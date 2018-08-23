Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

IBM’s Holodeck-style classroom tech makes language-learning apps look primitive

Luke Dormehl
By

Whether it’s apps like Duolingo or the ease of travel, there are plenty of ways technology has made it more straightforward to learn a second (or third or fourth …) language. Now, IBM Research and New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have come up with an entirely new high-tech approach — and it totally reminds us of the Vulcan school from 2009’s Star Trek movie.

Called the Cognitive Immersive Room (CIR), it pairs an A.I.-powered chatbot smart assistant with a 360-degree panoramic display system to place users into a variety of immersive locations to try out their language skills. Currently, it’s being used for Mandarin, which is widely considered to be among the more difficult languages for Westerners to learn. The CIR setup drops students into scenarios like a restaurant in China and a tai chi class, where they can put their Mandarin to the test.

“The Cognitive Immersive Classroom is a very important use case for us,” Hui Su, Director of the Cognitive and Immersive Systems Lab at IBM Research, told Digital Trends. “We are currently focusing on language learning, and are building the classroom for students who study Mandarin as a second language. In this classroom, students are immersed into a 360-degree [environment], surrounded by real-life scenes such as a restaurant, street market, and garden. They can talk to the avatars, such as the waiters and salesmen on the screens, and perform tasks like ordering drinks and food and buying products. These tasks are developed as games for students to complete. In these games, the students will be able to practice and learn Chinese languages in a culture-rich environment, and talk to the A.I. agents who can understand what they just said.”

ibm 360 immersive language learning ariel shot translation

To make the experience even more immersive, the room is kitted out with cameras, Kinect devices, and microphones. This makes it possible to, for instance, point at an object and say “what is that?” and have the question answered. The microphones, meanwhile, can pick up on every nuance of a speaker’s words.

“A pitch contour analysis function was developed to visualize the difference between the students’ pronunciations and those by native speakers, so that students could see easily where their tone pronunciations need to be improved,” Su said. “The classroom is a brand-new initiative to integrate A.I. technologies and human-scale immersive technologies together for Mandarin teaching. We are using IBM Watson speech recognition and natural language understanding for English and Chinese.”

Coming soon to a classroom near you. Or, at least, we really, really hope it is.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect your PlayStation 4 controller to a PC
Up Next

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
living with smart mirrors | Viio Vezzo
Smart Home

Smart mirrors prove to be more beauty than brains

Smart mirrors are relatively new on the smart-home scene. We tested out the Viio Vezzo smart mirror, simpleHuman Sensor Mirror Trio, and the HiMirror Plus+ to see which was the fairest of them all.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Krysta Svore Microsoft Q# Quantum Computing Coding
Computing

With Q#, Microsoft is throwing programmers the keys to quantum

Quantum computers aren’t yet practical, but Microsoft has already developed a programming language for them. Q# works inside Visual Studio, just like most other languages, and could offer a gateway into the weird world of quantum physics.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best shows on netflix disenchantment featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in August, from ‘Dark Tourist’ to 'Disenchantment'

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Emerging Tech

Cutting-edge paper-based battery is powered by electron-harvesting bacteria

Want to know what tomorrow's batteries could look like? Researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York are busy developing a new type of battery that's made out of paper.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the worlds biggest plane now has some rockets to launch stratolaunch
Emerging Tech

The world’s biggest plane now has some rockets to launch

Stratolaunch, the commercial space company led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has unveiled a set of rocket-powered launch vehicles that will one day travel with the world's largest airplane to send satellites into space.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
icarus project migration space 2019 zebra
Emerging Tech

ICARUS project aims to track migration of 100,000 animals — from space

Imagine if we were able to track the movement of animals all over the planet using thousands of tiny transmitters, with the data crunched aboard the ISS. Welcome to the ICARUS project.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Everything you need to know about Neuralink
Emerging Tech

This is an artificial brain. This is an artificial brain on meth

What would be the first thing you’d do with an artificial brain? If you’re a researcher at Harvard’s Wyss Institute, the answer is simple: You dose it with meth. Here's what they found.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
solutions for sleep problems pillow
Emerging Tech

Forget nausea and sweating — a side effect of this drug is lucid dreaming

Ever fancied controlling your dreams? Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison may be able to help -- courtesy of an anti-Alzheimer’s drug which can trigger lucid dreaming.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
supernova
Emerging Tech

Women may be immune to brain damage from cosmic rays, study finds

In a recent paper, researchers show that female mice are immune to the cognitive damage that results from simulated space radiation. The study may pave the way toward treating this hazardous consequence of space travel.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
planetary resources asteroid mining
Emerging Tech

Want a future-proof degree? Head to Colorado for asteroid mining

Want to get in on the ground floor of an exciting new discipline? The Colorado School of Mines is ready to help with the world's first degree course to cover space resources and asteroid mining.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
magnesite counter climate change natural 4 microns wide with platy hydromagnesite
Emerging Tech

This CO2-sucking rock takes eons to form naturally. Now we can grow it in weeks

Could a lab-grown mineral help battle climate change? Quite possibly yes, thanks to a way of reducing the growth of CO2-sucking magnesite from thousands of years to a mere 72 days.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai camera at the speed of light stanford 0a19e6d7 4f84 46bb 8ba6 b520f06332f8
Photography

Researchers put A.I. inside a camera lens to compute ‘at the speed of light’

Artificial intelligence for tasks like object recognition requires time and power -- but not if you put a computer right in the lens. That's what researchers at Stanford did to create a camera that can use A.I. "at the speed of light."
Posted By Hillary Grigonis