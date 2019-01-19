Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Tiny animals discovered in Antarctic lake deep beneath the ice

Georgina Torbet
By

Scientists have made a surprising discovery in Antarctica: the carcasses of tiny animals were found in a lake that sits deep beneath one kilometer (0.6 miles) of Antarctic ice.

The scientists were drilling into Subglacial Lake Mercer to look for evidence of life, though finding tiny animals was “fully unexpected” according to David Harwood, a micro-palaeontologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a part of the expedition. The Subglacial Antarctic Lakes Scientific Access (SALSA) mission progressed from previous studies that looked at the lake through ice-penetrating radar and other remote-sensing techniques, by melting a portal through the ice and into the water of the lake below.

antarctica creatues lake mercer d41586 019 00106 z 16392532 1
Researchers used a hot-water drill to bore through a kilometer of ice, creating a portal with a diameter of just 60 centimeters. Billy Collins/SALSA Science Team

The animals the team discovered in the underground lake included crustaceans and a tardigrade, also known as a water bear. When they looked at samples from the lake through a microscope, they saw “some things that looked like squished spiders and crustacean-type things with legs … some other things that looked like they could be worms,” Harwood told Science News. Strangely, some of the creatures that they discovered were land-based animals, like the eight-legged tardigrade which tends to live in damp soil, and the creatures that looked like worms were actually tendrils from a plant or fungus that lived on land.

The team believe that the creatures lived in ponds and streams in the Transantarctic Mountains, which lie roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Lake Mercer. This was during a brief warmer period when the glaciers of Antarctica receded to reveal the lake — which is calculated to have occurred either in the past 10,000 years or a massive 120,000 years ago. It is unknown how the creatures came to be in the lake in distant Antarctica, but it is known that as the warm period ended and colder temperatures returned to the region, huge sheets of ice formed over the lake and preserved and isolated it. It could be that rivers under the ice washed the creatures from the mountains down into the lake, or it could be that the creatures were frozen into a glacier and were dragged away from their mountain home.

This is the first time that life of this complexity has been found under the ice sheet, as previous research had found microbes in Lake Whillans, which is 31 miles from Lake Mercer, but never higher life.

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away
CES 2019
Emerging Tech

CES 2019 recap: All the trends, products, and gadgets you missed

CES 2019 didn’t just give us a taste of the future, it offered a five-course meal. From 8K and Micro LED televisions to smart toilets, the show delivered with all the amazing gadgetry you could ask for. Here’s a look at all the big…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
ford robot bottom robutt testing
Emerging Tech

Ford’s sweaty robot bottom can simulate 10 years of seat use in mere days

Ford has developed 'Robutt,' a sweaty robot bottom that's designed to simulate the effects of having a pair of human buttocks sitting on its car seats for thousands of hours. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drone activity map airmap google wing screen shot 2019 01 16 at 13 11 41
Emerging Tech

Want to know which drones are flying near you? There’s an app for that

Want to know what that mysterious drone buzzing over your head is up to? A new system developed by AirMap, Google Wing, and Kittyhawk.io could soon tell you -- via a map on your phone.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan robot hotel fires half its robots dinosaur bellboys
Emerging Tech

A Japanese hotel fires half its robot staff for being bad at their jobs

Japan’s oddball Henn na Hotel has fired half of its 243 robot staff. The reason? Because these labor-saving machines turned out to be causing way more problems than they were solving.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cern particle collider future circular
Emerging Tech

CERN plans to build a massive particle collider that dwarfs the LHC

CERN already has the world's biggest particle accelerator. Now it wants a bigger one. Meet the 9 billion euro Future Circular Collider that will allow physicists to extend their study of the universe and matter at the smallest level.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Emerging Tech

Forget fireworks. Japan will soon have artificial meteor showers on tap

Tokyo-based startup Astro Live Experiences is preparing to launch its first artificial meteor shower over Japan, serving as a showcase of its prowess in the space entertainment sector.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robomarts self driving grocery store is like amazon go on wheels robomart
Cars

Robomart’s self-driving grocery store is like Amazon Go on wheels

Robomart's driverless vehicle is like an Amazon Go store on wheels, with sensors tracking what you grab from the shelves. If you don't want to shop online or visit the grocery store yourself, Robomart will bring the store to you.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
glowing space billboards could light up the night sky in 2020 startrocket
Emerging Tech

Glowing space billboards could show ads in the night sky

Look up at the night sky in 2020 and you might see an ad for McDonald's floating among the stars. A Russian startup is working on a project that uses a constellation of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to create glowing ads.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
focus brainwave headband concentrating in class classroom
Emerging Tech

New brainwave reader tells teachers if students are concentrating

Massachusetts-based startup BrainCo has developed brainwave-reading headbands which can reportedly help reveal if students are concentrating in class. Here's how they're being used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
social media addiction teens on phones
Emerging Tech

Fears about kids’ screen use may have been overblown, Oxford researchers find

Many people take it as gospel that digital technologies are harmful to young people’s mental health. But is this true? A recent study from the University of Oxford takes a closer look.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wiliot bluetooth sensor battery free tag
Emerging Tech

Meet Wiliot, a battery-less Bluetooth chip that pulls power from thin air

A tiny chip from a semiconductor company called Wiliot could harvest energy out of thin air, the company claims. No battery needed. The paper-thin device pulls power from ambient radio frequencies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cell signals.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
hexbot robot arm kickstarter img1311
Emerging Tech

Hexbot is a modular robot arm that does everything from drawing to playing chess

Who wouldn’t want their own personal robot arm to do everything from laser engraving to competing against you in a game of chess? That's what Hexbot, a new modular robot, promises to deliver.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
self driving robot bartender 20190114 cra guido in the city
Emerging Tech

Too buzzed to drive? Don’t worry — this autonomous car-bar will drive to you

It might just be the best or worst idea that we've ever heard: A self-driving robot bartender you can summon with an app, which promises to mix you the perfect drink wherever you happen to be.
Posted By Luke Dormehl