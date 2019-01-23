Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists find a way to create a renewable supply of cancer-fighting T cells

Luke Dormehl
By

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles have made a major advance in the battle against cancer by showing that it’s possible to create mature T cells with important cancer-killing receptors from pluripotent stem cells.

T cells are a key player in cancer treatment. In the past several years, there has been much interest in taking these cells from patients and genetically engineering them to target their cancer. However, until now it’s been necessary to collect them from each patient, since using another person’s T cells would result in a tissue mismatch that attacks the patient’s healthy tissue.

“What we’ve shown is a way to take human blood stem cells — the same type of cells that are commonly used in bone marrow transplants — and turn these into fully functioning T cells entirely in the lab,” Christopher Seet, a clinical instructor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Digital Trends. “We did this by putting blood stem cells into what we call ‘artificial thymic organoids,’ which are tiny 3D organ-like structures that grow in a dish and essentially mimic the function of the thymus and instruct blood stem cells to become T cells. Up until now there hasn’t been a good way to make fully functional human T cells in the lab, and we think that 3D structure is a critical part of making this work, and something that has been overlooked in the past.”

The researchers added a gene for a tumor-targeting T cell receptor to the blood stem cells. They then demonstrated that the resulting T cells specifically targeted tumor cells. What’s more, they also shut off the expression of normal T cell receptors, which is what causes the tissue mismatch. As Seet said, “We’re excited that this method potentially shows a way to make ‘off-the-shelf’ T cell therapies for cancer that can be given to anyone who needs them.”

There’s still a way to go until this is possible, including the need for additional preclinical development and clinical trials. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting development.

“Right now, we are using this system to make T cells that target different tumor types, and testing in laboratory models how well these lab-grown T cells kill cancer cells compared to T cells naturally found in the body,” Seet continued. “We’re also working on using ATOs to make tumor-targeted T cells from what are known as pluripotent stem cells, which can be grown indefinitely in the lab and potentially offer an unlimited supply of T cells for cancer patients.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. Other researchers on the work included Gay Crooks and Amélie Montel-Hagen.

Don't Miss

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN's new particle collider tunnel
nasa lidar laser plankton coral reef ocean
Emerging Tech

Water-based fuel cell converts carbon emissions to electricity

Scientists from Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology have developed a system which can continuously produce electrical energy and hydrogen by dissolving carbon dioxide in an aqueous solution.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
massive stars hypernova grb 190392 web 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists investigate how massive stars die in dramatic hypernova events

Our Sun will gradually fade before expanding into a red giant at the end of its life. But larger mass stars undergo extreme explosive events called hypernovas when they die which outshine their entire galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Airline Cockpit
Emerging Tech

Pilotless planes are on their way, but would you fly in one?

Airbus says advancements in artificial intelligence can help it toward its goal of building a plane capable of fully autonomous flight, though whether passengers can be persuaded to travel in one is another matter entirely.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center pulling bin
Emerging Tech

‘Tech vest’ prevents Amazon workers from colliding with robot co-workers

Amazon workers at its fulfillment centers are using "tech vests" to help protect them from collisions with their robot co-workers. The robots already have obstacle avoidance sensors, but the belt offers another layer of safety.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
anycubic photon review 3d printer xxl 2
Emerging Tech

3D printers are finally affordable. Here are the best models under $500

3D printer prices have dropped dramatically over the past few years, but just because something is cheap doesn’t mean it’s worth buying. Here, we’ve rounded up all the cheap 3D printers that are actually worth spending your money on.
Posted By James Lynch
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
anymal robot dog gets up again kick
Emerging Tech

ANYmal dog robot can get back on its feet when someone pushes it over

Roboticists at ETH Zurich have demonstrated how their ANYmal four-legged robot is capable of taking a kicking and keeping on walking -- or getting back to its feet if it's pushed over.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai develop drug without trademark pharmacy robot
Emerging Tech

A.I. finds non-infringing ways to copy drugs pharma spends billions developing

Researchers have demonstrated an artificial intelligence which can find new methods for producing existing pharmaceuticals in a way that doesn’t infringe on existing patents. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coinstar machines bitcoin cash machine
Emerging Tech

Coinstar machines will let you swap cash for Bitcoin at your local grocery store

Coinstar, the company which owns the coin exchange machines found at grocery stores and elsewhere, will soon let you easily buy Bitcoin with your cash money. Here's how it will work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
airbus zephyr solar aircraft record s
Emerging Tech

Facebook hasn’t given up on the idea of building an internet drone

Facebook's efforts to provide internet connectivity from the skies using solar-powered drones suffered a blow last year when the company abandoned its "Aquila" drone project. But the company clearly hasn't given up on the idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
george mason university delivery robot starship new 2
Emerging Tech

World’s biggest fleet of campus delivery robots now transporting student meals

The world’s largest fleet of delivery robots on a university campus is coming to Fairfax County, Virginia’s George Mason University. Here's how the ordering and delivery process plays out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
skyvalet smart luggage
Deals

Smart luggage does it all with wireless charger, built-in scale, GPS tracking

The SkyValet smart luggage, currently being funded on Kickstarter, offers solutions to many common travel struggles. With SkyValet, you no longer need separate portable chargers, a scale to weigh your bag, a lock, or a tracking device. It's…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
china crispr human cancer trial gene editing ala cas9
Emerging Tech

The CRISPR baby saga continues as China confirms second gene-edited pregnancy

China’s official Xinhua news agency has confirmed that a second woman has become pregnant as part of a controversial experiment to create the world’s first genetically edited babies.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cern large hadron collider physicists discover pentaquark paritcle lhc
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN’s new particle collider tunnel

CERN plans to put the Large Hadron Collider to shame with its proposed much larger Future Circular Collider -- and Elon Musk wants to help. Because, you know, he's not busy enough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl