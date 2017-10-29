NASA put together a playlist of spooky space sounds for Halloween

Why it matters to you NASA's creepy Halloween playlist is bound to get you into the Halloween mood.

It’s almost Halloween, and in order to help get us all into the holiday spirit, NASA has shared a SoundCloud playlist of creepy space sounds. The playlist consists of assorted sounds from the space agency’s many missions over the years such as Jupiter, Saturn, and other celestial bodies.

As Alien so famously put it, “In space no one can hear you scream,” but NASA has a clever workaround for this problem. The “sounds” transferred to Earth from NASA’s probes aren’t sound waves in the technical sense of the word, but rather electromagnetic emissions that scientists have converted into sound waves.

The entire file is well worth a listen and can add a bit of creepiness to your Halloween, but among the most interesting are the sounds of Saturn. NASA describes the planet as “a source of intense radio emissions, which were monitored by the Cassini spacecraft. The radio waves are closely related to the auroras near the poles of the planet. These auroras are similar to Earth’s northern and southern lights.”

The sounds of Saturn are neat, but what if you need some actual music for your Halloween party or haunted house? Well, NASA has got you covered there as well. A group of physicists converted the data from the Saturn expedition into actual music.

Speaking of music, the Kepler spacecraft capture light emissions from the star KIC7671081B and, when converted into sound waves, it produced a “song” worthy of great movie villains such as Darth Vader or Micheal Myers.

The entries mentioned above are just a couple of the items on this list that we found the most interesting, but there are more than 20 tracks on this playlist. None of them are very long, so if you want something to get you in the Halloween mode, check it out. If you’re interested in space exploration or science, you’ll want to give this a listen regardless of the time of year, but for lovers of Halloween, this track is a perfect way to learn a bit more about our solar system and have some spooky fun.

The full playlist can be found below. And if you’re looking to get things started at your very own monster mash, check out our best Halloween songs playlist.