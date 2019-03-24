Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a super speedy pulsar

Georgina Torbet
By
fermi fast pulsar discovered ctb1optical rosen 1
CTB 1, seen here in a deep exposure that highlights visible light from hydrogen gas, is the expanding wreckage of a massive star that exploded some 10,000 years ago. The pulsar, formed in the center of the collapsing star, is moving so fast it has completely exited the faint shell. Scott Rosen/NASA/GSFC

A super speedy pulsar has been spotted dashing across the sky, discovered using NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and the National Science Foundation’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA).

The pulsar, named PSR J0002+6216 or J0002 for short, is traveling at a breathtaking 2.5 million miles an hour, fast enough that it could travel between the Earth and the Moon in just six minutes. A type of neutron star, pulsars are what is left behind after the supernova explosion of a massive star. They are very dense and spin quickly, creating a tail of radio emissions which points toward their origin.

“Thanks to its narrow dart-like tail and a fortuitous viewing angle, we can trace this pulsar straight back to its birthplace,” said Frank Schinzel, a scientist at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Socorro, New Mexico, said in a statement. “Further study of this object will help us better understand how these explosions are able to ‘kick’ neutron stars to such high speed.”

The pulsar is located 53 light-years away from the remnant of a supernova called CTB 1, and its tail suggests that this was where it was born around 10,000 years ago.

The J0002 pulsar was discovered by a citizen scientist who combed through the Fermi data as part of the Einstein@Home project, using the processing power of volunteers’ computers to identify astronomical features of interest. This has helped scientists to analyzed the huge amount of data that Fermi collects.

“The longer the data set, the more powerful the pulsar timing technique is,” co-author Matthew Kerr said in a statement. “Fermi’s lovely 10-year data set is essentially what made this measurement possible.”

fermi fast pulsar discovered cropctb1cgpsvla
The CTB 1 supernova remnant resembles a ghostly bubble in this image, which combines new 1.5 gigahertz observations from the Very Large Array (VLA) radio telescope (orange, near center) with older observations from the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory’s Canadian Galactic Plane Survey (1.42 gigahertz, magenta and yellow; 408 megahertz, green) and infrared data (blue). The VLA data clearly reveal the straight, glowing trail from pulsar J0002+6216 and the curved rim of the remnant’s shell. CTB 1 is about half a degree across, the apparent size of a full Moon. Composite by Jayanne English, University of Manitoba, using data from NRAO/F. Schinzel et al., DRAO/Canadian Galactic Plane Survey and NASA/IRAS

Exactly how the pulsar came to be traveling at such tremendous speeds is still a mystery. Schinzel and Kerr are hopeful that further study of J0002 will reveal more about how it reaching its supercharged speed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke
twitter 13th birthday changed communication feat
Emerging Tech

Twitter is officially a teenager now. Are we raising a monster?

On March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey sent the first ever tweet. Thirteen years later, Twitter has fundamentally changed the way we communicate. Here are some of the myriad ways it's done that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
music makes cheese taste different musiccheese
Emerging Tech

Cheese tastes different when it listens to Led Zeppelin, Swiss study finds

A funky new study says that exposing cheese to music changes its aroma and flavor. What’s more, the genre of music matters. Researchers from the Bern University of Arts played music to nine, 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Astronomers plan to beam Earth’s greatest hits into deep space, and you can help

A new project from the SETI Institute (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) will give the public the chance to submit compositions to be beamed into space, with the aim of connecting people around the world through music.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Scientists have a way to turn off alcoholism: Blasting the brain with lasers

Researchers from Scripps Research have demonstrated that it is possible to reverse the desire to drink in alcohol-dependent rats by targeting a part of the brain using lasers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china clone sherlock holmes dog gettyimages 924795148
Emerging Tech

China has cloned its best police dog. Now it wants to mass-produce more

Scientists in China have cloned the Sherlock Holmes of police sniffer dogs, with possible plans to mass produce it in the future. Here's why its creators think that's a great idea.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lave tubes
Emerging Tech

Scientists use drone to map Icelandic cave in preparation for Mars exploration

Researchers from the SETI Institute and Astrobotic Technology have demonstrated a way that astronauts may be able to map Martian caves using a Lidar-equipped drone that can travel autonomously without GPS.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
cobod bod2 house printer in testing facilities
Emerging Tech

A 3D printer the size of a small barn will produce entire homes in Saudi Arabia

If you’re looking for a 3D printer that can comfortably fit on the side of your desk… well, Danish company Cobod International’s enormous new 3D house printer probably isn’t for you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Deals

Need a ride? Amazon is slashing prices on popular electric scooters

If you’re not much of a cyclist or if you’re looking for a lazier way to zip about town, an electric scooter should be right up your alley. Two of our favorites, the foldable Glion Dolly and the eco-friendly Razor scooter, are on sale…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bennu particle plumes 3 lauretta jets 0
Emerging Tech

Unexpected particle plumes discovered jetting out of asteroid Bennu

The OSIRIS-REx craft traveled to asteroid Bennu last year and won't return until 2023. But the mission is already throwing up unexpected findings, like plumes of particles which are being ejected from the surface of the asteroid.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa proposed mission triton 529 pia00317 modest
Emerging Tech

Trip to Neptune’s moon, Triton, could inform search for extraterrestrial life

NASA has proposed sending a craft to Neptune to study its largest moon, Triton. Studying Triton could offer clues to how liquid water is maintained on planets, which may indicate what to look for when searching for life beyond our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 rover tests 21381 pia22109 min
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover passes its tests with flying colors

The Mars 2020 rover team has been undertaking a series of tests to see if the craft will be able to launch, navigate, and land on the Red Planet. Called Systems Test 1, or ST1, these tests represent the first test drive of the new rover.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best headlamps
Outdoors

Light up the night! Here are the five best headlamps money can buy

Headlamps make all the difference when camping or walking the dog at night, especially when you're in need of both hands. From Petzl to Tikkid, here are some of the best headlamps on the market.
Posted By Rachel Cavanaugh, Kelly Hodgkins
wildflower seed bombs help global bee population growth use these to grow wildflowers and the flourish
Emerging Tech

A hive of activity: Using honeybees to measure urban pollution

According to a new study from Vancouver, bees could help us understand urban pollution. Scientists have found an innovative way to measure the level of source of pollution in urban environments: by analyzing honey.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iss spacewalk battery upgrade exp59 spacewalker mcclain hague 032219 1
Emerging Tech

Spacewalk a success as astronauts upgrade batteries on the ISS

The International Space Station was treated to some new batteries on Friday, thanks to two NASA astronauts who took a spacewalk for nearly seven hours in order to complete the upgrades.
Posted By Georgina Torbet