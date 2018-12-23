Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

InSight lander successfully places its seismometer onto the surface of Mars

Georgina Torbet
By

Another update from the surface of Mars, as NASA’s InSight lander has successfully deployed its first instrument onto the planet’s surface. This week the lander placed its copper-colored seismometer onto the ground in front of it, from where the instrument can gather data about vibrations deep within the planet.

Placing the seismometer, formally known as the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS), was a delicate operation because it needed to be positioned just right, on level ground and avoiding any large rocks or other potential hazards. The NASA team made use of a model in the JPL test bed to make sure that the commands that they sent to the lander would result in the correct movements to place the instrument. They also used images gathered by the lander’s Instrument Deployment Camera to check the surface was clear of obstructions before the instrument was lifted off the lander body and placed onto the ground.

Another issue was that the lander is sitting in a sand-filled hollow that is at a slight angle, and the seismometer needs to be placed on level ground. The ground on which it currently sits is at a very slight angle of two to three degrees, but the team is confident that they can level it within the next few days.

insight places seismometer pia22956 hires 1
NASA’s InSight lander placing its seismometer on Mars NASA/JPL-Caltech

The seismometer is InSight’s most important instrument, being required for three quarters of the mission’s science objectives. Its function is to listen for vibrations from within the ground of Mars, which are known as marsquakes. When a marsquake occurs, it acts like a flashbulb, allowing scientists to see the planet’s interior by looking at the way that the seismic waves pass through the different layers of the planet. With this information, the scientists can make determinations about the size of the layers inside the planet and the materials that they may be composed of.

Philippe Lognonné, principal investigator of SEIS, described the instrument as like an audio-capturing device — appropriate given that it captured the sounds of Martian winds recently. “Having the seismometer on the ground is like holding a phone up to your ear,” he said. “We’re thrilled that we’re now in the best position to listen to all the seismic waves from below Mars’ surface and from its deep interior.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Hippo-shaped' asteroid to fly close to Earth this Christmas
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Researchers from the U.K, and Spain have found a way to levitate up to 25 different tiny objects using sound. Check out the team's impressive demonstration of what that could achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
future of food introduction beverage lab testing
Emerging Tech

From drones to smart pills, 2018 saw significant tech advances in medicine

From medical robots and CRISPR gene editing to algorithms and organ deliveries by drone, here are 2018's most significant landmark events in which cutting-edge technology met medicine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vaccine delivered by drone baby joy
Emerging Tech

Baby in remote village is first person to receive a vaccine delivered by drone

A 1-month-old baby on a remote island in the South Pacific recently became the first person to receive a vaccine delivered by a commercial drone. Here's the reason that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
university of cambridge robot hand jingle bells img 7289 lr
Emerging Tech

Creepy Christmas carol: 3D-printed robotic hand plays ‘Jingle Bells’ on a piano

Nothing says it’s nearly Christmas quite like a 3D-printed robot hand busting out a festive classic on the piano. You can thank researchers at the U.K.'s University of Cambridge for this.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot delivery service guide dogs pic no 6
Emerging Tech

Will Fido take a bite out of delivery robots? Study uses guide dogs to find out

A charity recently partnered with autonomous delivery robot company Starship Technologies to test the impact autonomous technologies are likely to have on guide dogs when they encounter them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

NASA probe to visit Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule on New Year’s Day

NASA's New Horizons probe will be making a very special visit on New Year's Day 2019, when it will buzz an object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt. This will be the most distant object ever explored by a spacecraft.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hippo shaped asteroid pia22970 home 1
Emerging Tech

‘Hippo-shaped’ asteroid to fly close to Earth this Christmas

This Christmas, an unusual visitor will be swinging through our Solar System: an asteroid shaped like a hippo. The 2003 SD220 asteroid will pass close to Earth this weekend, coming as close as 1.8 million miles from our planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet