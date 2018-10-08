Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Like a Bat-Signal for cyclists, this laser light makes bikes visible to drivers

Luke Dormehl
By

Having lights on your bicycle isn’t just an optional extra — it’s a legal requirement in most places, provided that you wish to cycle after it’s dark. Well, you’ve probably never seen seen a bike light quite like the one created by U.K. startup Beryl, though. Called the Laserlight Core, it’s a smart projection system that’s designed for safer cycling. It works by projecting an image of a cyclist 20 feet in front of you as you ride. Think of it as your own attention-grabbing, cycling-themed Bat-Signal, and you won’t be too far wrong.

“We have combined a high-spec white front light with the patented Beryl laser projection, allowing cyclists to both see and be seen, beaming out blind spots as they ride through the city,” Beryl CEO Emily Brooke told Digital Trends. “The light can function either as a standard front light or, with [the] laser enabled, with a push of a button.”

Beryl grew out of Brooke’s Product Design degree at Brighton University in the U.K. While she was there, she read about the high number of bike accidents that happen as the result of bikes being in a car’s blind spot. Brooke went on to create the first Beryl light prototype, which quickly caught the attention of transport officials in London. They incorporated it into the London bike share scheme in 2015, and it has since been been piloted in New York, Montreal, and — very soon — Glasgow, Scotland.

laserlight core bike light beryl ll 11

The Laserlight Core is the company’s second-generation light, incorporating improvements in laser technology to produce Beryl’s clearest, most defined laser projection to date. It also boasts other improvements over its predecessor, the Laserlight Blaze. These include a “day flash mode,” lighter casing, and a tool-free bracket with silicone band mount.

“The Laserlight is a patented technology, and so Beryl is the only company that uses the forward image projection,” Brooke said. “We believe that the Laserlight is unique in the space, as it is focusing on strategic visibility: Visibility where it really matters.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the potential risks inherent in Kickstarter campaigns — even when the company has successfully shipped products previously. If you’re keen to go ahead and get involved, however, head over to the project’s crowdfunding page, where you can pledge your dough. Prices start at $75, and shipping is set to take place in December.

With any luck, that should mean it’s poised to be a great holiday gift for the cycling enthusiast in your life.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Banksy artwork self-destructs after it auctions for $1.4 million
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

From flying for fun to pro filmmaking, these are the best drones you can buy

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best 3D printers, how do 3d printers work
Emerging Tech

How do 3D printers work? Here’s a super-simple breakdown

How do 3D printers work, exactly? If you ever wondered how these magical machines create 3D objects in a matter of hours, then look no further than this dead-simple breakdown of the four most common printing technologies.
Posted By Drew Prindle
history of 3d printing milestones gyro cube shape
Emerging Tech

3D printing is older than you think. Here's how it went from labs to basements

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol
history bose car audio bose1
Emerging Tech

Bose’s over-the-counter hearing aid is first to earn FDA approval

The FDA has granted Bose approval to bring its over-the-counter hearing aid to market. The app-controlled device is the first of its kind to be granted FDA approval since Congress passed a law allowing the sale of OTC hearing aids.
Posted By Eric Brackett
dji mavic 2 pro zoom review xxl
Product Review

DJI has always been the king of drones, and the new Mavics are almost perfect

After flying both the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom for over a week, we’re convinced that these are two of the best drones that DJI has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
DJI Mavic Air Review
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic Air vs Mavic Pro: Which drone is better?

You can find full specs for both the Mavic Pro and the new Mavic Air on DJI's website, but unfortunately you can't look at all those pages simultaneously -- so we put all the main features side-by-side for your convenience.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best e cig
Emerging Tech

Confused by too many e-cigarette options? We found the best of the best

From disposables to mechanical and box mods, here’s our list of the best e-cigarettes available on the market today to help you kick the cigarette habit.
Posted By Ed Oswald
monoprice maker select plus 3d printer full1
Product Review

Monoprice makes the best 3D printer you can buy for under $400

About a year ago, we took monoprice’s $160 3D printer for a test drive and were totally blown away -- so now we’re back to test out its $400 Maker Select Plus printer and see if it’s worth the extra dough
Posted By Patrick Daniels
banksy artwork self destructs after it auctions for 13 million shred
Emerging Tech

Banksy artwork self-destructs after it auctions for $1.4 million

Banksy shredded a piece of his own artwork just seconds after it fetched $1.4 million at a Sotheby's auction. The secretive street artist later explained his actions in a video posted on YouTube.
Posted By Trevor Mogg