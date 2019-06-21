Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Hormone boosts could help astronauts from losing muscle on long space journeys

Luke Dormehl
By
astrobees cube robot tests iss059e038084 1
NASA astronaut Anne McClain performs the first series of tests of an Astrobee robot, Bumble, during a hardware checkout. NASA

The idea of traveling into space sounds pretty amazing. However, there’s plenty about it that’s less desirable — even without some Gravity or The Martian-style accident taking place.

A new study carried out by researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston shines a light on the impact that reduced gravity conditions during spaceflight missions has on space travelers. TL;DR version: It’s not unlike the effects of extended bed rest in terms of extreme muscle loss. But while that sounds pretty bad, researchers may have found a solution — in the form of special hormone treatments tailored to each astronaut.

“Despite dedicating up to 2.5 hours of their daily routine to exercise, many astronauts still lose muscle over the course of the mission,” Edgar Dillon, UTMB assistant professor in the department of internal medicine, told Digital Trends. “We know that the hormone testosterone plays a role in the regulation of muscle protein synthesis. The idea of this study was to investigate whether low doses of testosterone cycled throughout a period of unloading would further protect exercising individuals from losing muscle. Specifically in this paper, we looked at how the exercise and testosterone countermeasures changed the proteins expressed within the muscle, and if some of these proteins measured before bed rest might be able to predict individual outcomes during bed rest.”

The high physical demands of space travel are well known, which is one reason becoming an astronaut requires so much training and preparation. Recent research has suggested that time in space can even physically change the structure of astronauts’ eyes. But understanding more about the effects of diminished gravity on the human body is only going to become more crucial. That’s because, in addition to proposed manned missions to Mars, there’s also a growing interest in civilian space travel. For instance, NASA announced that it will allow private citizens to visit the International Space Station.

In their study, the UTMB researchers placed 24 healthy male participants on bed rest for 70 days. During this period, some were made to follow an exercise regimen and received either testosterone supplements or a placebo. A control group remained in the bed with no exercise or supplements. The changes to their bodies’ muscle proteins were then analyzed. Those who received the exercise and testosterone boosts showcased the most muscle growth. This helped offset some of the negative impacts of enforced bed rest.

“If we could understand the cellular mechanisms behind the physiological adaptations to unloading as well as to specific interventions, it might be possible to predict how much muscle an individual would be likely to lose,” Dillon continued. “[We could] then tailor a countermeasure ‘prescription’ to that individual.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
airbuss new single aisle jet has longest range and a fancy cabin a321xlr 01
Emerging Tech

Airbus’ new single-aisle jet has longest range in its class and a fancy cabin

Airbus has unveiled the design of its new A321XLR jet, an aircraft that it says will be capable of trips of around 5,400 miles, making it the world's longest range single-aisle airliner when it takes to the skies in 2023.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google calendar is down
Computing

Google Calendar is back online. Here’s the latest on the outage

Google Calendar is down, and that means that instead of a day packed with back-to-back meetings and timely reminders, users are instead being treated to an error message. Here's the latest on the worldwide outage.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
magnet sets dc world record lbc3 horizontal
Emerging Tech

A tiny magnet accomplishes enormous feat, sets a new world record

A magnet housed in the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory has set a record for the strongest continuous DC magnetic field ever recorded. Here's why that matters to our future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
News

Brush up on your makeup skills with YouTube’s new augmented reality feature

YouTube will soon let users try on makeup while watching popular makeup tutorials through augmented reality. Viewers will be able to actually try on the makeup products the online tutorials are showcasing and promoting. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
congress facebook cryptocurrency libra regulation treasury secretary steven mnuchin testifies before the house financial serv
News

Congress already wants to block rollout of Facebook’s cryptocurrency

It only took a few hours after Facebook provided details of its Libra cryptocurrency on Tuesday for lawmakers in Congress to tell the social media giant to pump the breaks. Facebook was asked to stop development until Congress weighs in.
Posted By Mathew Katz
check out this clever robot dishwasher designed for busy restaurants dishcraft
Emerging Tech

Check out this clever robot dishwasher, designed for busy restaurants

We've already witnessed robot wait staff and robot chefs working at restaurants. Now we have a high-tech robot dishwasher offering a fast, reliable, and environmentally friendly service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best anti snoring devices illustration feat getty
Smart Home

We tested anti-snoring devices on our loudest friends. Here’s what worked

If your partner snores and it keeps you up at night, you may be interested in the latest anti-snoring technology. We tested out a few different gadgets to find out what they do and whether they work or not.
Posted By Simon Hill
googles wing drones are now delivering mochas and meds in australia drone delivery
Emerging Tech

Drone delivery services may prove too noisy for some in Australia

While delivery drones can offer benefits such as speed and efficiency, the machines still make quite a racket when they're in the sky. And the issue has now reached the inbox of the Australian government.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best audiobook apps audiobooks for free
Emerging Tech

This humanlike synthesized speech could be the future of audiobooks

You probably wouldn't want Siri or Alexa reading you an entire audiobook. A new startup called DeepZen has developed a text-to-speech A.I. that sounds impressively human. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Speaker Detecting Agonal breathing
Emerging Tech

A cardiac arrest-detecting smart speaker could save your life

Smart speakers are great for everything from playing music to operate our smart homes. But could they soon also help save lives as well? A new project suggests the answer is a resounding yes.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lionfish robot artificial blood 0619 fish
Emerging Tech

Cornell’s lionfish-inspired robot uses artificial blood to stay powered up

Cornell University has developed a swimming robot, modeled on the lionfish, which uses a kind of robot blood to power itself during long-duration tasks. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
snail inspired super glue on a wet leaf
Emerging Tech

New snail-inspired super glue can switch between sticky and non-sticky states

A new snail mucus-inspired super glue can switch between adhesive and non-adhesive states. You know, like a snail being able to grip onto a surface while moving. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nissans high tech ice cream truck removes the fumes from your order nissan
Cars

Nissan’s high-tech ice cream truck removes the fumes from your order

Nissan has given the traditional ice cream truck a modern makeover to create a cleaner, greener, high-tech alternative that also gives aging electric-vehicle batteries a new life.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Walmart
Emerging Tech

Walmart using A.I.-powered cameras to spot dodgy shoppers at self-checkouts

Walmart is using computer vision technology at some of its stores in an effort to spot sneaky behavior at its self-checkout counters. The A.I.-powered cameras automatically identify any dodgy activity and then alert staff.
Posted By Trevor Mogg