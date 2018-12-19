Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

Trevor Mogg
By

One of the world’s busiest airports was forced to suspend or divert all flights on Wednesday night over safety concerns when two drones were spotted flying close to the airfield.

The incident, which occurred at Gatwick Airport in south-east England, started just after 9 p.m. local time following “multiple reports” of two remotely controlled multi-rotor copters flying in the area.

It took six hours before the air space was deemed safe, but a short time after that, at 3.45 a.m., another sighting forced the airport to once again halt all flights. At 6 a.m. the airport was still closed, with up to 40 flights so far canceled.

Within minutes of the original report on Wednesday night, all of Gatwick’s incoming flights were suspended or diverted while police tried to track down the operators of the rogue drones.

The disruption saw numerous flights diverted to other airports across the U.K. and even to neighboring France, while thousands of outbound passengers at Gatwick were left stuck on planes on the tarmac or waiting inside terminal buildings.

Gatwick — the U.K’s second busiest airport — posted several tweets apologizing for the incident and, with the airport still closed and many planes now out of position, advised anyone flying from the airport to check the status of their flight before leaving home.

Wednesday night’s incident is the most serious yet where drones have caused disruption to an airport’s operations. Aviation experts fear that the safety of passengers and crew would be put at risk if a drone got sucked into an engine, or collided with another part of the aircraft.

This latest episode is particularly unusual as the reported sightings point to two drones flying near the airport, suggesting two drone pilots were operating together. Similar cases almost always involve a single drone.

Gatwick Airport again

This isn’t the first time that Gatwick Airport has been forced to halt flights because of drone sightings. In an incident in 2017, it suspended operations for a total of 14 minutes, but with so many flights coming in and out of the busy airport, the disruption was widespread and costly. Wednesday’s incident, however, is far more serious in terms of disruption.

The U.K.’s National Air Traffic Services, the country’s main air navigation service provider, released a video that showed the extent of the disturbance caused by the 2017 incident, giving an insight into the sort of challenges air traffic controllers face when rogue drones fly into restricted zones. The video uses computer graphics to visualize the disruption as air traffic controllers work to reroute planes that were scheduled to land at Gatwick.

While most owners of consumer drones fly their machines responsibly, it seems that a small minority are intent on causing trouble at restricted  locations such as airports.

Such incidents have spawned a whole new industry, with a growing number of tech companies developing technology designed to take down rogue drones quickly and efficiently. Gatwick Airport, like any airport around the world, clearly needs an effective solution in place sooner rather than later.

Don't Miss

Musk's Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel
elowan is a cyborg plant that can move towards the light lamps
Emerging Tech

Meet the MIT scientist who’s growing semi-sentient cyborg houseplants

Elowan is a cybernetic plant that can respond to its surroundings. Tethered by a few wires and silver electrodes, the plant-robot hybrid can move in response to bioelectrochemical signals that reflect the plant’s light demands.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
high tech dancing robot turns out to be a guy in costume not
Emerging Tech

High-tech dancing robot turns out to be a guy in a costume

A Russian TV audience was impressed recently by an adult-sized "robot" that could dance and talk. But when some people began pointing out that its actions were a bit odd, the truth emerged ... it was a fella in a robot suit.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mit smart capsule fever wireless pill 0
Emerging Tech

MIT’s smart capsule could be used to release drugs in response to a fever

Researchers have developed a 3D-printed capsule which can monitor patients' vital signs, transmit this information to a connected device, and release drugs in response to symptoms.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
larvalbot robot mission undersea great barrier reef underwater
Emerging Tech

‘Crop duster’ robot is helping reseed the Great Barrier Reef with coral

In a world first, an undersea robot has delivered microscopic coral larvae to the Great Barrier Reef. Meet Larvalbot: the robot "crop duster" which dispenses coral babies on troubled reefs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bluetooth beacons and rfid bands the mall of america is a really smart city moa north entrance 2
Features

Cities looking to get smart take a lesson from an iconic shopping mall

From Disney World to the Mall of America, public venues are becoming microcosms for smart city projects. We dove into both, to show what government officials can learn – and what you can expect from your city.
Posted By John R. Quain
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
band aid blast of uv light on knee
Emerging Tech

New adhesive tech could let you remove Band-Aids with a blast of UV light

Pulling off Band-Aids sucks. But that could be about to change, thanks to a new type of adhesive that can be easily detached using a specific frequency of UV light. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit cubesat better video downlink gettyimages 112718136
Emerging Tech

It will soon be much easier for tiny satellites to transmit images back to Earth

CubeSats are cheap miniature satellites with a range of exciting applications. However, their small size can make feeding images and video back to Earth difficult. Perhaps until now, that is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl