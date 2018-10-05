Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The secret to robots with good balance? Shakira-level gyrating hips

Luke Dormehl
By

As much as we might worry about what robots are going to do to humankind, they’ve got plenty of their own to be concerned about when it comes to how they are treated by members of the public. Whether it’s mean-spirited shoves or kicks or simply just the odd accidental bump, robots are going to have to get better at retaining their balance when they’re suddenly faced with an unexpected force without warning.

That’s where Mercury, a new bipedal robot created by roboticists at the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, comes into play. Mercury is designed to exhibit an impressive dynamic, human body-inspired ability to stay balanced when encountering these scenarios. It does this using a smart system that lets it quickly work out the best possible move to make following a collision. Unlike other attempts to solve this problem, it reacts by adjusting its whole body — including some Shakira-style hip wiggling — rather than just readjusting its feet.

“What we’ve developed is a computational process by which bipedal robots can quickly recover from continuous disturbances, like those endured by people walking in crowds, without ever falling,” Luis Sentis, associate professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, told Digital Trends. “Such technology opens up the possibility that humanoid robots [can] walk and operate nimbly alongside us — for instance, during crowded sport events, getting inside transportation vehicles, holding groceries while shopping, or even dancing salsa with us.”

The team next plans to continue testing Mercury under additional experimental conditions to see how it copes under situations like carrying furniture, guiding a person by holding hands, or potentially playing soccer. Given that even the smartest robots can easily lose their balance, a more robust method for keeping robots upright would certainly be welcomed by the robotics community.

“One of the key questions we are considering is what capabilities and morphologies will allow robots to increase human comfort and productivity,” Sentis continued. “We believe that in addition to nimble locomotion and dexterous manipulation, endowing anthropomorphic attributes to robots increases our understanding of their behavior, much in the same way that we require artificial intelligence to respond to our questions in human-like ways.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
dsc 6067 2
Emerging Tech

Make the most of your compost by transforming it into 3D printing filament

Could 3D printing help with food waste disposal? Indeed it can, claims a new startup Genecis, which has developed a way to transform today's compost into tomorrow's printing filament.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit algorithims predicts whats happening in video gettyimages 200553945 001
Emerging Tech

MIT’s latest A.I. is freakishly good at determining what’s going on in videos

MIT researchers have created an A.I. system which uses a deep learning neural network to fill in the blanks in video frames to work out what activity is taking place. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot japan hammers up sheets of drywall screen shot 2018 10 02 at 21 30 42
Emerging Tech

Look out construction workers; Japan’s new robot might steal your job one day

This new robot built by researchers from Japan’s Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is capable of carrying out a range of construction tasks, such as hammering sheets of drywall.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
freewrite traveler portable writing device
Emerging Tech

Freewrite Traveler is a portable writing device for the easily distracted

The Freewrite Traveler is a better looking, more portable device than its somewhat clunky predecessor. Stripped of bells and whistles, the Traveler is aimed squarely at those who are easily distracted.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists showcase brain-to-brain communication with game of 3-player ‘Tetris’

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irl glasses block out screens 13
Emerging Tech

Worried about your screen use? These glasses block them out wherever you go

Inspired by the ad-blocking sunglasses from John Carpenter’s 1988 cult movie They Live, IRL Glasses counter your screen addiction by turning LCD and LED digital screens black. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
phones for kids
Emerging Tech

Drop that iPhone! Researchers suggest limiting kids’ screen time to 2 hours a day

How much screen time should our kids have per day? Researchers from Canada have attempted to answer that question with a recent analysis of lifestyle data from 4,520 American kids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
paintcopter autonomous paint spraying drone from disney research
Emerging Tech

Disney takes to the air with an autonomous paint-spraying drone

Look what's just flown out of Disney Research's workshop. It's none other than an autonomous spray-painting drone that can apply colorful designs not only to flat surfaces, but to 3D objects, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everence dna based tattoo artist
Emerging Tech

DNA-infused tattoo ink lets your loved ones remain a part of you — literally

Are you looking for a fresh new way to show your love for a pet or another person? A new startup has pioneered a method to incorporate DNA into regular tattoo ink. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gene editing crispr groundcherries gettyimages sb10069342y 001
Emerging Tech

Domesticating crops usually takes centuries. CRISPR just did it in two years

Scientists have demonstrated how gene editing can modify the fruit groundcherries so that they can be grown outside of their native region for the first time. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
us army ribbon gun four barrels forward1 1538424104
Emerging Tech

Soldiers or Terminators? U.S. Army mulling rifle that fires 250 rounds per second

The U.S. Army is testing a prototype four barrel 'ribbon gun' rifle that's capable of firing all four rounds simultaneously. It totally looks like something out of a sci-fi war movie.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vending machines that do laundry arrive at london subway stations vlcean life
Emerging Tech

There are now vending machines in London that dry-clean your laundry

Londoners who have neither the time or inclination to dry-clean their laundry can now drop it in a vending machine and collect it, all ready to wear, within 24 hours. The machines are heading to 200 locations across the capital.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet jr east alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s next-generation Shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet

Japan has unveiled the design of its next-generation bullet train that will whisk passengers along the network at speeds of up to 224 mph, making it the fastest train service in the world when it goes into service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall