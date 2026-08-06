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Google Antigravity just built an AI translator that works without the internet

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Google has shown off a new AI project that could make language barriers a little less intimidating, and it doesn’t need an internet connection to do it. The company has introduced the Gemma Translator, a compact prototype built in collaboration with Antigravity. Unlike most AI translation tools that rely on cloud processing, this device runs entirely offline using Gemma 4 E2B, Google’s lightweight open model. Everything happens locally on the device, making it both portable and independent of an internet connection. The prototype is powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 and includes a microphone and speaker inside a custom 3D-printed enclosure, creating a self-contained translator you can carry almost anywhere.

AI translation, without the cloud

The demonstration shows just how far AI models have come. Instead of depending on remote servers, the Gemma Translator processes speech directly on the Raspberry Pi, translating conversations on-device.

Meet the Gemma Translator! A fully offline device powered by Gemma 4 E2B built with @Antigravity.

Running entirely on a Raspberry Pi 5 with a connected microphone and speaker, this highly portable prototype is housed inside a custom, 3D-printed case. pic.twitter.com/GhqlLC1RuE

— Google Gemma (@googlegemma) August 6, 2026

That approach offers a few obvious advantages. Travelers could use it in places with unreliable connectivity, while businesses or organizations handling sensitive conversations wouldn’t have to send voice data to the cloud. Running everything locally could also reduce latency, making conversations feel more natural. Although Google hasn’t positioned the project as a commercial product, it highlights what’s now possible with efficient AI models that can operate on affordable hardware.

A glimpse of what’s coming next

The Gemma Translator is more of a technology showcase than a product announcement. Still, it points toward a future where AI assistants don’t always need powerful data centers to be useful.

Translator
Google

As open models continue to shrink while becoming more capable, devices like this could eventually find their way into travel gadgets, accessibility tools, classrooms, or even emergency response kits where internet access isn’t guaranteed. For now, Google’s latest prototype serves as a reminder that some of AI’s most interesting innovations are being squeezed into tiny devices that can work almost anywhere.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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