Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This crazy-looking robot uses microspines on its legs to climb up walls

Luke Dormehl
By

There are multiple animals that are able to cling onto and clamber up vertical surfaces. For all the things that today’s most exciting robots are capable of, however, not too many of them have been able to replicate this particular feat. But that may be about to change.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have built a new, bioinspired robot called T-RHex, which uses microspines on its feet to grip onto rough surfaces. This allows it to climb up very steep gradients and, while it’s not yet able to climb up sheer vertical surfaces, it can grip onto them in a tenacious way that suggests that this ability isn’t out of the question in the future.

“T-RHex is a variation on the classic RHex — Robot Hexapod — platform, which uses springy cockroach-inspired legs to allow it to travel over fairly rough terrain,” Catherine Pavlov, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “We took this existing robotic concept and added microspines to it, which are essentially tiny hooks that can catch on small surface features. Each leg on T-RHex is actually 8 to 10 stacked slices, each with a hook embedded in the tip.”

cmu robot microspines climb walls mzmxote5nw

When T-RHex is walking over a flat surface, the hooks don’t come into contact with the ground. However, when it transitions to climbing mode, it walks backward and stabs the tips of its toes into the wall as it does. The design of the legs allows the hooks to move independently of each other, so that they are able to passively catch on features. This has the effect of evenly distributing the weight of the robot.

“A robot like T-RHex could climb trees to monitor wildlife in the forest canopy, descend into volcanic fissures to determine how they formed, or even explore hazardous terrain on another planet,” Pavlov continued, explaining how the robot could be used for scientific research. “What’s great about T-RHex is that it’s highly mobile and can carry a payload, so it can be sent into a wide variety of situations that would be too dangerous for humans, or where human presence would be disruptive.”

Vivaan Bahl, another researcher on the project, has some different applications in mind. “This type of robot could serve well for extreme terrain mapping,” Bahl told us. “For instance, you have an unmapped area where aerial coverage is not useful or possible, and standard wheeled robots aren’t able to scale the sheer faces. Effectively, this robot serves as a way to get across a wide variety of terrain by using the tried-and-tested RHex platform, while adding a whole new dimension — quite literally — to its movement.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
james webb telescope vacuum testing 190302vbm4jwst01068approvedng190594 1
Emerging Tech

James Webb telescope undergoes vacuum testing, finally moving toward launch

The long-delayed James Webb telescope is finally moving toward completion. The telescope passed a round of testing, in which the craft is exposed to a simulation of the space environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
giant salamander superglue chinese
Emerging Tech

A medical superglue alternative is made from Chinese giant salamander goo

Forget medical superglue! Harvard researchers have discovered a special natural adhesive that's able to seal up wounds, made from goo excreted from the skin of Chinese giant salamanders.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spinning top optical illusion p1100529 1
Emerging Tech

Hypnotic spinning top throws out crazy optical illusions as it rotates

Remember the never-ending spinning top in the movie Inception? The new 'Mozmocoin' promises to both spin for over 10 minutes and also throw out some dream-worthy optical illusions as it does.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robomaster is a new dji robot that can teach code and play games s1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s RoboMaster tank-bot can teach code, play games, and shoot beads

DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 is a robot kit designed to entertain and educate kids. Packed with features, it even has a bead-firing blaster for when negotiations over an allowance raise break down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Aerial Solar Image
Emerging Tech

A giant new solar farm in Texas will harness the sun’s rays to … brew beer?

Brewing beer is surprisingly energy intensive. With a giant new solar farm in Texas, the world’s largest beer manufacturer promises to brew 100% of its beverages using renewable energy.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
diplodocus skeleton auction june 2019 tete fond noir
Emerging Tech

Want your very own genuine Diplodocus skeleton? It’ll cost you

Ever dreamed of owning your own dinosaur? This could be your lucky day, because a skeleton, described as a cousin of the Diplodocus family, is up for auction. It's not cheap, though.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
rtsafe
Emerging Tech

Custom 3D-printed heads let doctors practice delicate brain procedures

Radiotherapists who operate to remove brain tumors could benefit from being able to practice on specific patients ahead of time. Thanks to customized 3D-printed heads, now they can!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
edelkrone ortak flextilt 3d printed head 2
Photography

Can’t afford this $150 tripod head? Just 3D print the Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt

Edelkrone's FlexTilt tripod head retails for about $150 — or you could 3D print your own with a $30 part kit and the cost of materials. The Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt Head 3D is a 3D-printed tripod head.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
uber eats redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics
Emerging Tech

Uber Eats’ drone delivery service could see Big Macs hit speeds of 70 mph

Uber Eats is testing meal delivery using drones. The company wants to start a commercial delivery service using the drone this summer, but it still needs permission from regulators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
china stroke wearable device gettyimages 529069189
Emerging Tech

This lifesaving wearable could diagnose strokes more accurately

A new breakthrough wearable device uses two light measurement techniques to track the body's blood circulation — and accurately predict deadly strokes in the process. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Sloshed drone pilots in Japan can now be punished with jail time

If you're flying a drone in Japan, better not be sloshed when you send your bird skyward. A new law passed this week could see drunk drone pilots sent to jail for up to a year or hit with a hefty fine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everest incredible cost climbing worlds highest mountain 3 jpg
Emerging Tech

Mount Everest is now home to the world’s highest weather station

A team of scientists has created a new record with the installation of the world’s highest weather station atop Everest. Data from the expedition will help researchers better understand the effect of climate change on the region.
Posted By Trevor Mogg