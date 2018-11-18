Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Ghostly galaxy discovered lurking on the edge of the Milky Way

Georgina Torbet
By

A team of astronomers from the University of Cambridge have discovered a strange galaxy next door to the Milky Way. The dwarf galaxy, named Antlia 2, is dark and dim and gives out much less light than expected, hence being described as “ghostly.”

Dwarf galaxies were some of the earliest galaxies to form after the big bang, and because they are so ancient most of their stars are old and have low levels of metals. They have relatively few stars within them — from 100 million to several billion stars, far fewer than the 200 billion to 400 billion stars that are within our Milky Way galaxy. Dwarf galaxies are usually small as well, making them vulnerable to being pulled apart by neighboring galaxies which are much larger and more massive.

Antlia 2 is unusual for a dwarf galaxy, because it is much larger than is typical. It is as big as the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, which is about one third the size of the Milky Way itself. Even more unusually, Antlia 2 gives out very little light. It is 10,000 times fainter than the LMC, which means that it is unexpectedly dim for such a large galaxy.

ghostly galaxy discovered crop 97 1
L-R: Large Magellanic Cloud, the Milky Way, Antlia 2 V. Belokurov based on the images by Marcus and Gail Davies and Robert Gendler

Researchers believe that Antlia 2 is dim because it is effected by the gravitational tides of the Milky Way. Although the ghost galaxy is far enough away from the Milky Way not to be torn apart by it — always remaining at least 40 kiloparsecs (130,000 light years) away — it is still affected by the huge mass of the larger galaxy. Antlia 2 has relatively very little mass to it, so it is highly susceptible to these gravitational forces. However, it would be expected that Antlia 2 would be small as well as low mass, and researchers cannot currently explain why Antlia 2 is so large. Normally the gravitational pull of a larger galaxy would cause a dwarf galaxy to shrink, not to grow.

Two possible explanations for Antlia 2’s low mass and large size have been offered: Firstly, it could have started off as a large galaxy and then grown even larger due to the vigorous birth of stars which expands gas around them, weakening the gravitational pull to the center of the galaxy. Alternatively, a different understanding of dark matter may be required. Previously it was believed that dark matter congregated in the center of galaxies, but it may be that dark matter is less prone to clustering than currently thought and could spread throughout a galaxy.

The scientific paper is available in pre-publication archive arXiv.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers
Up Next

Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron: Which meal-delivery service is better?
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

Pairs of supermassive black holes spotted in colliding galaxies

Astronomers have discovered several pairs of supermassive black holes in galaxies that are colliding with each other. These black holes will spiral closer and closer together and eventually merge into one supermassive black hole.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung patents show what Infinity-O display could look like on Galaxy S10

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung will reportedly announce its folding smartphone at MWC in February

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei face off in an Android battle royale

The good news is that there are some great options in the Android smartphone market right now. The bad news is that too much choice makes it tough to decide. We compare the Pixel 3 XL, the Galaxy Note 9, the OnePlus 6T, and the Mate 20 Pro.
Posted By Simon Hill
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk receives FCC approval to launch over 7,500 satellites into space

Not surprisingly, SpaceX is thinking big with Starlink, its space-based global broadband network. This week, the company received FCC approval to launch 7,518 satellites into a low-Earth orbit for its satellite internet service.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels on a McLaren
Cars

The world’s first 3D-printed titanium wheels are so intricate they look fake

HRE Performance Wheels and GE Additive have teamed up to create the world's first 3D-printed titanium wheels. They are not only impressively durable, but extremely lightweight as well.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
illumina genome
Emerging Tech

This startup will sequence your entire genome for free — but there’s a catch

Want to get your DNA sequenced but don’t want to shell out the hundred bucks or so to do so? A new startup called Nebula Genomics offers you the opportunity to have it done for free.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best shark tank products rocketskates electric skates
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best tech gear and gadgetry that survived Shark Tank

The television show "Shark Tank" has churned out quite a few strange, interesting, and downright awesome products -- so we rounded up some of the best ones for your perusal. Enjoy!
Posted By Patrick Daniels
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon middle east
Emerging Tech

Students who designed transforming smart home will compete in Solar Decathalon

Modular smart homes are all the rage, and now some students from Virginia Tech are putting their money on their FutureHAUS, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home they're taking to the Solar Decathlon in Dubai.
Posted By Clayton Moore
china artificial sun aritificial
Emerging Tech

Hotter than the sun: Chinese fusion reactor claims breakthrough

China’s “artificial sun” has reached a temperature of 180 million ºF with a heating power of 10 megawatts -- six times hotter than the center of the sun. The achievement could mark progress towards fusion as a clean energy source.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

Hope it doesn’t melt! Rocket to ISS carries vital supplies — including ice cream

A rocket has launched over Virginia's eastern shore, carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). Inside the spacecraft are supplies for the ISS itself and the crew onboard, such as scientific equipment and food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
super earth planet candidate discovered orbiting barnards star artist s impression of the surface a b
Emerging Tech

‘Super-Earth’ discovered orbiting nearby star

Astronomers have discovered a large planet circling a sun nearby to Earth called Barnard's Star. The potential new planet is thought to be cold and icy and has a size of around 3.2 times the Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet