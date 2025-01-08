CES 2025 day 2 live blog: Garmin, Amazfit, and more

It’s been a whirlwind of a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 continues to go on. We’ve covered a lot of incredible new tech from the pre show and the first official day, and we’re starting to wrap things up.

Some of the biggest news from day one included Nvidia’s RTX 5090 graphics card with beastly performance and high price tag, HyperX’s new customizable gaming mice, new futuristic EVs coming from both Sony and Honda, Razer switching to AMD for it’s thinner-than-ever Blade 16, and a crazy new 11-inch gaming PC handheld from Acer. And that’s just a few of the biggest stories from just yesterday!

January 08, 2025

