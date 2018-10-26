Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what 2.3 million people said

Luke Dormehl
By

Anyone who has watched the excellent TV comedy The Good Place will be familiar with the “trolley problem.” In short, imagine you spot a runaway trolley headed toward five incapacitated people in its direct path. You have the power to redirect the trolley onto a side track, thereby saving the lives of the five people. The only problem? There is a single person lying on this side track and, by making the decision to redirect the trolley, you’re consciously sentencing them to death.

Philosophers have been wrestling with similarly thorny ethical dilemmas for centuries, but the arrival of self-driving cars suddenly brings them into real-world focus. That’s because decisions like the trolley problem become practical realities when you’re deciding on how an autonomous vehicle should respond to, for instance, a situation in which damage is going to be done to either pedestrians or passengers depending on how a car acts.

These are unsurprisingly sprawling, complex questions — but the findings of a large-scale survey sheds light on how populations at large view the moral principles which should guide machines. Drawing on the responses of 2.3 million people from around the globe, the study laid out 13 scenarios in which one person’s death was inevitable. Respondents were then asked who they would choose to spare given a wide range of variables — such as age, wealth, and numbers of people.

Some answers were universal constants: Humans were saved instead of pets and large numbers of people instead of individuals. But there was disagreement, too, such as the fact that people in certain countries were more likely to elect to hit people crossing roads illegally than those in others. Religious factors also seemingly played a role in differences, as did issues like economic inequality.

“I think the most surprising [results for me was] the degree to which respondents favored sparing characters of higher status,” Iyad Rahwan, an associate professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “I find it especially concerning that this factor had a strong effect compared to other factors. It is important to be aware of such type of bias and quantify it.”

Ultimately, the researchers aren’t convinced that such findings should necessarily be used to directly crowdsource future laws, however. “We think that these findings are meant to inform experts who are working on normative guidelines,” Edmond Awad, a postdoctoral associate at MIT, told us. “We don’t suggest that experts cater to the public’s preferences, especially when they find these preferences concerning. But they need to be at least aware of such preferences and their magnitude to anticipate public reaction.”

A paper describing the research was published in Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The McLaren Speedtail is a 250-mph, 1,000-hp work of art on wheels
Up Next

The best cheap headphones
xprize water cloud inside shipping container winner
Emerging Tech

Meet the $1.5m Xprize winner that makes artificial clouds in shipping containers

Could the solution to a lack of clean drinking water be an artificial cloud inside a shipping container? It sounds crazy, but it just won the prestigious $1.5 million Water Abundance XPrize.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Titanic 3D
Emerging Tech

Want to be the king of the world? Titanic II will set sail in 2022 — for real

Ever wish you could have sailed on the RMS Titanic? No? Well, you could get your chance anyway, since an ambitious project is recreating the original ship in the form of the Titanic II. Really.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shipping container homes northern irelands first home 1
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
esa moon base germany vr rendering of luna facility copy
Emerging Tech

Europe’s space agency plans to build its own “low-gravity” moon base — on Earth

The European Space Agency is developing an astronaut center in Cologne, Germany, where it will replicate the surface of the moon. The facility will be used to test new technology and tools for exploring moons and planets.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Photography

How to photograph the moon

The night sky is among the most inspiring scenes to capture -- but it's also one of the most difficult. Here's how to photograph the moon, whether you just want to capture a phase of the moon or a lunar event.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
vr end of life embodied labs er talk b
Emerging Tech

What’s it like to die? This VR experience puts doctors in a dying man’s shoes

A new VR experience depicts the last days of a lung cancer patient. It is already being used as a teaching tool in hospices and medical schools. But can VR really make us more empathetic?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dxomark biggest smartphone camera features mem 2
Emerging Tech

An app uses your smartphone camera to tell if you’re alert at work

Do you lose concentration while at work? A new Cornell University app keeps tabs on users' alertness during the day by measuring the size of their pupils each time they unlock their phone.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
simone giertz calendar kickstarter screen shot 2018 10 24 at 13 47 02
Emerging Tech

Struggling to start a good habit? Simone Giertz’s Every Day Calendar can help

Simone Giertz is best known as the maker of crappy robots on YouTube, but her first Kickstarter campaign is no failure. In fact, her Every Day calendar has racked up massive amounts of support.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
myopro powered arm brace 2 setting table 6x4
Emerging Tech

Powered brace proves restoring arm functionality is no longer out of reach

The breakthrough MyoPro myoelectric powered arm brace promises to help restore functionality in the arms and hands of individuals with neuromuscular disease or injury. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
types of artificial intelligence ai explained 05
Emerging Tech

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here are 6 things machines still suck at

As A.I. becomes a more and more dominant part of our lives, it's clear that not there are still big blind spots when it comes to the tasks machines can perform. Here are six examples.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the challenges of driverless shuttles in smart cities navya autonomous shuttle
Emerging Tech

Boxy shuttles, not cars, will be people’s first taste of autonomous vehicles

From smart cities to college campuses, several self-driving shuttle projects are in works. But these public transports of the future are facing challenges, such as vandalism and regulatory approval.
Posted By John R. Quain
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter3
Emerging Tech

Singapore plans to open its skies to drone taxi test flights in 2019

Think that autonomous flying taxis are decades away? Think again! Volocopter is gearing up to run inner-city tests of its self-driving air taxis in Singapore in the second half of 2019.
Posted By Luke Dormehl