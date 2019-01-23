Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Amazon is building a fleet of autonomous robots to deliver packages to your door

Luke Dormehl
By

Having explored every time-saving delivery option from flying warehouses and package-carrying drones to checkout-free retail stores and even the controversial Amazon Key, it was only going to be so long until Amazon hopped aboard the delivery robot bandwagon. That’s what it has announced today with the launch of a brand-new service it’s referring to as Amazon Scout.

These last-mile delivery robots, which are essentially hampers on wheels, can navigate autonomously to their destination to drop off packages which are stowed securely inside. Amazon has begun a trial featuring six of these robots in one neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington, where they’ll be delivering packages during daylight hours on weekends. They will be accompanied by a human chaperone at first, although the long-term plan is likely for them to operate without the need for such supervision. The ordering experience on the part of the customer does not change.

“At Amazon, we continually invest in new technologies to benefit customers,” an Amazon blog post states. “We’ve been hard at work developing a new, fully electric delivery system — Amazon Scout –[ designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices.” Later on, it helpfully notes that, “we developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians, and anything else in their path.” (These pet-friendly conclusions have been borne out by other studies.)

amazon scout delivery robot program

Amazon is not the only company that’s busy exploring the possibility of delivery robots. Other initiatives around the world have used similar robots to deliver everything from mail to snacks. The leading company in this field is Starship Technologies, which has hoovered up venture funding to make its robot delivery dream a reality. Starship’s latest announcement involves a deal to deploy a fleet of 25 delivery robots to deliver takeout at George Mason University in Virginia. Students, faculty, and other staff can place orders by app and then have food delivered anywhere on campus in an average of 15 minutes.

How quickly Amazon rolls out its fleet of Amazon Scouts remains to be seen. Judging by the speed at which the retail giant has introduced robots into its warehouses, however, it shouldn’t be too long before fleets of Scouts are trundling down many streets in the country.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Once again, a drone has reportedly caused a shutdown at a major airport
Up Next

Looking for an affordable robot vacuum? Save $127 on the iRobot Roomba 690
george mason university delivery robot starship new 2
Emerging Tech

World’s biggest fleet of campus delivery robots now transporting student meals

The world’s largest fleet of delivery robots on a university campus is coming to Fairfax County, Virginia’s George Mason University. Here's how the ordering and delivery process plays out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irobot roomba 690 deal
Deals

Looking for an affordable robot vacuum? Save $127 on the iRobot Roomba 690

The Roomba 690 is probably the most affordable Roomba robot vacuums. It has all the smart features you need to keep your space clean for hundreds of dollars less. Amazon is now discounting this handy robot vacuum even more with a $127…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin
Emerging Tech

‘Tech vest’ prevents Amazon workers from colliding with robot co-workers

Amazon workers at its fulfillment centers are using "tech vests" to help protect them from collisions with their robot co-workers. The robots already have obstacle avoidance sensors, but the belt offers another layer of safety.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
self driving robot bartender 20190114 cra guido in the city
Emerging Tech

Too buzzed to drive? Don’t worry — this autonomous car-bar will drive to you

It might just be the best or worst idea that we've ever heard: A self-driving robot bartender you can summon with an app, which promises to mix you the perfect drink wherever you happen to be.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Airline Cockpit
Emerging Tech

Pilotless planes are on their way, but would you fly in one?

Airbus says advancements in artificial intelligence can help it toward its goal of building a plane capable of fully autonomous flight, though whether passengers can be persuaded to travel in one is another matter entirely.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
anycubic photon review 3d printer xxl 2
Emerging Tech

3D printers are finally affordable. Here are the best models under $500

3D printer prices have dropped dramatically over the past few years, but just because something is cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth buying. Here, we’ve rounded up all the cheap 3D printers that are actually worth spending your money on.
Posted By James Lynch
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
anymal robot dog gets up again kick
Emerging Tech

ANYmal dog robot can get back on its feet when someone pushes it over

Roboticists at ETH Zurich have demonstrated how their ANYmal four-legged robot is capable of taking a kicking and keeping on walking -- or getting back to its feet if it's pushed over.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai develop drug without trademark pharmacy robot
Emerging Tech

A.I. finds non-infringing ways to copy drugs pharma spends billions developing

Researchers have demonstrated an artificial intelligence which can find new methods for producing existing pharmaceuticals in a way that doesn’t infringe on existing patents. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coinstar machines bitcoin cash machine
Emerging Tech

Coinstar machines will let you swap cash for Bitcoin at your local grocery store

Coinstar, the company which owns the coin exchange machines found at grocery stores and elsewhere, will soon let you easily buy Bitcoin with your cash money. Here's how it will work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
airbus zephyr solar aircraft record s
Emerging Tech

Facebook hasn’t given up on the idea of building an internet drone

Facebook's efforts to provide internet connectivity from the skies using solar-powered drones suffered a blow last year when the company abandoned its "Aquila" drone project. But the company clearly hasn't given up on the idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
skyvalet smart luggage
Deals

Smart luggage does it all with wireless charger, built-in scale, GPS tracking

The SkyValet smart luggage, currently being funded on Kickstarter, offers solutions to many common travel struggles. With SkyValet, you no longer need separate portable chargers, a scale to weigh your bag, a lock, or a tracking device. It's…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
china crispr human cancer trial gene editing ala cas9
Emerging Tech

The CRISPR baby saga continues as China confirms second gene-edited pregnancy

China’s official Xinhua news agency has confirmed that a second woman has become pregnant as part of a controversial experiment to create the world’s first genetically edited babies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cern large hadron collider physicists discover pentaquark paritcle lhc
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN’s new particle collider tunnel

CERN plans to put the Large Hadron Collider to shame with its proposed much larger Future Circular Collider -- and Elon Musk wants to help. Because, you know, he's not busy enough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl