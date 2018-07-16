Strike while the iron is hot: DJI’s best drones are dirt cheap during Prime Day

Share

If you’ve been waiting patiently for the right time to buy a drone, today might be the right day to strike. As part of the online shopping bonanza known as Amazon Prime Day, DJI is offering some of its most popular drones at heavily discounted prices.

The company’s widely-lauded Mavic Pro drone, for example, is on sale for just $799 starting today — a full $200 less than its usual retail price. If you opt for the Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries, spare parts, and a case; you can snag the whole bundle for just $999 — $300 off the usual price. Just keep in mind that rumors are floating around that DJI might release the Mavic Pro 2 sometime soon, so if you want to be on the bleeding edge of drone tech, you might be wise to save your money and wait another month or two.

DJI is also offering deals and discounts on its pint-sized Spark drone. The price of this little bugger has already dropped significantly since the day it launched, but during Prime Day this year, DJI is knocking the price down even further. The Fly More Combo, which includes a the Spark and a bunch of extra parts and accessories, can be had for $379 — 50 bucks less than it typically sells for.

If you don’t mind using pre-owned gear, DJI also plans to sell a wide range of refurbished drones, camera gear, and other accessories for discounted prices. Here’s the full list of deals, which are set to go live on July 17 at 9PM PST, and will run for 24 hours.

DJI Phantom 4 Advanced – $819 (was $959)

DJI Phantom 4– $599 (was $699)

DJI Inspire 2 – $2,199 (was $2,399)

DJI Inspire 1 Pro – $2,199 (was $2,399)

DJI Inspire 1– $1,129 (was $1,399)

DJI Goggles – $259 (was $279)

DJI Spark – $259 (was $279)

DJI Spark Combo – $379 (was $439)

DJI Osmo Mobile – $89 (was $109)

DJI Osmo – $259 (was $279)

To get your hands on all this stuff, you can head over to DJI’s Amazon Prime Day spotlight, or DJI’s official store. For discounts on other electronics and gear, you’ll definitely want to check out DT’s full list of Amason Prime Day deals. This cheat sheet was painstakingly curated by our editorial staff, so you can rest assured that if something made the list, it’s definitely a good deal.