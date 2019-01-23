Share

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles have made a major advance in the battle against cancer by showing that it’s possible to create mature T cells with important cancer-killing receptors from pluripotent stem cells.

T cells are a key player in cancer treatment. In the past several years, there has been much interest in taking these cells from patients and genetically engineering them to target their cancer. However, until now it’s been necessary to collect them from each patient, since using another person’s T cells would result in a tissue mismatch that attacks the patient’s healthy tissue.

“What we’ve shown is a way to take human blood stem cells — the same type of cells that are commonly used in bone marrow transplants — and turn these into fully functioning T cells entirely in the lab,” Christopher Seet, a clinical instructor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Digital Trends. “We did this by putting blood stem cells into what we call ‘artificial thymic organoids,’ which are tiny 3D organ-like structures that grow in a dish and essentially mimic the function of the thymus and instruct blood stem cells to become T cells. Up until now there hasn’t been a good way to make fully functional human T cells in the lab, and we think that 3D structure is a critical part of making this work, and something that has been overlooked in the past.”

The researchers added a gene for a tumor-targeting T cell receptor to the blood stem cells. They then demonstrated that the resulting T cells specifically targeted tumor cells. What’s more, they also shut off the expression of normal T cell receptors, which is what causes the tissue mismatch. As Seet said, “We’re excited that this method potentially shows a way to make ‘off-the-shelf’ T cell therapies for cancer that can be given to anyone who needs them.”

There’s still a way to go until this is possible, including the need for additional preclinical development and clinical trials. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting development.

“Right now, we are using this system to make T cells that target different tumor types, and testing in laboratory models how well these lab-grown T cells kill cancer cells compared to T cells naturally found in the body,” Seet continued. “We’re also working on using ATOs to make tumor-targeted T cells from what are known as pluripotent stem cells, which can be grown indefinitely in the lab and potentially offer an unlimited supply of T cells for cancer patients.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. Other researchers on the work included Gay Crooks and Amélie Montel-Hagen.