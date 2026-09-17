 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

Google’s new AI agent wants to take the stress out of running a family

Google’s experimental CC agent is expanding beyond individual daily planning, with new household features designed to bring scattered schedules, emails, tasks, and everyday family admin into one place.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Text, Business Card, Paper
Google

Keeping track of your own calendar can already be a headache. Add school events, appointments, sports practices, bills, grocery runs, and everyone else’s plans into the mix, and suddenly running a household feels like a full-time job. Google thinks AI could take some of that work off your hands. Google Labs is expanding CC, its experimental AI agent that originally started as a way to help individuals organize their day. The big change is that CC can now work with an entire household, with up to six people sharing information and managing things together.

Each person decides what the agent can see. For example, someone could share school emails, while another family member could share information from the vet or an activity center. CC can then bring those scattered details together into a shared daily brief, while also working with Google Calendar and Tasks to keep everyone on the same page.

It can do more than remind you about soccer practice

Every morning, CC can create a shared “Your Day Ahead” briefing showing what everyone has coming up and what needs to get done. More importantly, it can turn information it receives into something actionable. For example, send CC a photo of a birthday invitation or a schedule received over text, and it can add the relevant details to the family calendar. You can also share individual Drive files or folders, calendars, and emails with it.

Gemini and Gmail apps on the home screen of an Android phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

There’s an option to automatically share emails from specific senders as well. That could be useful for things such as school emails or travel bookings that you know CC will regularly need. The agent can also take on some of the more tedious jobs. Google says CC can help pre-fill registration and permission forms, put together school supply lists, create weekly meal plans, and check current driving times between activities.

Google is putting some boundaries around its family AI

Giving an AI access to family information naturally raises privacy questions, so Google is giving CC its own verified Google account. It has a separate identity within the household and only responds to members of the group. Google also says it won’t share information or take actions outside that group without permission. Individual members remain in control of what they share and can change those permissions later. CC also maintains a shared memory, distinguishing household-wide information, such as a regular grocery list, from details associated with individual people.

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Behind the scenes, CC runs using Google’s Antigravity agent infrastructure and Gemini models, while connecting with familiar services including Gmail, Google Chat, Docs, Drive, and Calendar. For now, CC remains a Google Labs experiment rather than a feature everyone can switch on immediately. It’s available on the web and mobile to adults in the US with personal Google accounts. Existing testers will be invited to upgrade, while everyone else can join the waitlist.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
Who needs another sports subscription? Samsung TV Plus has something free
A new daily sports news show arrives on September 18, with on-demand episodes following later this month
Logo, Text, Computer Hardware

Samsung TV Plus is giving sports fans more to watch without adding another subscription to the monthly bill. The free, ad-supported streaming service is expanding its US sports programming with Front Office Sports Tonight, a new weekday show debuting September 18.

The 30-minute program will air on Samsung Television Network (STN) at 11 p.m. ET, covering the business and culture surrounding sports rather than live games. Episodes will also be available on demand starting September 30, so catching up won't require staying awake for the nightly broadcast.

Read more
Meta’s new AI agent can now get things done across your Mac
Muse is moving beyond the browser with a dedicated Mac app that can organize files, complete forms, and pull together information from apps across your computer.
Text, Page, Computer

Meta’s Muse AI agent has only been around for a few days, but the company is already giving it a much bigger place in your digital life. Muse now has a dedicated Mac app, allowing the AI agent to work directly with apps and files on your computer.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch on X, saying Muse can work across files, calendars, notes, messages, and other apps on a Mac. Crucially, you decide what the agent can access. Muse itself debuted some time ago as Meta’s personal AI agent, with apps for iOS and Android alongside a web version. Unlike a regular chatbot that mostly waits for questions, Muse is designed to actually carry out tasks on your behalf.

Read more
LG says its AI found a new hair-loss ingredient after searching 420,000 candidates in a day
LG wants AI to do more than chat—it just used one to find a hair-loss ingredient
LG EXAONE Discovery Hair Loss Ingredient Featured

Most AI demos still involve asking a chatbot to summarize an email, generate a picture, or even get medical advice on occasion. LG has a new assignment for the tech, and it's about finding a better cure for hair loss. LG AI Research says its EXAONE Discovery system screened more than 420,000 candidate compounds in a single day and helped identify an ingredient called Rhamsydil in collaboration with LG Household & Health Care.

Developed with LG Household & Health Care, the material is being investigated for hair-loss care and is already being prepared for commercialization. LG says Rhamsydil could help with female-pattern hair loss by creating a scalp environment more conducive to hair growth, with plans to use the ingredient in products from its Dr.Groot scalp-care brand.

Read more