Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

In today’s tech-saturated world, $100 can get you pretty far. Thanks to the advent of smartphones, things like processors, accelerometers, and lithium-ion batteries have, over the years, become ridiculously cheap and accessible for electronics manufacturers. This has ultimately resulted in a flood of inexpensive but highly capable gadgets. Nowadays, you can get damn near anything (laptops, fitness trackers, tablets, cameras, etc.) for less than the price of a parking ticket.

Sure — you won’t be able to score a 4K television or the latest gaming rig, but there’s no reason you can’t find something to satisfy your tech cravings without breaking the bank. To help you wade through all the great gear out there, we put together this guide to the best tech under $100. Enjoy!

Roku Streaming Stick + ($70 or less) If you haven’t already invested in a set-top streaming device, it’s high time you jumped on the bandwagon. Even if you’re not ready to cut your cable subscription and go all-in on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, these gizmos will provide you with easy access to a massive range of different streaming platforms. Now that giant companies like Amazon, Google, Apple, and others have thrown their weight behind the streaming revolution, there are tons of these devices choose from — and they get better and better with each passing year. If we had to pick one, we’d say that the best streaming device you can get right now is undoubtedly the new Roku Streaming Stick+. In the words of DT’s resident A/V guru Caleb Denison, “The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the most sensible streaming TV device available this year. At $70, it delivers 4K HDR video with up to Dolby Atmos Audio, all through a user interface designed to appeal to a wide range of users, from tech novices to tech wizards. Thanks to an app-agnostic approach, Roku makes finding the best place to watch the content you want easier than its competitors, and its handy app is icing on an already delicious cake.” Buy one now from: Amazon

Anker 20,000 mAh portable charger ($44) Simon Hill / Digital Trends Smartphones have come a long way in the past few years, but no matter how advanced they seem to get, they never seem to have enough battery power. Show me the most advanced smartphone we’ve got, and after 8-10 hours, i’ll show you a really expensive paperweight. But not to worry — that’s where Anker’s PowerCore 5000 comes in. Despite being small enough to fit in a pocket, purse, or backpack pouch; it can store enough juice to fully recharge most smartphones seven times. But that’s not all. This charger not only charges your devices, it does so quickly and safely. It features PowerIQ technology that intelligently identifies all connected devices and delivers the optimum high-speed charge. Combine that with Anker’s Voltage Boost technology, and you’ve got a charger that really speeds things up. Voltage Boost is smart technology that determines when charging output is encountering resistance and automatically compensates for this to ensure charging speeds remain fast, regardless of your cable or device. Buy one now from: Amazon

BlueDriver OBD2 Dongle ($99) Spend it on an OBD2 dongle. Your car will thank you. OBD2 is short for On-Board Diagnostics, version two. It’s a system that’s been built into just about every car made in the US since the mid 80’s, and it basically allows you to tap into your car’s on-board computer and get detailed information on what’s going on with it at any given moment. The Automatic Link plugs into your OBD2 port just like any other dongle, but unlike others, it uses a low-power Bluetooth signal to wirelessly beam information to your smartphone in real time. This way you’ll always know exactly why your car is acting up, and then be able to address the problem before it gets worse. If your check engine light pops on, BlueDriver immediately shoots a notification to your phone to explain what caused it. For simple problems, the app offers suggestions on how to resolve the issue yourself. For stuff that’s more complicated, it automatically suggests mechanics in the surrounding area and offers directions. And to top it all off, the app even monitors your driving habits and suggests ways to boost your gas mileage. It doesn’t matter if you’re a gearhead or completely clueless when it comes to cars – this thing is useful no matter who you are. Buy one now from: Amazon

Audio Technica AT-LP60 ($100) The second vinyl renaissance is surely upon us. You could easily spend $1,000 on a quality turntable, but Audio Technica’s AT-LP60 is perfect for the amateur audiophile, built with automatic operation in mind and catering to two speeds (33½ and 45 rpm). It has a built-in phono amplifier, a replaceable stylus, and smooth performance. All you have to do is place a record on the aluminum platter, press play, and listen to the iconic fuss and pops that defined a generation years before Apple was a tech company. Buy one now from:

Amazon Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot ($50) Amazon’s Echo Dot is a miniature voice assistant speaker that can connect to a number of apps, allowing it to control your home’s lights, fans, garage door, and thermostat. Not to mention, it can also play your favorite music and get a pizza delivered straight to your house. It uses far-field voice recognition so it can hear you from across the room, regardless of where it’s placed, and can learn your preferences, too. It will start to pick up on your speech patterns and vocabulary. For $50, it’s a cheaper alternative than some of its competitors. Read our full Amazon Dot review Buy one now from:

Amazon