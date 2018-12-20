Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

Luke Dormehl
By

From self-guiding bullets to brain-computer interfaces and robot insect spies, there are plenty of military technologies that sound like something straight out of a science fiction movie. Now the U.S. military is apparently looking to add one more technology to the mix: Water-based microorganisms that can be used to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, or divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far off course.

The work, which is supported by the United States Naval Research Laboratory, aims to use genetic modification to alter the makeup of sea bacteria so that it reacts to particular substances. These could include certain metals, human DNA, fuel exhausts, and more. These reactions could trigger the bacteria to give up electrons, a change that could be monitored and picked up by U.S.-owned aquatic drones. The project is still a research initiative, rather than something ready to be rolled out, but it could reportedly be only a year away from a proof of concept demonstration.

“We want to move synthetic biology from the laboratory to the field,” Dimitra Stratis-Cullum, who heads up the United States Army Research Laboratory’s biomaterials team, told Defense One. “That’s a big thrust of ours, and so there’s a lot of tool development in order to do that.”

Exactly what form this marine bacteria would take for the finished product isn’t yet clear. Stratis-Cullum suggests that it could be made to function as a sensor “embedded in a uniform” that’sable to trigger a color change if the presence of a certain material is detected. At present, the team is reportedly working on ways to “ruggedize” the organisms to make them more versatile.

The project is just one part of a broader $45 million initiative taking place across the Army, Navy, and Air Force divisions of the U.S. military. The “Applied Research for the Advancement of Science and Technology Priorities Program on Synthetic Biology for Military Environments” (coming up with a catchy name clearly wasn’t part of the investment) aims to create some next-generation genetic tools that the military can take advantage of in the near future.

Don't Miss

Drones force one of the world's busiest airports to suspend all flights
bluetooth beacons and rfid bands the mall of america is a really smart city moa north entrance 2
Features

Cities looking to get smart take a lesson from an iconic shopping mall

From Disney World to the Mall of America, public venues are becoming microcosms for smart city projects. We dove into both, to show what government officials can learn – and what you can expect from your city.
Posted By John R. Quain
mit smart capsule fever wireless pill 0
Emerging Tech

MIT’s smart capsule could be used to release drugs in response to a fever

Researchers have developed a 3D-printed capsule which can monitor patients' vital signs, transmit this information to a connected device, and release drugs in response to symptoms.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
larvalbot robot mission undersea great barrier reef underwater
Emerging Tech

‘Crop duster’ robot is helping reseed the Great Barrier Reef with coral

In a world first, an undersea robot has delivered microscopic coral larvae to the Great Barrier Reef. Meet Larvalbot: the robot "crop duster" which dispenses coral babies on troubled reefs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
band aid blast of uv light on knee
Emerging Tech

New adhesive tech could let you remove Band-Aids with a blast of UV light

Pulling off Band-Aids sucks. But that could be about to change, thanks to a new type of adhesive that can be easily detached using a specific frequency of UV light. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit cubesat better video downlink gettyimages 112718136
Emerging Tech

It will soon be much easier for tiny satellites to transmit images back to Earth

CubeSats are cheap miniature satellites with a range of exciting applications. However, their small size can make feeding images and video back to Earth difficult. Perhaps until now, that is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wind solar renewable energy needs turbine fieldv2
Emerging Tech

Ultrasound technology can greatly reduce number of bats killed by wind turbines

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, but they also have an unfortunate bat-murdering problem. Fortunately, echolocation-blocking technology may be able to help. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection
Emerging Tech

Lovot is a cute companion robot that wants to give you affection

It won't do the housework or cut the grass, but it might cheer you up. We're talking about Lovot, a new companion robot from Japan that's designed to "gently stir people's feelings and fill them with happiness."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg