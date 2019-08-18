Emerging Tech

Eric Geusz: Apple engineer by day, spaceship designer by night

Luke Dormehl
By

As a kid, my parents refused to buy me the action figures that Saturday morning cartoons programmed me to crave. Instead, they insisted that I make do with wooden blocks and other more general purpose toys, with the money-saving argument that this would somehow help build imagination. As a 6-year-old playing with a squared-off chunk of tree instead of a fancy Optimus Prime figure, I didn’t totally buy it. As a 30-something-year-old, I kind of do. And one of the reasons is Eric Geusz.

apple engineer draws objects as spaceships eric geusz mass effect

Like a slightly nerdier Bruce Wayne/Batman or Clark Kent/Superman, Albuquerque, NM-born Geusz has carved out something of a diurnal/nocturnal divide for himself. While working days as a 3D software engineer at Apple, Geusz’s nights have seen him cultivate a growing online fanbase as an artist — largely thanks to his sci-fi drawings transforming everyday household objects into starfighters, futuristic rockets, and space shuttles.

A regular bottle opener? With some Mobius-style flourishes, it’s rendered as an imperious blade-like space leviathan cutting through the stars. An ordinary egg whisk? Try some kind of futuristic satellite or International Space Station-type structure. Barbeque tongs? An A-frame shuttle, which looks like it belongs on some future construction site. A bottle of Sriracha? More like Star-racha! You get the point.

apple engineer draws objects as spaceships eric geusz canopener

“My favorite one is probably still the can opener,” Geusz told Digital Trends. “As an artist there will be art pieces that you do where you look back and realize you ‘leveled up’, where your skill had a noticeable jump in improvement. It’s one of those.”

Dealing with artist’s block

Ironically, the images which have captured people’s imaginations were never intended to be Geusz’s calling cards. “The idea behind it is to help clear artist’s block,” he said. “Sometimes you’ll be bored sitting there thinking, ‘I want to draw, but I don’t know what.’ Well, a cool spaceship; that’s what! Even the dumbest, most mundane things can be awesome.”

“Even the dumbest, most mundane things can be awesome.”

Fetishizing the everyday, and elevating the mundane into something extraordinary is, of course, something of a national pastime on the internet. And while few of us without the surname Musk or Bezos can relate to spaceships as commonplace objects, anyone prone to a spot of daydreaming can relate to fantasizing that some totally boring desk object, such as an eraser, is actually a shuttlecraft straight out of the imagination of George Lucas.

With that in mind, it’s little wonder that Geusz’s scribblings have earned him an impressive 134,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts under the moniker Spacegoose.

apple engineer draws objects as spaceships eric geusz penship

“My favorite [response to this work] is the, ‘I thought I was the only one who did this’ comment which I get a lot,” Geusz continued. “It means it connects with people. I’m glad I can help people rekindle a little of their childhood. There is also this idea that real artists create and imagine things in a vacuum. They stare at a blank white paper and, bam, a masterpiece just appears. But any actual real artist will tell you that is not true at all. Artists use references, and gather inspiration from all sorts of places.”

Making the everyday extraordinary

Geusz isn’t kidding. What he’s doing is part of a long tradition among sci-fi prop designers, who reappropriated other more Earthbound technologies when they were called on to create their futuristic or interstellar designs. This can be both directly (the Psychokinetic Energy Meter from Ghostbusters being an actual 1970s shoe polisher) or indirectly (simply inspiring the look of the design.)

“It’s nice to switch your brain off from being purely analytical.”

“Even the Star Wars ships are World War II airplane and battleship models smashed together,” he said. “I think that misconception makes a lot of people feel like they suck at art or they will never be creative, but being creative is really just looking at stuff from new perspectives.”

A similar thing can be seen the other way around. It’s impossible not to look at the space age rocket designs of the 1960s and not see the influence in the everyday products of the following decades. Devices like the iPad and today’s smart speakers were created as on-screen props for science fiction long before surprisingly similar designs began to pop up in our homes. Heck, tech giants including Microsoft, Google, and Apple have all hired sci-fi writers for the express purpose of writing “design fiction” that will eventually lead to tomorrow’s commonplace commercial products.

apple engineer draws objects as spaceships eric geusz sriracha

So does Geusz’s nightly work as a reinterpreter of the commonplace of the mundane help him with his day job? “Being artistic really helps me with engineering,” he said. “It’s nice to switch your brain off from being purely analytical. It helps me relax from long days of coding and troubleshooting — and I recommend it to everyone as a form of meditation.”

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to stare at the contents of my kitchen cupboard. And, if the results should lead to the next great spaceship design, I’ll drop my parents a call to thank them for not buying me that Optimus Prime figure.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shows on netflix series osmosis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (August 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on netflix a silent voice
Movies & TV

Who needs sunshine? Stay inside and watch the best movies on Netflix instead

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
Qualcomm 5G at CES 2019
Mobile

It’s 2025. How has 5G changed our lives? We asked experts to predict the future

2025 is the year that mobile carriers say 5G goes mainstream. How will the technology change, revolutionize, or make obsolete the things we do today? We asked futurists to give us an idea of our future 5G connected world.
Posted By Ed Oswald
dominos launches e bike pizza delivery domino s
News

Domino’s swerves around traffic by expanding its ebike pizza delivery service

Your Domino’s pizza could now be delivered to you via ebike. Through a partnership with Rad Power Bikes, Domino’s is hoping to solve the problems of traffic congestion and the difficulty of finding parking for those delivering pizza in…
Posted By Allison Matyus
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Europe’s free land could house enough wind turbines to power the world

Think wind turbines aren't a realistic means of powering the world? An international team of researchers have worked out that there is enough available land in Europe to do the job.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
darpa subterranean challenge kicks off cerberus anymal robot 0
Emerging Tech

DARPA’s next robotics competition is an obstacle course in an abandoned mine

Kicking off this week, the DARPA Subterranean Challenge will put 11 robotics teams through their paces in a simulated disaster scenario in a defunct mine system in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to watch the netherlands vs chile 2014 world cup match online soccer ball
Emerging Tech

Google’s soccer-playing A.I. hopes to master the world’s most popular sport

Think the player A.I. in FIFA ‘19 was something special? You haven’t seen anything yet! That’s because Google is developing its own soccer-playing artificial intelligence. And, if the company’s history with machine intelligence is…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
FBI facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial recognition updates can detect fear, among other emotions

Amazon’s facial recognition software can detect emotion on people’s faces. The company announced improvements in emotion detection, including: Happy, sad, angry, surprised, disgusted, calm, confused, and fear.
Posted By Allison Matyus
ai missile c daem army gettyimages 1083578222
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is developing A.I. missiles that can choose their own targets

The U.S. military wants to equip itself with a new type of artificial intelligence-guided missile, which will use A.I. smarts to pursue its targets. Prototypes will be shown off in 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lidar tech truck safety semi 18 wheeler sunrise on highway
News

UPS partners with TuSimple to test self-driving semi-trucks

UPS has been carrying truckloads of goods in self-driving semi-trucks since May. The vehicles are being tested in Arizona routes between Phoenix and Tucson for better service and efficiency for UPS delivery.
Posted By Allison Matyus
astro dog robot image 2
Emerging Tech

Astro the dog-inspired quadruped robot can sit, lie down, and… learn?

Move over Spot! Researchers from Florida Atlantic University have built a new dog robot called Astro. Thanks to deep learning technology, it promises to be able to learn just like a real dog.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
23andMe
Health & Fitness

We spit in a ton of test tubes to find the best and most unique DNA tests

DNA tests aren’t just limited to ancestry. You can test for your risks for certain diseases, the best workouts and diets for your health and fitness, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl