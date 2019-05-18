Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Chang’e 4 mission may have found minerals from beneath the surface of the moon

Georgina Torbet
By
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

China’s Chang’e 4 mission has been exploring the far side of the moon since it landed at the start of the year, and has already made discoveries about the temperature on the moon and sent back images of the moon’s lesser-explored regions. Now it has made a major discovery: pieces of rock that could be from beneath the surface of the moon.

The Chang’e 4’s lander, called Yutu-2, was searching for minerals around its landing site in the Von Kármán crater when it spotted two unexpected mineral types. These minerals aren’t generally found in the crust of the moon, so scientists believe they may be from the moon’s upper mantle, the layer beneath the surface rock. According to data from the lander’s spectrometer, the material looked like it contained low-calcium pyroxene and olivine, which match what is believed to exist in the mantle.

If the lander has indeed located mantle rock, this could be an invaluable source of information about the moon’s interior and could give clues to how the moon formed and why it developed in the way that it did.

“If this really is a bit of the mantle, then that is so cool,” Sara Russell, a professor of planetary sciences at the Natural History Museum in London, said to National Geographic. It would represent a “critical piece of the jigsaw” to understand the geology of the mantle, about which little is known.

As the vast majority of missions to the moon have focused on its nearer side, the far side of the moon remains largely unexplored. The Von Kármán crater is a solid potential site to find mantle rock as it is part of a huge and ancient crater called the South Pole-Aitken basin, which is an ancient impact crater 1550 miles wide. “If you’re going to find mantle material anywhere, the South Pole-Aitken basin is the best place to go,” Russell said.

However, it is not yet certain whether the samples observed by the Chang’e 4 mission are actually mantle rock. It could be that the material is left over from the initial impact which created the basin, or it could be a type of solidified lava. In order to determine the nature of the material, more readings from the Chang’e 4’s spectrometer will be needed.

The study is published in Nature.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Facial recognition software showing faces and the amount of times they've appeared.
Emerging Tech

How facial recognition is changing life as we know it – for better or worse

From the police to ad agencies, everyone is investing in state-of-the-art facial recognition technology. What does all of this mean for ordinary citizens? Digital Trends took a look.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
taylorism workforce amazon warehouse
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s new fulfillment center machines pack boxes up to 5x faster than humans

Amazon is reportedly considering installing new machines in its fulfillment centers that are capable of packing up to 700 boxes per hour. That's between four and five times the rate of a human packer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s latest bullet train begins trial runs that will see it reach 248 mph

Japan’s has started testing its next-generation bullet train. Trial runs of the Alfa-X will see the vehicle reach speeds of 248 mph, while new anti-quake technology will make it the safest bullet train yet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
teaching drones to soar like birds aloft launch
Emerging Tech

Soaring on air currents like birds could let drones fly for significantly longer

Birds are sometimes able to glide by catching rising air currents, known as thermals. This energy-saving technique could also be used by drones to allow them to remain airborne longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 0935
Emerging Tech

USC’s penny-sized robotic bee is the most sci-fi thing you’ll see all week

Engineers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles have built a bee-inspired robot that weighs just 95 grams and is smaller than a penny. Check it out in action here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird feat
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

A team of engineers in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab have developed an impressively agile flying robot, modeled after the hummingbird. Check it out in all its robotic hovering glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl