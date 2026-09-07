 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

An AI-designed drug might help slow aging, but we’re not there yet

The results hint at a possible anti-aging effect, but there’s still a long way to go before we know what it means.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
medical test tubes
Testalizeme / Unsplash

Rentosertib, a drug Insilico Medicine designed almost entirely using AI, was created to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease that scars and stiffens the lungs over time. But fighting lung disease was only half the plan from the start.

According to a new study published in Nature Biotechnology, the drug’s target was chosen specifically because it overlaps heavily with the biology of aging, and the whole trial was designed to test whether treating the lungs could also mean turning back the body’s biological clock.

Recommended Videos

Researchers ran the drug through a 12-week phase 2a trial with 42 patients split across three doses and a placebo group. Alongside tracking lung function, the team was also checking whether the drug was quietly changing how fast these patients were biologically aging.

How do you even measure biological age from a blood sample?

Scientists used something called proteomic aging clocks. Instead of looking at your birth certificate, these tools study the proteins floating around in your blood and estimate how “old” your body actually behaves. The team ran six different clock models on the same blood samples, and all six agreed on one thing: patients taking rentosertib showed a drop in biological age compared to the placebo group. 

The application of aging research principles to clinical trials
Nature Biotechnology

Interestingly, the effect was strongest at the lower 30mg dose taken twice a day rather than a single larger 60mg dose, even though both add up to the same amount of drug per day. Something about splitting the dose seems to matter.

Is this really an anti-aging effect, or just the drug doing its job?

That’s the tricky part. Since rentosertib is built to fight fibrosis, it’s hard to say if the biological age drop is a genuine aging reversal or simply a byproduct of patients getting healthier lungs. 

To dig deeper, researchers compared the protein changes to aging patterns from over 55,000 people in the UK Biobank. The twice-daily 30mg group showed a real reversal of normal age-related protein changes, something the once-daily 60mg group didn’t show at all, despite that group posting the best lung function results in the original trial.

Nothing here confirms rentosertib as an anti-aging drug just yet, and even the researchers say more direct testing is needed before anyone can call this a proven geroprotective effect. But it’s an early sign that building a drug around aging biology from the ground up, rather than treating it as an afterthought, might actually be a smarter way to develop treatments going forward.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
XPENG just put its humanoid robot on the production line, and it walked itself out
IRON clocks in for its first shift
XPENG Iron

XPENG’s humanoid robot has officially joined the workforce, and it even got an employee badge. The Chinese automaker announced on September 8 that its next-generation IRON had completed assembly and autonomously walked off its newly commissioned humanoid robot production line in Guangzhou.

CEO He Xiaopeng then pinned a staff badge onto the robot, symbolically welcoming it to the XPENG team. It is a charming little ceremony for a machine that the company hopes will eventually become a regular part of everyday life. XPENG is moving IRON beyond R&D prototypes toward production-line manufacturing, applying the quality-control systems and manufacturing experience it has developed through its electric vehicle business.

Read more
Google and Cathay Pacific are using AI to tackle aviation’s overlooked climate problem
A third of aviation's climate impact comes from contrails most people never think about.
Aircraft, Flight, Transportation

Those wispy white lines trailing behind airplanes (called contrails) sure look harmless from the ground, but they're doing more damage to the climate than we realize.

As part of Operating Blue Skies, Google has partnered with Cathay Pacific, one of the major international airlines operating both passenger and cargo flights, to test and deploy AI-driven contrail mitigation technology across a region where air travel is growing faster than anywhere else: Asia Pacific. 

Read more
The best tech of IFA 2026: a repairable laptop, liquid-cooled power bank, AI toothbrush, and more
From an AI toothbrush to a liquid-cooled battery, this is the best tech of IFA 2026
Best Of IFA 2026

IFA Berlin brought innovation from across the globe into one giant exhibition, and we got the chance to experience the new-gen "tech" firsthand. Walking through Messe Berlin, we saw a laptop designed to be repaired at home to a power bank with visible liquid coolant, an AI-powered toothbrush with a camera inside your mouth, and a robot vacuum carrying another.

The variety is what makes IFA one of the best tech shows. IFA 2026 runs from September 4 through 8, and we've spent our time in Berlin chasing down the products that caught our eyes. Some of these are clever ideas that may change how we use tech every day, while others solve a problem that I didn't realize existed.

Read more