only sleeps four people.

The S6’s distinctive teardrop-shaped open cockpit and central midships seating area, which also conceals a dining table, leads all the way to the aft swim platform. This yacht is intended for people who like the sun and the sea with unobstructed views. Hardtop and Bimini top variations are available for those who prefer protection from the elements.

The spacious owner’s cabin doubles as the main below deck entertainment area. An additional cabin has a Pullman for two crew members or guests. The S6 has a well-equipped gallery and a shower room with a day head.

The Header Rail Readout, located high and central section of the cockpit windscreen, answers the inevitable “Are we there yet?” and “How long will it take?” inquiries. The readout displays the current speed, heading, and ETA for all to see.

The Aeroboat S6’s superstructure tail has to be seen, at least in photographs, to appreciate. Dual sunbeds at the back of the midships seating area can be converted to a huge sun lounge when the passerelle, or passageway, is not in use. The passerelle is directly over the engine compartment.

Wingtips stairs on either side of the passerelle each have a half-door to the cockpit, providing another means of arriving on the top deck or descending to the swim platform. It’s an elegant and unique design that takes up a substantial amount of space.

The swim platform has its own special feature called Aerostairs that will get everyone in the yacht club talking — at least the first time they see it. The platform can extend the width of the transom and lower down with seven wide steps for people to get on or off the vessel. Pop-up railings for the wingtip stairs and the Aerostairs add a safety element when desired.

Another S6 talking point is the lower deck tender garage, unusual in a yacht this size. The garage, which is located just forward of the engine compartment, can hold a 12.5-foot tender or two personal watercraft. An overhead crane deploys and retrieves the toys or the tender.

Bomber aircraft-style doors in the S6 bow store mooring equipment, anchor, fenders, and an additional life raft.

The S6 is powered by two 1,500-horsepower diesel engines assisted by waterjets. The top speed with a light load is estimated at 48 knots. The S6’s range at 40 knots and full 1,518-gallon fuel capacity is 400 nautical miles. The range would be longer when moving at lower speeds, but this yacht isn’t designed for slow cruises.