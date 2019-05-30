Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s new CO2 recycler could be a game-changer for space exploration

Luke Dormehl
By

How do science fiction movies get away with not having their A-list actors spend the whole time wearing bulky space suits on far-off planets? Simple: They use the trope of terraforming or oxygen generators to explain how it’s possible to walk around on inhospitable planets without a problem. Unfortunately, achieving this in real life is a whole lot more difficult.

But thanks to researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), it may not remain that way forever. Caltech researchers have developed a special reactor that can transform carbon dioxide into molecular oxygen. This could prove to be a potential game-changer for generating oxygen in space.

“Carbon dioxide is a very stable molecule with strong chemical bonds, the main reason why it is extraordinarily difficult to remove reactively from Earth’s atmosphere,” Konstantinos Giapis, professor of chemical engineering, told Digital Trends. “We have developed a way to use kinetic energy to bring the carbon dioxide molecule to its breaking point. This in itself would be unremarkable, as there are other ways to do it with expected results. However, we have discovered that we can twist and bend those sturdy chemical bonds to bring the two oxygen atoms together, close enough to force the carbon dioxide molecule to disintegrate spontaneously, releasing molecular oxygen. This is an unexpected, indeed unfathomable response of the molecule: A true exotic reaction.”

This discovery could have profound implications in a number of areas. Kinetic energy-driven reactions open up new ways to do chemistry with small molecules. In astrophysics, it could help explain the origin of trace amounts of molecular oxygen found in the upper atmosphere of Mars, as well as on early Earth before the onset of primitive life-forms. But perhaps the most exciting application involves potential space travel to Mars.

“Although we have used a large, complex, and heavy reactor to study and prove the reaction, other simpler devices are possible which will produce more oxygen than in the current study,” Giapis said. “We have designed and applied for a patent on a lightweight ‘mug-size’ plasma reactor, which can operate in the low-pressure atmosphere of Mars, possibly serving as an oxygenator device for astronauts strolling its surface.”

Going forward, Giapis said the team aims to optimize a portable plasma device for producing breathable oxygen in a simulated martian atmosphere. They also aim to find ways to carry out more efficient ionization to improve the yield of molecular oxygen.

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Shopping for plans on Sprint? We break down the carrier's options
Cyborg botany
Emerging Tech

Motion-sensing shrubs and robo-Venus flytraps: Inside the world of Cyborg Botany

From motion-sensing plants to a Venus Flytrap you control using a computer, Harpreet Sareen is the brains behind a weird field called Cyborg Botany. Here's why he believes it matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nasa rocket flying
Emerging Tech

NASA nabs $125 million in funding to develop nuclear rocket propulsion

NASA has been given $125 million to develop nuclear thermal propulsion systems for its future spacecraft. The hefty sum was part of a total $22.3 billion of funding awarded to NASA.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mars2020 acoustic thermal vacuum testing pia23263 16 640x350 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 spacecraft survives 8 days in a freezing cold vacuum chamber

The Mars 2020 rover, has been put through its paces in a further round of testing, undergoing acoustic and thermal vacuum tests which simulate the conditions of launch and space to check the craft can withstand extreme environments.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid flying by earth this weekend watch it online
Emerging Tech

Scientists find organic matter from outer space in 3.3-billion-year-old rocks

Scientists have located organic matter that is extraterrestrial in origin, in 3.3 billion year old rocks. This supports the theory that organic chemicals arrived on our planet aboard a meteorite and created the building blocks for life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best shows on netflix street food featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (May 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
hubble messier 90 come a little closer
Emerging Tech

This galaxy, Messier 90, appears blue because it’s traveling toward us

A new Hubble image has been released showing Messier 90, 60 million light-years away in the Virgo Cluster. An unusual feature of Messier 90 is it is traveling towards the Milky Way, not away from it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Close-up of ant on a stick | GPS
Emerging Tech

Will GPS ever become obsolete? Meet the ant-inspired tech that could replace it

GPS is today’s go-to navigational system and it’s great until it doesn’t work. Researchers at universities and some of the world’s top tech companies are developing advanced navigational techniques designed to fill in the gaps when…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
comet water earth wirtanen 16 1
Emerging Tech

Water on Earth could have an interstellar origin, according to comet data

New research shows that water carried aboard comets may originate from the same source as water in the Earth's oceans, suggesting that water could have been carried to our planet on comets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch
Emerging Tech

Starlink: String of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

A day after launch, a Dutch sky-watcher recorded a remarkable video of SpaceX's Starlink satellites orbiting Earth. In the clip, the 60 internet satellites appear as a string of bright dots several hundred miles above the planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung ai deepfake videos software
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s new A.I. software makes generating fake videos even easier

Samsung has developed new A.I. software that can create somewhat convincing fake videos from just a few images of a person. Potentially, it could even work with a single image of a face.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon 2024 update funding ppe gateway 00004 1
Emerging Tech

NASA pushes ahead with Moon 2024 mission despite funding uncertainties

The ambitious plan for NASA to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024 is underway, with new developments coming this week. But the project remains troubled due to uncertainty about how much funding will actually be available
Posted By Georgina Torbet
intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button crosswalk
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How Tamagotchi shaped technology
Emerging Tech

The Tamagotchi Effect: How digital pets shaped the tech habits of a generation

Ahead of their attempted comeback, we take a look at how Tamagotchis helped shape the lives and tech views of an entire generation of kids, now well into their twenties and thirties.
Posted By Luke Dormehl