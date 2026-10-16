The camera on my smart glasses gives me the ick. The people around me feel the same.

“Dude, I feel like a creep every time I press the camera button and the LED lights up.” That was the blunt verdict from a friend who tried my camera-equipped smart glasses earlier today. My own feelings aren’t too different. There’s also a functional friction here, which I’ll rant about soon enough.

I’ve used plenty of smart glasses. For the past four years or so, even before Meta flooded the market with its Ray-Ban-branded camera glasses, I’ve been playing around with another breed that lacked a camera but still offered plenty of fun. Brands like Rokid, XREAL, and Viture have been selling smart glasses with a built-in display unit, promising a private screen that sits right on your face. Immersive entertainment, or spatial computing on the go, all of it without a monitor in sight.

Then came smart glasses with a display built right into the transparent lens. From a distance, they look like an average pair of prescription glasses, without awkwardly thick arms or any other design element that makes them stand out. A month ago, I switched to the Solos AirGo V2. They look like my regular prescription pair, except for one detail: a camera on the front.

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Now, I have nothing against Solos. In fact, I love how normal the glasses look. I wore them all week, at my shared workspace, at the cafes I frequent for coffee and churros, and on walks with friends in the nearby park. Not once did I get a weird look. Thanks to their minimalist design, they blend right in.

It’s the act of capturing a photo or video that gives me the ick. The world has grown used to people holding up their phones and pointing them at whatever is in front of them. If you don’t want to end up in someone’s photo or video, you step out of the frame, keep your head down, or simply ignore it and walk past. With smart glasses, that choice disappears. The camera intrudes on someone’s personal space, and they have no idea it’s happening.

Unless someone is staring closely at your face and spots the blinking LED in the corner of the frame, they won’t know they’re being recorded. That ability to film the world around me without anyone noticing makes me deeply uneasy, even though it’s far more convenient than holding a 200g phone and fumbling with on-screen buttons.

It feels like a cheat code, a superpower that lets me snap pictures or record videos of strangers walking into the frame without them ever realizing it. A smartphone in my hand is a loud, visible announcement that I’m taking a picture or recording a clip. With smart glasses, that unspoken announcement simply doesn’t exist.

Yes, the blinking LED tries to fill that gap. And yes, companies like Meta are taking steps to make sure this lone warning light can’t be tampered with, in an effort to shake off the “creep glasses” reputation. But a light that blinks for a second is a weak substitute for a phone pointed in your direction.

With a single tap or press of a button on the temple, you can take a picture without anyone being any wiser. To an average person, it just looks like you’re adjusting your glasses. The LED lights up for barely a second, and most people will never catch it. With a smartphone, there’s no room for doubt. People know exactly when a lens is pointed at them.

You don’t even need the tap or the button press. Say a simple voice command like “Hey Solos, take a picture,” and the glasses will do your bidding while both your hands stay tucked comfortably in the pockets of your jeans.

To be clear, that doesn’t make smart glasses a bad idea. Streaming my work playlist, taking calls, or asking the onboard AI assistant for a quick answer are all conveniences I absolutely love. I don’t have to wear earbuds. I don’t have to pull out my phone and ask Gemini for a nugget of knowledge. It all happens through my glasses, and nobody tells me I look goofy.

When it comes to taking pictures, however, it doesn’t matter whether I use a voice command or a quick tap on the temple. The whole act makes my stomach churn. Maybe the world will eventually get used to it. But recording strangers in my field of view, without giving them even a hint that they’re on camera, is something I’ll never be comfortable with.

Yes, a case can be made when it comes to the accessibility part. People with vision issues see them as nothing short of a miraculous solution. Having a camera that can make sense of the world around you, helps with translation, identifies objects, assists with navigation, and more — these are all practically rewarding arguments in favor of putting cameras on his smart glasses. But the unannounced camera capture part, in the hands of a normal person, is something that just doesn’t feel normal at all.