Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

If Tony Stark designed motorcycle helmets, they’d probably look like this

Luke Dormehl
By

Are you a motorbike rider in want of a bit of Iron Man tech in your life? If so, then intelligent helmet systems manufacturer Jarvish has your back. Or, perhaps more appropriately, your head. Launched on Kickstarter this week, Jarvish is offering a “launch special” for its Jarvish X and X-AR helmets — boasting a plethora of features including voice control, interior speakers, noise-canceling tech and, in the case of the pricier X-AR, an augmented reality head-up display offering visual navigation information. All of this is packaged up in a protective pure carbon fiber shell.

In what may be the most high-tech bike helmets available, the X-Series helmets connect to existing artificial intelligence assistants including Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, all of which can be activated through voice. The voice control can also be used to provide turn-by-turn navigation instructions, along with traffic and weather conditions, either exclusively through audio or audio and visual. On top of this, there are 2K cameras, which can record footage to a memory card or stream it live via social media.

“Myself and [my co-founder] have been riding motorcycles for decades, since we were very young,” Jeremy Lu, CEO of Jarvish, told Digital Trends. “When we set out to design these helmets, we, therefore, did so from the perspective of being longtime bikers. We didn’t want it just to be about tech; we wanted safety to really come first.”

jarvish smart helmet kickstarter launches 23 of 26

Because of this, the helmets additionally offer some neat crash detection technology. “There are sensors inside, which use our own developed algorithms,” Lu continued. “These are able to detect when the riders get into an accident. It has very high levels of accuracy, so that we know when the rider is riding and wearing the helmet, versus just throwing the helmet around at home.”

Provided it works as well as described, it’s an incredibly comprehensive package which takes advantage of the latest technology has to offer. The tech is apparently good enough that it is being tested out by the Taiwanese police, who seem very happy with it. Unsurprisingly, the response on Kickstarter has been very enthusiastic so far, with the helmets already tripling their fundraising target within a day of going live.

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re aware of these and nonetheless want to get involved, head over to the Kickstarter page to get involved. A Jarvish X helmet will set you back $399, with shipping set for April. The more expensive AR-X costs $899, with shipping planned for September 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is the convertible pickup truck of your dreams
awesome tech you cant buy yet mundo trailboards feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities contend with benefits and headaches of e bikes scooters escooter feature fullwide
Emerging Tech

Electric bikes and scooters are here to save the world! But here’s the thing …

E-bike and e-scooter usage has increased in popularity, but also troublesome. Providing these two-wheeled alternative transports while keeping users safe, is what smart cities are grappling with.
Posted By John R. Quain
mars flowing water red
Emerging Tech

NASA’s InSight lander successfully touches down on Mars

Later today, NASA will attempt to safely touch down its unmanned InSight lander on Mars. For the event, the space agency will be providing some handy live coverage for you to watch.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epfl hydrogel knee surgery img 0133 dxo
Emerging Tech

Skip the sutures. ‘Game-changing ‘superglue’ could heal serious knee injuries

A new hydrogel could revolutionize treatments such as knee surgery by adhering to the injured body part, and then conveying repair cells or drugs in order to stimulate tissue regeneration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
china crispr human cancer trial gene editing ala cas9
Emerging Tech

Chinese doctors have reportedly delivered the world’s first gene-edited babies

Scientists in China are using CRISPR genetics technology in a controversial manner to create the world’s first children whose DNA has been altered through the use of gene editing.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile bets big on low-band 5G, completes its first data transmission

Just a week after Verizon completed its first 5G transmission on a smartphone, T-Mobile is making major 5G news as well. The carrier completed its first 5G transmission on on low-band (600 MHz) spectrum.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
gold melt room temperature bars
Emerging Tech

24-karat discovery: Scientists figure out how to melt gold at room temperature

Researchers have demonstrated how gold can be made to melt at room temperature. This was achieved using an electric field, causing the outermost two to three atomic layers to become molten.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cornell robot impressive leaps jumping
Emerging Tech

Underwater jumping robot showcases amazing nature-inspired leaping abilities

Inspired by leaping aquatic animals such as dolphins and whales, Cornell researchers have developed a robot that is able to pull off similarly dazzling vertical leaps in a tank of water.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chicken wearable uc riverside sensor murillo
Emerging Tech

A Fitbit for chickens? Sounds silly, but it could revolutionize poultry farms

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have developed a wearable device for chickens that gathers data on their behavior and has a more than 85 percent accuracyrate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Brett Rheeder | Red Bull Rampage 2018
Outdoors

How bike tech lets Red Bull Rampage riders flirt with death, and survive

Red Bull Rampage is the craziest mountain bike event in the world, pushing riders to their limits. Fortunately they are armed with some of the best bike technology around, allowing them survive this wild and dangerous competition.
Posted By Kraig Becker
air force adds 3 d audio a 10 warplanes us
Emerging Tech

Air Force to upgrade A-10s with 3-D audio (but not for the reason you’d think)

Piloting a warplane gets busy and loud, so the U.S. Air Force asked for proposals to add 3-D audio to A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. The upgrade contract was awarded to Terma North America.
Posted By Bruce Brown