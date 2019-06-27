Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This artificial muscle is powered just like the real thing, no battery required

Luke Dormehl
By

Aside from some impressive robotics tech and a synthetic Austrian accent, what’s the most important component for building a real-life Terminator-style cyborg? Artificial muscles, of course! That’s something that scientists from Germany’s Linköping University have been working toward with an intriguing new research project. Well, sort of.

We’ve previously covered some innovative artificial muscles. What makes this latest project innovative, however, is the fact that it blurs the line between live organism and robot. It does this by running on glucose and oxygen, just like real biological muscles in the human body. That means, significantly, that no batteries are required. It could one day be used to create implantable “muscles” powered by biomolecules in their surroundings.

“Although artificial muscles have been demonstrated for many years now, using different physical principles to drive the actuators, this is the first time such actuators are driven directly from glucose and oxygen, making them much more similar to mammalian muscles,” Edwin Jager, senior lecturer in Sensor and Actuator Systems at Linköping University, told Digital Trends.

The artificial muscle is described more formally as a “polymer actuator.” It’s composed of three layers, with a thin membrane sandwiched between two layers of electroactive polymer. The material on one side of the membrane acquires a positive electrical charge and expels ions, causing it to shrink. While this is happening, the material on the other side picks up a negative electrical charge and gains ions, causing it to expand. This causes the actuator to bend in one direction, much the same way that biological muscles contract.

While this approximate design has been around for some time, what makes this latest demonstration impressive is the fact that it requires no source of voltage to work. It can be powered entirely by immersing the actuator in a solution of glucose in water.

“We envision foremost two application areas,” Jager continued. “[One is] soft microrobotics that can maneuver in the body to deliver a drug cargo or do some minimal invasive surgery. [These could] be powered with glucose from its surroundings, eliminating the need for batteries to drive the microrobots. The other area is autonomously propelled sensor devices for environmental monitoring in lakes and seas. [They could also] harvest the energy needed for their movement from their environment. [However], the latter application would require that we change the enzymes to suit the available biofuels in that environment.”

(No word, then, on building muscular half-man, half-machine robots. But maybe they’re keeping it quiet until it’s ready for launch!)

A paper describing the research was recently published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
tiny galaxy supermassive black hole a with big heart
Emerging Tech

Tiny galaxy has huge black hole at its center, gives clues to galactic evolution

A Hubble image shows a tiny galaxy which could hold the clue to unraveling a longstanding question about the evolution of galaxies. Despite its small size, it hosts a feature found in much larger galaxies -- a supermassive black hole.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
antlia 2 dark matter milky way collision image 6605e 1
Emerging Tech

Dark matter galaxy crashed into the Milky Way, causing the ripples in its disk

New research suggests hundreds of million of years ago, the Milky Way collided with Antlia 2, a nearby dwarf galaxy dominated by dark matter. The collision caused ripples in the disk of gas around the Milky Way which we still observe today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
uranus rings dust particles 605 pia17306 1
Emerging Tech

Uranus’ rings shine brightly but hold a puzzle for astronomers

New images reveal the rings around Uranus, which are almost invisible to most telescopes. But there's a strange puzzle about them -- why they don't contain any small dust-sized particles.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
us navy adversarial objects gettyimages 810869014
Emerging Tech

U.S. Navy is working on making its fleet invisible to computerized surveillance

The U.S. Navy’s ever-innovative Office of Naval Research is working on a way to turn the United States military fleet invisible. Well, to cutting-edge image-recognition systems, at least.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Tim Cook WWDC 2019
News

Apple’s new Seattle campus may mean big things for Siri, artificial intelligence

Apple plans to hire 2,000 more employees for a new Seattle campus, the company announced Monday, with a significant number of those jobs focused on Siri and artificial intelligence.
Posted By Mathew Katz
spacex falcon heavy night
Emerging Tech

How to watch SpaceX’s most difficult Falcon Heavy launch ever

SpaceX will launch a Falcon Heavy rocket Monday evening in its most challenging launch yet. The launch is scheduled for Monday June 24 at 8:30 p.m. PT, but is dependent on weather conditions. You can watch NASA's livestream with coverage…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex launches falcon heavy but loses core booster in crash landing launch june 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy but loses core booster in crash landing

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy blazed spectacularly through the Florida sky early Tuesday local time as the world’s largest operational rocket embarked on its third and most challenging mission to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
self assembling micro robot tiny car screen shot 2019 06 25 at 17 24 20
Emerging Tech

Self-assembling microrobots can be programmed to form a tiny steerable car

A new type of self-assembling mobile micromachine can be programmed to assemble into different formations -- ranging from a tiny car to a miniature rocket. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
guinness record basketball robot toyota
Emerging Tech

Swish! Toyota’s basketball bot earns a Guinness record with 2,020 perfect throws

A basketball-shooting robot built by Toyota just picked up a Guinness World Record for successfully sinking 2,020 baskets in a row without ever missing a shot. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars 2020 rover tests 21381 pia22109 min
Emerging Tech

Marsy McMarsface? NASA gives students the chance to name its next Mars rover

Could there be a bigger brag in the schoolyard than the fact that you named the next Mars rover? That’s exactly what NASA is promising K-12 students in the U.S. through a new contest.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
netflix ai kissing scenes movies closeup
Emerging Tech

A Netflix data scientist taught an A.I. to recognize smooching scenes in movies

A senior data scientist at Netflix has taught an A.I. algorithm to recognize kissing scenes in movies. Here's why it could turn out to be a very useful tool for the future of moviemaking.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Ossia Lamp room scene example
Mobile

Wireless power over distance inches closer with FCC certification for Ossia

The slow development of wireless power over distance technology got a boost today as Ossia revealed that the FCC has certified its Cota wireless power system. It's early days and there are major limitations, but this is an important step.
Posted By Simon Hill