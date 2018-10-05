Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Here’s who won the 2018 Nobel Prizes in Science and why

2018’s Noble-winning scientists targeted tumors and built optical tweezers

Dyllan Furness
By

Love them or hate them, the Nobel Prizes in Science remain some of the highest accolades in the world. Awarded almost annually by the Nobel Foundation and Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the prizes honor individuals who’ve made outstanding contributions to physics, chemistry, and medicine. Some say the Nobel prizes fail modern-day science. Others have called them an absurd way of honoring achievement.

For their part, the Nobel Foundation probably thinks their awards help grease the wheels of progress and keep researchers doing the things they’re doing. One thing is for sure — the prize winners’ achievements are nothing short of extraordinary.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in Science award winners, along with an explanation about why their work matters. (In case you missed it, here’s our breakdown of last year’s winners.)

Physics

1 of 3
nobel prizes 2018 physics prize winenr arthur ashkin
Arthur Ashkin OSA
nobel prizes 2018 france physics
Gérard Mourou PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images
nobel prizes 2018 physicist donna strickland wins prize with two other scientists
Donna Strickland Cole Burston/Getty Images

Winners: Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou, and Donna Strickland

Why they won: Arthur Ashkin from Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, United States, was awarded the prize “for his groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.”

The second half of the award was granted to Donna Strickland and Gérard Mourou for their chirped pulse amplifications, “a method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses.” Strickland is a researcher at the University of Waterloo in Canada. Mourner is from École Polytechnique, Palaiseau, France and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Why it matters: Ashkin’s lasers can be used like “optical tweezers” to manipulate particles as small as atoms, to probe how they function in biological systems. This sounds pretty sci-fi but it’s been widely used in the real world since Ashkin made his breakthrough in 1987. The minuscule tool may be used to unlock the ever-allusive secrets of the quantum world, and aid in the emerging field of quantum biology.

Through their research, Strickland and Mourou cleared the way for scientists to generate the shortest and most intense laser pulses ever created by humans. By stretching the laser pulses out over time, then amplifying the pulse, and finally compressing the pulse, they were able to pack a ton energy into a small amount of space. Chirped pulse amplifications are now used in millions of corrective eye surgeries each year. The two researchers made their first breakthrough in 1985.

It’s also important to note that Strickland’s win makes her only the third woman to win a Nobel in physics and the first woman in 55 years to be recognized with the prize.

Chemistry

1 of 3
nobel prizes 2018 us chemistry arnold award
Frances H. Arnold FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
nobel prizes 2018 us chemistry smith
George P. Smith BILL GREENBLATT/AFP/Getty Images
nobel prizes 2018 speakers at the biotech gapsummit
Gregory P. Winter Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Winners: Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, and Gregory P. Winter

Why they won: Arnold, from the California Institute of Technology, was awarded the prize “for the directed evolution of enzymes.”

Smith and Winter won “for the phase display of peptides and antibodies.” Smith is from the University of Missouri, Columbia and Winter is from MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Why it matters: The winners each used genetic change and selection—inherent aspects of evolution—to create proteins that chip away at some of the chemical conundrums faced by humanity.

In 1993, Arnold conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, a class of proteins that kickstart chemical reactions. Over the next 15 years, she refined her technique, enabling the production of new enzymes that allow for chemical manufacturing techniques that are less harmful to the environment. Today, these enzymes are used to fabricate everything from pharmaceutical drugs that save lives to biofuels that could help save the planet as alternatives to fossil fuels.

Smith made his breakthrough in 1985 with the development of phage display, a method in which a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria) is used to create new proteins. Winter later used this method for the directed evolution of antibodies that led to new pharmaceuticals, the first of which was Adalimumab, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. More recent pharmaceuticals created through phage displays have been used to neutralize toxins and cure metastatic cancer.

Medicine

Winners: James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo

Why they won: Allison and Honjo share the prize “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation.”

Why it matters: In his research, Allison investigated a protein found on immune cells, which were known to act as a braking mechanisms for the immune system. The researcher’s breakthrough came when he recognized that, by easing off the brake, immune responses could be accelerated to target tumors. Allison’s innovative approach has since been turned into therapies, including for the treatment of an advanced form of skin cancer.

Honjo, meanwhile, identified another immune-cell protein, which also acts as a brake, but functions differently than the one studied by Allison. Over the following years, Honjo unraveled the role of the protein, while he and other researchers leveraged the findings to develop new and effective treatments for cancer patients.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
Up Next

The best drones of 2018
amazon fire hd 8 review kindle feat
Product Review

Like discounted meat at the butcher, there's a reason the Fire HD 8 is only $80

For years, Amazon has been the go-to for budget tablets. This year's Fire HD 8 is the company's latest offering featuring modest upgrades. We check out the Fire HD 8 to see if it's still a great budget contender.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG V40 ThinQ vs. V35 ThinQ vs. V30: Which of LG’s big phones is best for you?

You're set on a big LG phone with an OLED screen and top-notch video shooting capabilities, but which one do you buy? We explain the differences between LG's V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, and V30, and pick winners in each category.
Posted By Simon Hill
Best wide-format photo printers
Photography

Sometimes size does matter: The 5 best wide-format photo printers

Sometimes it's nice to have something physical to hold onto in a digital world. Check out our current picks for the best wide-format photo printers, so you can take your amazing photos from camera to the walls of your home.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best shows on netflix sabrina final
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix in October, from 'Mindhunter’ to ‘Sabrina’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
mit algorithims predicts whats happening in video gettyimages 200553945 001
Emerging Tech

MIT’s latest A.I. is freakishly good at determining what’s going on in videos

MIT researchers have created an A.I. system which uses a deep learning neural network to fill in the blanks in video frames to work out what activity is taking place. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot japan hammers up sheets of drywall screen shot 2018 10 02 at 21 30 42
Emerging Tech

Look out construction workers; Japan’s new robot might steal your job one day

This new robot built by researchers from Japan’s Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is capable of carrying out a range of construction tasks, such as hammering sheets of drywall.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
freewrite traveler portable writing device
Emerging Tech

Freewrite Traveler is a portable writing device for the easily distracted

The Freewrite Traveler is a better looking, more portable device than its somewhat clunky predecessor. Stripped of bells and whistles, the Traveler is aimed squarely at those who are easily distracted.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists showcase brain-to-brain communication with game of 3-player ‘Tetris’

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irl glasses block out screens 13
Emerging Tech

Worried about your screen use? These glasses block them out wherever you go

Inspired by the ad-blocking sunglasses from John Carpenter’s 1988 cult movie They Live, IRL Glasses counter your screen addiction by turning LCD and LED digital screens black. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
phones for kids
Emerging Tech

Drop that iPhone! Researchers suggest limiting kids’ screen time to 2 hours a day

How much screen time should our kids have per day? Researchers from Canada have attempted to answer that question with a recent analysis of lifestyle data from 4,520 American kids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
paintcopter autonomous paint spraying drone from disney research
Emerging Tech

Disney takes to the air with an autonomous paint-spraying drone

Look what's just flown out of Disney Research's workshop. It's none other than an autonomous spray-painting drone that can apply colorful designs not only to flat surfaces, but to 3D objects, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everence dna based tattoo artist
Emerging Tech

DNA-infused tattoo ink lets your loved ones remain a part of you — literally

Are you looking for a fresh new way to show your love for a pet or another person? A new startup has pioneered a method to incorporate DNA into regular tattoo ink. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gene editing crispr groundcherries gettyimages sb10069342y 001
Emerging Tech

Domesticating crops usually takes centuries. CRISPR just did it in two years

Scientists have demonstrated how gene editing can modify the fruit groundcherries so that they can be grown outside of their native region for the first time. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
us army ribbon gun four barrels forward1 1538424104
Emerging Tech

Soldiers or Terminators? U.S. Army mulling rifle that fires 250 rounds per second

The U.S. Army is testing a prototype four barrel 'ribbon gun' rifle that's capable of firing all four rounds simultaneously. It totally looks like something out of a sci-fi war movie.
Posted By Luke Dormehl