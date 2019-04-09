Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Facebook is using A.I. to create the world’s most detailed population maps

Luke Dormehl
By

It’s probably fair to say that Facebook hasn’t had a banner year when it comes to good publicity. What just a few years ago seemed like a benevolent and cool tech giant is often now cast in a negative light, largely due to the lingering effects of controversies like the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But Facebook is working hard to show that that its expertise in A.I. has a valuable role to play as a force for good in the world.

With that in mind, A.I. experts and data scientists at Facebook have today shown off the world’s most accurate population density maps yet created. Building on work that dates back to 2016, the company has unveiled maps covering the majority of the African continent. Eventually, it says that this will expand to map nearly the whole world’s population. This will allow humanitarian agencies to determine how populations are distributed even in remote areas; opening up new opportunities for healthcare and relief workers to be able to distribute aid where necessary.

“[Our population density maps] are 3x more detailed than any other population map available,” James Gill, a software engineer at Facebook, told Digital Trends. “On the technology side, we have to address data infrastructure on a massive scale, developing spatial algorithms that work with interesting computation graph topologies, novel labeling techniques, and apply state-of-the-art research in machine learning … On the impact side, our work informs life-saving service delivery like vaccination delivery and natural disaster response. So it’s very exciting both from a technical perspective, as well as from an impact perspective.”

Facebook stressed that no Facebook user data has been, or will be, used in the project. The population maps are instead based on census and satellite data, which contain no personally identifiable information. To create its dwelling-spotting A.I., the company built a tool that can take extremely high-resolution satellite data (50 cm of land per pixel) and then cross-reference it with census data to build up an accurate picture of how many people live in an area. While this could be done manually using satellite images, it would be incredibly time-consuming and tedious. Facebook’s algorithms can achieve the same thing with an accuracy level of 99.6 percent.

The results are interesting from a computer science perspective. From a human perspective, however, they could be life-saving in a humanitarian situation. See, this is kind the of Facebook we want to see more of!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best cheap printers of 2019
cat dna test feat
Emerging Tech

I tested my cat’s DNA, but the results only led to more mysteries

There are a couple of services that will test your cat’s DNA, including Basepaws and Optimal Selection. One doesn’t give any health information, while the other is marketed toward breeders.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Lockheed Martin GPS III Satellite art
Emerging Tech

Don’t freak out! Older GPS devices could suffer Y2K-style bug tonight

Remember the Y2K bug? We worried that our computers would stop working due to a rollover bug. That turned out just fine, but now GPS experts are warning that a similar bug could affect GPS devices today.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Beresheet payload
Emerging Tech

Tiny Israeli spacecraft Beresheet enters orbit around the moon

An amazing achievement for a tiny spacecraft from Israel: the washing machine-sized Beresheet lander has entered orbit around the moon, making Israel just the seventh nation to do so.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
planetary fragment white dwarf 197160 web 1
Emerging Tech

Death of a planet: Astronomers discover grisly scene of planetary destruction

Astronomers have discovered a fragment of a planet circling the dark remains of a dead star. They believe the fragment is what remains of a larger planet which was decimated by the death of its star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars methane satellite data how to create and destroy at
Emerging Tech

Methane on Mars confirmed — but there’s probably no life there

Is there methane on Mars? According to Curiosity there is, but the Mars Orbiter satellite didn't find any evidence of it. Now a new analysis of the satellite data shows a single methane spike which could explain part of the mystery.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mars solar eclipses pia23135 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity images show two solar eclipses as seen from the surface of Mars

The Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable set of images showing two solar eclipses as seen from Mars, caused by two of Mars's moons, Phobos and Deimos, passing in front of the Sun.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
sun plasma rain earthtoscale
Emerging Tech

Astronomers investigate the mystery of plasma rain on the sun

The Sun has its own equivalent of the water cycle, with plasma being heated until it escapes from the surface and heads into the corona, before cooling and falling as coronal rain. But new research has raised questions about this process.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
parker solar probe second flyby swingbysuncloseuphires 1
Emerging Tech

Things are heating up as Parker Solar Probe makes second flyby of the Sun

The Parker Solar Probe is a project to collect data from the searing heat of the Sun's corona. NASA has announced that the probe has made a second close approach to the Sun, and is entering the outbound phase of its second solar orbit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss resupply record trip iss059e011765 1
Emerging Tech

3-plus-hour supply trip from Earth to International Space Station breaks record

A resupply mission to the ISS has made record time, traveling from Earth to the space station in just three hours and 21 minutes. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sofia massive stars nursery w51 rgb poster2 final 1
Emerging Tech

Epic star 100 times the mass of our Sun spotted in stellar nursery

A distant stellar nursery called W51 may hold clues to the formation of massive stars. The giant celestial cloud is located 17,000 light-years away and is being investigated by the flying observatory SOFIA.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hera self driving spacecraft in orbit
Emerging Tech

Self-driving spacecraft could protect Earth from asteroid impacts

In case Earth is ever threatened by an asteroid, we should have a new protector to look out for us -- Hera, a self-driving spacecraft. Engineers are working on a way to let the craft maneuver itself in space, similar to an autonomous car.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ai fix satellite nasa 1200px solar dynamics observatory 1
Emerging Tech

IBM helped NASA fix one of its satellites using cutting-edge deep learning A.I.

How do you fix a satellite 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface? That’s a question that NASA had to answer when it ran into problems with one of its crucial satellites. The answer? Using A.I.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
snapchat spectacles operation surgery
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors use 5G to perform surgery from hundreds of miles away

The surgeon behind your future life-saving surgery might not have to be in the same room as you. Heck, thanks to the burgeoning 5G revolution, they might not have to be in the same state.
Posted By Luke Dormehl