Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

DJI’s pricey Smart Controller is the ultimate accessory for drone enthusiasts

Daven Mathies
By

DJI has revealed a new radio controller with a built-in 5.5-inch, full-HD screen, because plugging your phone into a controller to fly your drone is just so 2018. Beyond simplifying the setup and letting you keep your phone in your pocket, DJI says the screen’s 1,000-candelas-per-square-meter brightness is twice as bright as a standard phone, which should make it easier to see in bright sunlight. Called the Smart Controller, DJI is demonstrating it this week at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The controller uses DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 wireless transmission technology to beam a Full HD video stream from a compatible drone, like the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom, to the screen in real time. OcuSync 2.0 automatically switches between 2.4 and 5.8 gigahertz frequencies to avoid environmental interference, and works at distances up to 8 kilometers (about 5 miles).

1 of 7
ces 2019 dji smart controller 1
ces 2019 dji smart controller 7
ces 2019 dji smart controller 2
ces 2019 dji smart controller 3
ces 2019 dji smart controller 4
ces 2019 dji smart controller 5
ces 2019 dji smart controller 6

SkyTalk technology also lets pilots livestream their drone’s point of view to Facebook, Instagram, and WeChat. Pilots can even narrate their streams thanks to the integrated microphone. The Smart Controller can also play back 4K video at up to 60 frames per second on an external monitor over HDMI, or transfer video files wirelessly to your mobile device.

For creators on the go, the controller’s sticks can be removed to give it as narrow a profile as possible when slipping it into a bag. It can operate in temperatures as low as -4 degrees or as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

One potential downside is that that large screen draws a lot of power. With an integrated 5,000mAh battery, pilots should get 2.5 hours of use out of the Smart Controller — which isn’t exactly a lot, but it’s certainly enough to outlast the battery in your drone. However, whereas a depleted drone battery can be quickly swapped out for a fresh one, the controller battery is not removable and takes 2 hours to recharge.

The Smart Controller will also cost $650 when it goes on sale later this year, which is more than half the cost of a Mavic 2 Zoom drone. DJI will also be offering Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom kits that bundle in the Smart Controller, but pricing on these has not yet been announced.

Don't Miss

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from their mortal enemy
a dji quadcopter gets the horror movie treatment in drone
Emerging Tech

A DJI quadcopter gets the horror-movie treatment in ‘The Drone’

"The Drone" is an upcoming horror flick about a DJI quadcopter that becomes possessed with the spirit of a serial killer. Check out the trailer to find out it's as bonkers as it sounds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sphero unveils specdrums at ces 2019 spechr 8293
Emerging Tech

Sphero’s Specdrums let you drum up a symphony of sound with colors

At CES 2019, Sphero is trading in Star Wars robots for a set of wireless rings designed for more than just entertainment. With Specdrums, kids can create music using real-world objects or simple color combinations.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
new airselfie drones ces
Emerging Tech

AirSelfie makes a course correction at CES 2019 with 3 new selfie drones

The AirSelfie 2 was a bit of a disaster: It was overpriced, underfeatured, and flew like a drunk hummingbird. AirSelfie is back at CES 2019, launching three new drones at more competitive price points.
Posted By Ed Oswald
aprilli autonomous travel suite concept hotel
Emerging Tech

This futuristic autonomous pod hotel drives you around as you sleep

Design studio Aprilli is reimagining the future of transportation with its new concept, describing a kind of self-driving sleeper van that’s like a hotel room on wheels. Coming soon to a freeway near you? It's not as crazy as it sounds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bell nexus flying taxi ces 2019
Cars

Bell is building a self-flying air taxi, and it brought a prototype to CES 2019

Bell, the storied aviation manufacturer, dropped a surprise at CES 2019 by unveiling its design for a full-scale vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) passenger vehicle - in other words, they're building a flying taxi.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
BeeLife CoCoon
Emerging Tech

This high-tech beehive protects honey bees from their mortal enemy

Since the 1980s, Varroa Destructor mites have been wreaking havoc on the world's honey bee populations, and beekeepers haven't had a good way to fight back. Thanks to an innovative new hive design, that might soon change.
Posted By Drew Prindle
robot delivery dog ces 2019 continental pp cube robodogs
Emerging Tech

Packages could be delivered by robodogs riding in robotaxis, Continental hopes

A solution to delivery challenges is being proposed by Continental at this year's CES 2019, where they will be exhibiting their system of driverless vehicles which act as taxis for delivery robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
impossible burger new recipe ces 2019 foods 1
Emerging Tech

Food 2.0: Impossible Foods is back with a bloody new non-beef burger

At CES 2019, Impossible Food announced its new, improved Impossible Burger. This is the first time its recipe has received an upgrade since the award-winning plant-based meat debuted in 2016.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
urgonight
Emerging Tech

The Urgonight headband trains your brain waves for better sleep

Are you tired of wearing things during the night to get a good night's sleep? The Urgonight headband is a device you only need to wear a few times a week during the day to train your brain to sleep better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
alkahest parkinsons alzheimers trial elderly parkinson s patient
Emerging Tech

Startup wants to reverse Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s using human blood extract

A cutting-edge startup is working on a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's by altering the concentration of plasma proteins in patients. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
orbi 360 glasses drone helmet ces 2019 web white 4
Photography

Orbi crams 360-degree cameras inside glasses, drones — even football helmets

Camera company Orbi is launching three new products for immersive video -- second-generation camera glasses, a 360-degree camera system for drones, and football helmets equipped with cameras and sensors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Impossible Burger 2.0 featured image
Emerging Tech

Taste test: The new Impossible Burger is a triumph of food engineering

Impossible Foods is back with a new-and-improved plant-based burger, and we got a chance to try it out at CES 2019. Suffice it to say that our minds were blown by the Impossible Burger 2.0.
Posted By Drew Prindle