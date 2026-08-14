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Google Sheets can now turn your boring spreadsheets into mini-apps

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Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

I spend enough time inside spreadsheets to know how quickly they can get out of hand. What starts as a neat table can eventually turn into hundreds of rows, endless columns, and a whole lot of scrolling to find the one thing you actually need. Google thinks Gemini can make that experience a lot less painful.

The company is introducing Sheets canvas, a new Gemini-powered feature that can take the data sitting inside a Google Sheets spreadsheet and turn it into something closer to a custom mini-app. Instead of manually building charts, formatting cells, or figuring out complicated formulas, you can tell Gemini what you want to create. For example, you could ask it to turn a spreadsheet full of assignments into a visual study tracker. Gemini will then use the information already sitting in your sheet to build an interactive interface around it.

Your spreadsheet doesn’t have to look like a spreadsheet

The interesting part about Sheets canvas is that it isn’t generating a pretty dashboard and calling it a day. Google describes it as a read-and-write layer that sits on top of your existing spreadsheet. That means the two remain connected. Change something through your newly created canvas, and the underlying spreadsheet is updated as well. Edit the original sheet, and those changes will appear on the canvas.

Staring at hundreds of rows and columns, wishing your spreadsheet was an interactive dashboard? 📊✨

Introducing Sheets canvas in Google Sheets—turning static data into interactive “mini-apps” with a simple prompt. Available now globally in English to Google AI Pro and Ultra… pic.twitter.com/4GIHwL4Vm0

— Google Docs (@googledocs) August 13, 2026

You can also keep talking to Gemini if the first version isn’t quite what you had in mind. You could ask it to rearrange the layout, change the design, or add functionality without rebuilding everything yourself. And because the canvas exists as another tab within Google Sheets, you can share and collaborate on it in much the same way you would with the spreadsheet itself.

This could make Sheets a lot more approachable

There are plenty of situations where this could come in handy. A student could turn a messy list of assignments and due dates into a study dashboard that makes upcoming deadlines much easier to spot. Google even suggests using Sheets canvas for wedding planning, where RSVP information can become an interactive seating chart that lets you drag guests between tables while keeping the original spreadsheet updated.

Gemini on a phone.
Gemini on a smartphone Unsplash

That flexibility is what makes Sheets canvas particularly interesting. You’re still using spreadsheets to hold and organize all your information, but you don’t necessarily have to spend your day staring at cells to use it. Sheets canvas is rolling out globally in English. It’s available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, alongside eligible Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers and Google AI Pro for Education add-on users. If you have access, you’ll find the Create canvas option inside the Ask Gemini side panel in Google Sheets. And if Gemini can genuinely turn my sprawling spreadsheets into something I can understand at a glance, I’ll happily spend less time scrolling through column after column.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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