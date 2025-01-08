 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

CES 2025 day 2 live blog: Garmin, Amazfit, and more

By
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 2 minutes ago

It’s been a whirlwind of a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 continues to go on. We’ve covered a lot of incredible new tech from the pre show and the first official day, and we’re starting to wrap things up.

Some of the biggest news from day one included Nvidia’s RTX 5090 graphics card with beastly performance and high price tag, HyperX’s new customizable gaming mice, new futuristic EVs coming from both Sony and Honda, Razer switching to AMD for it’s thinner-than-ever Blade 16, and a crazy new 11-inch gaming PC handheld from Acer. And that’s just a few of the biggest stories from just yesterday!

Recommended Videos

As we wrap up another CES, stay tuned here for the biggest stories to come out from the show floor today.

LiveLast updated January 08, 2025 8:17 AM
Please enable Javascript to view this content

    Editors’ Recommendations

    Topics
    Christine Romero-Chan
    Christine Romero-Chan
    Staff Writer, Mobile
    Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
    GM recalls 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EVs for being too quiet
    Front three quarter view of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

    Standards and regulations regarding the sounds produced by vehicles are usually associated with annoyingly loud mufflers, honking, or even alarms.

    But when it comes to the sounds coming from a number of new 2025 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles (EVs), General Motors believes the problem is that they're actually not loud enough.

    Read more
    Ram postpones electric pickup to 2026 as Ramcharger plug-in hybrid takes the limelight
    ram pickup postponed 2590768 picwrevwfy xlarge

    It seems to be yet another sign that hybrids are leading the charge forward as sales of electric vehicles (EVs) slow.

    Giant auto group Stellantis is reshuffling the planned launches of two much-awaited Ram models. The brand’s first electric pickup truck has been postponed to 2026, while the Ramcharger plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will take center stage next year.

    Read more
    Waymo’s robotaxis are safer than human-driven vehicles, study says
    A Waymo robotaxi picking up a passenger.

    Love them or hate them, but robotaxis have certainly been making headlines in 2024. And beyond the glamorous, sci-fi-inspired marketing around Tesla’s recently unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, safety has remained, in one way or another, a recurring theme.

    Earlier this year, a survey revealed a majority of the U.S. public, or 68%, brought up safety concerns when asked what they thought about having self-driving vehicles (SDVs) on public roads. Yet within that majority, more than half either believe that SDV safety issues can be addressed or that SDVs will actually be safer than humans.

    Read more