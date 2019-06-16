Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Your smartphone could be the key to predicting natural disasters

Georgina Torbet
By
atmospheric science smartphone iot 203650 web 1
Wireless communication links, social networks, and smartphones as examples of data-generating sources that can be harnessed for environmental monitoring. Noam David

One of the challenges for atmospheric scientists is gathering enough data to understand the complex, planet-wide weather system. As atmospheric changes in one location can have profound effects on the climate in far away regions, it’s hard for researchers working in any one place to get all the information they need to make inferences about weather patterns.

Now an atmospheric scientist working at the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo, Japan, has come up with a clever idea to gather more all-important data. Dr. Noam David proposes using smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect data on atmospheric conditions.

Specialized atmospheric science instruments designed to collect data on conditions like temperature and humidity are expensive and rare. These tools include remote sensing systems and ground-level tools which are highly accurate but only cover a small geographic area and satellites which can gather data about large areas but lack precision.

IoT devices, on the other hand, are now so commonplace that they create an informal network of sensors around the world. As an example, David points to surveillance cameras which could be used to monitor fine particles in the atmosphere. Even more creatively, the speed of car wipers can be used to gauge the intensity of rainfall. Modern cars which record data about everything, including the speed of wipers, could therefore be used to measure rainfall in a given area.

As well as these devices, David suggests making use of crowdsourced reports of weather conditions. Smartphones are equipped with sensors which can collect data on topics like temperature, atmospheric pressure, and atmospheric tides. Users could then voluntarily report this data through a platform like Twitter. Or users could snap photos with their phones as a way to monitor air quality.

This approach has several advantages. Not only is it cheap to implement, it also raises public awareness of and engagement with atmospheric science topics. And it means that scientists could get access to data from around the world, even in relatively remote locations where they currently do not have sensors.

This system could potentially be used to help with earlier detection of natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, or wildfires as well as understanding more about how climate change is affecting our planet’s atmosphere.

The paper is published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid
everest incredible cost climbing worlds highest mountain 3 jpg
Emerging Tech

Mount Everest is now home to the world’s highest weather station

A team of scientists has created a new record with the installation of the world’s highest weather station atop Everest. Data from the expedition will help researchers better understand the effect of climate change on the region.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
youbionic drone with hands inshot 20190611 091645295
Emerging Tech

This drone with hands looks like a nightmare straight out of Black Mirror

This unlikely drone-with-hands creation is the work of Federico Ciccarese, the brains behind YouBionic, a bionic hand project that has evolved far beyond its original brief. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cmu robot microspines climb walls mzmxote5nw
Emerging Tech

This crazy-looking robot uses microspines on its legs to climb up walls

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon have built a bioinspired robot, which uses microspines on its feet to grip onto rough surfaces. This allows it to climb up very steep gradients. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 152 adobestock 191288831 5d028bf401d0a
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Florida’s autonomous vehicle law, E3 updates, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including Florida allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road, Atari’s new gaming system, E3 updates, high-speed rail, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Biggest airplanes in the world - Stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

Got $400 million to burn? The world’s largest airplane is up for sale

Stratolaunch, the world's largest airplane, is up for sale. All it'll cost you is $400 million dollars. The brainchild of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the plane was supposed to make space travel more accessible and affordable.
Posted By Mathew Katz
star trek logo mars d84fpotu8aahogb 1
Emerging Tech

Ex astris, scientia: Star Trek logo spotted on the surface of Mars

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been boldly going to Mars and capturing images since 2005, and now it has spotted something where no man has gone before: a structure on the planet's surface which will look familiar to Trekkies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
adobe photoshopped face detection imageforensics 1
Emerging Tech

Adobe develops tool to identify Photoshopped images of faces

With deepfake videos making headlines, and campaigns against the Photoshopping of models, people are more aware than ever of the digital manipulation of images. Now Adobe wants to give tools to users to let them spot faked images.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 manned missions pia23302 hires
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will pave the way for manned missions to Mars

Survival on Mars is a massive challenge for humanity. To cope with the highly variable temperatures, lack of oxygen and water, and high levels of radiation, the Mars 2020 rover will carry instruments to pave the way for human exploration.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook habitat trains ai agents in virtual homes
Emerging Tech

Facebook builds virtual homes to train A.I. agents in realistic environments

Researchers at Facebook have created Habitat, which is a platform that enables rapid training for A.I. agents. They will receive thousands of hours of training in just a few minutes in the virtual homes.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Impossible Burger 2.0
Emerging Tech

Impossible Foods struggles to keep up with Impossible Burger demand

Red Robin and White Castle have reported Impossible Burger shortages, as it appears that Impossible Foods is struggling to keep up with demand. The company will be selling its meat-like patties in retail outlets within the year.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
europa table salt pia01295 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Pass the salt please: Table salt found on Jupiter’s moon Europa

Astronomers have spotted something unexpectedly familiar on the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa -- sodium chloride, better known as table salt. This suggests the under-ice oceans on Europa are salty and similar to our oceans on Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble ngc4051 supernovae image 7270e ngc 4051 1
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures explosive galaxy, the site of three recent supernovae

Hubble's latest image is of the spiral galaxy NGC 4051 which is notable for having played host to a large number of supernovae: the first seen in 1983 (SN 1983I), the second in 2003 (SN 2003ie), and the most recent in 2010 (SN 2010br).
Posted By Georgina Torbet
saturn rings texture pia23170 hires 1
Emerging Tech

The grainy texture of Saturn’s rings reveals clues to their origins

New analysis of data from Cassini shows that Saturn's rings are not smooth, but rather are grainy in texture. Scientists believe that tiny moons within the rings cause materials to cluster and form clumps and straw-like patterns.
Posted By Georgina Torbet