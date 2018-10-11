Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This DIY kit teaches more than coding, it teaches you how to build a smartphone

Luke Dormehl
By

With upward of a billion units sold, owning an iPhone is no longer a way to mark you out as a member of the phone-owning elite. Nor is having the latest Samsung flagship. You know what would garner admiring glances from fellow smartphone geeks, though? Building a functioning, limited-edition phone with your own hands.

That is exactly what makes MAKERphone special. Well, that and the fact that, while building your own DIY handset, you will get a crash course in electronics and coding. It’s the brainchild of 20-year-old Albert Gajšak, a young engineering-minded entrepreneur who previously created Makerbuino, a build-your-own 8-bit handheld games console. With his previous project raising 10 times its funding goal on Kickstarter, Gajšak has settled on phones as the next product people would likely enjoy piecing together.

“The idea for a DIY mobile phone was actually born before MAKERbuino’s campaign; we just weren’t skilled enough to make it happen,” he told Digital Trends. “We opted for a phone as a MAKERbuino successor since we wanted to bring electronics to people using a general concept that everyone understands. And there is nothing as general and common as a mobile phone, since everybody has one.”

1 of 5
diy makerphone kickstarter copy of maker phone john
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone 3 2
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone 3 10
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone and buino
diy makerphone kickstarter maker phone stop motion 1001 13

The Arduino-based Makerphone comes as a kit, with everything you need to assemble it. There is a circuit board, dual-core processor, GSM module, 128 x 160 pixel LCD screen, sound module, and antenna. In terms of what you can do with it, it won’t compare with the latest top-of-the-range flagship smartphone, but it can make calls, send text messages, and give you the ability to code your own games in. Oh, and it has a custom media player app that only plays cat videos.

“Based on our experience, an 11-year-old kid should be able to assemble their own Makerphone with a tiny bit of help from an adult,” Gajšak said. “Despite it being a much more complex compared to Makerbuino, Makerphone is actually more intuitive and easy to assemble. No specific expertise is needed, just enthusiasm and interest in technology.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns. (Although, if it’s anything to go on, Makerbuino shipped as promised.) If you would still like to get involved, however, head over to the project’s Kickstarter campaign, where prices for a Makerphone start at $89. Shipping is planned to take place in March 2019.

Don't Miss

This high-tech shopping cart from Walmart could save your life
arizona state vr headset 180822 bio lab 7
Emerging Tech

No longer a gaming novelty, VR gets acceptance letter from Arizona State

Students at Arizona State University are getting an unexpected added extra for their tuition money this semester: A virtual reality headset for their course. Here's how it's going to be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
IBM Q quantum computer
Emerging Tech

It’s alive! Scientists create ‘artificial life’ on a quantum computer

No, this isn't something from a Michael Crichton techno-thriller: Scientists really have created "artificial life" on a quantum computer for the first time ever. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drones With Super Long Flight Times
Emerging Tech

7 Drones that can stay airborne for hours — and the tech that makes it possible

Today, your average consumer drone can fly for only around 10 to 25 minutes. But the times they are a-changin.' Here are seven drones which buck the system with super long flight times.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
3D printed Halloween costumes
Emerging Tech

Need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Cutting close to Halloween and missing that vital component to your costume? Maybe 3D-printed Halloween costumes are the way to go for you. Check out our list of favorites accessories.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
smart pill constipation stomach
Emerging Tech

Forget laxatives — this electronic pill will literally shake the crap out of you

Are you suffering from constipation? What you really need is a vibrating smart pill that promises to shake the crap out of you. And we mean that completely literally. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
projection onto sydney opera house causes a rumpus in australia
Emerging Tech

A projection onto Sydney Opera House causes huge rumpus in Australia

An idea to project an ad for a big-money horse race onto the iconic sails of Sydney Opera House recently sparked a fierce national debate in Australia. So what was all the fuss about?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Space tourism: Virgin Galactic ‘weeks’ away from first test flights in space

Virgin Galactic chairman Richard Branson said this week that the first commercial flight for its space tourism service should be coming "in months and not years." A seat on the spacecraft costs a wallet-melting $250,000.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
3d printed paste make buildings tougher 181003162712 1 900x600
Emerging Tech

3D-printed paste could hold buildings together amid natural disasters

A 3D-printed cement paste could one day be used to make buildings more resilient to natural disasters. That's because, as crazy as it sounds, it actually gets tougher the more it cracks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
shooting led sky space junk spacewastelabopening4
Emerging Tech

Ultra-bright LEDs give us a glimpse of all that space junk orbiting Earth

How do you make people aware of the problem of space junk orbiting the Earth? According to artist Daan Roosegaarde, the answer is simple: By shooting ultra-bright LED beams into the sky.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flit black hornet nano drone flir vrs 3
Emerging Tech

Flir’s stealthy drones will help Army vehicles spot enemies in the distance

Like modern military scouts, Flir's Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System is an unmanned nano-drone which can be deployed by military vehicles to spot threats up ahead. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tesla rewards program send photos to space 3583815837 e69fbab115 o
Cars

Tesla’s referral program lets owners send laser-etched photos into space

Tesla has a referral program that provides its loyal owners who recommend the company's cars to others with rewards. The latest offer: Tesla will laser-etch a photo of the owner's choosing and shoot it into space.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
worlds longest flight takes almost a day and flies to new york singapore airlines
Business

Singapore reclaims longest flight, but could you sit on a plane for that long?

Singapore Airlines has reclaimed the record for the world's longest commercial flight with a service it scrapped five years ago. The first flight takes off from Singapore on Thursday and takes nearly 19 hours to reach New York.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Walmart
Emerging Tech

This high-tech shopping cart from Walmart could save your life

Walmart has an idea for a shopping cart that monitors customers' health. Data from it could help it to improve the shopping experience, and enable staff to react quickly to accidents or sudden health-related issues among shoppers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 nikon small world photo winners 1 metapocyrtus subquadrulfier
Photography

Incredible images reveal the eye of a weevil and other microscopic wonders

You can't see it, but that doesn't mean it's not stunning. The winners of the 2018 Nikon Small World competition are a mix of science and art. The winning entry captures the eye of a weevil and the jewelry-like scales surrounding the eye.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis