Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 6
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 12 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 07 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 06 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 05 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 04 1

If cost savings and convenience aren’t enough to bolster the argument in favor of using rechargeable batteries, the environmental impact of discarded single-use, non-rechargeable alkaline batteries is the topper. According to EPA statistics, Americans throw away more than 86,000 tons of alkaline batteries each year. That’s enough to circle the globe more than six times with the batteries placed end-to-end. Single-use batteries account for 20% of the household hazardous materials in our landfills.

Pale Blue lithium polymer (LiPo) smart batteries, currently in a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, can be recharged more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. Presently with close to $100,000 in pledges, more than ten times the campaign’s all-or-nothing goal, the Pale Blue AA and AAA rechargeable batteries have advantages over both single-use alkaline batteries and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) rechargeables.

Learn More

A single Pale Blue battery can replace more than 1,000 alkaline batteries and provide more consistent power output than alkaline cells.

Pale Blues can be recharged up to twice as many times as NiMH rechargeable batteries. Probably even more significant for busy users than the number of charging cycles, Pale Blue’s LiPo batteries recharge to full power much faster than NiMH rechargeables. According to Pale Blue, the company’s AA cell batteries recharge to their full 1,560mAh capacity in under two hours and the AAA cells attain their full 450mAh power in less than one hour. NiMH batteries, by contrast, take up to nine hours to fully charge.

You don’t need to carry an old school multiple-cell battery charging case with an AC adapter cable to recharge Pale Blue’s smart USB LiPo batteries, either. Each battery has a micro USB port and an LED charge indicator light. You can plug a regular USB cable into the micro USB port with the other end of the cable plugged into a USB-AC adapter or a USB port on a computer, a lamp, wall outlet, or multiport charger.

1 of 3
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 03 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 13 1
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 11 1

To make it easier to recharge multiple batteries, PaleBlue includes a USB to 4-Micro USB cable with each set of 4 AA or 4 AAA Pale Blue batteries. The LED on each battery glows red during charging and then turns to green when the battery is fully charged.

There are still backer deals available for people who back the Pale Blue rechargeable battery Kickstarter campaign. A 4-pack of Pale Blue AAA batteries with a USB to 4-Micro USB charging cable is available for a pledge of $28, a $2 savings. You can also sign up for a 4-pack of Pale Blue AA batteries with a USB to 4-Micro USB charging cable with a pledge for $32. Quantity purchases save even more. For example, for a pledge of $80 and a $15 savings, Pale Blue will send one 4-pack each of AA and AAA batteries and two USB to 4-Micro USB cables. Pale Blue estimates delivery in November 2019 anywhere in the world.

Back This Project Now

We always encourage caution when participating in a crowdfunding venture.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Google Pixelbook 2: Everything you need to know
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
intel 10th gen ice lake project athena
Computing

Intel's Tiger Lake could change CPUs forever. Here's what we know so far

Intel Tiger Lake could be the most exciting development from the blue team in years, with a new CPU core architecture, new onboard Xe graphics, and the latest advances in wireless and display technology baked right in.
Posted By Jon Martindale
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
hyundai sonata hybrid solar roof
Cars

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets a solar roof to help recharge its battery pack

The latest Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will get a solar roof that helps recharge its battery pack. While the new Sonata Hybrid will be sold in the U.S., Hyundai hasn't discussed plans to offer the solar roof here.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hp envy 13 review 8
Computing

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

The ZenBook 13 UX333 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops under $1,000, offering great performance and build quality for the price. But HP's 2019 Envy 13 is providing a real challenge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata
Cars

Flyboard Air inventor plans to unveil 250-mph flying sports car by 2020

After designing a hoverboard and crossing the English Channel with it, Franky Zapata plans to develop a flying car capable of cruising at up to 250 mph. The 40-year-old Frenchman has already started testing prototypes.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lightsail 2 future space travel 20170724 ls earth f840 1561151727 1
Emerging Tech

What Bill Nye’s solar sail means for the future of space travel

The unique spaceship LightSail 2 was recently able to fly through space powered solely by sunlight. This could have profound effects on the future of space travel, making it possible to visit other planets and even other solar systems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spacex starlink satellite testin 47926144123 2a828b66d5 o
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes it easier for small satellite operators to reach space

SpaceX is ramping up its commercial efforts with a new program offering regularly scheduled, dedicated rideshare missions for small satellite operators, ending their need to piggyback on missions for larger operators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
necs passenger drone takes to the skies in cautious test flight nec
Emerging Tech

NEC’s passenger drone takes to the skies in somewhat cautious test flight

More and more firms are developing battery-powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, with the latest effort shown off this week by tech firm NEC. The successful test flight saw the machine stay airborne for about 40 seconds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
comcast internet essentials expansion corporate portland or 2
Computing

Comcast rolls out ultra-cheap internet to millions of low-income Americans

Comcast has offered its Internet Essentials low-cost internet access program since 2012. However, Monday's expansion of the program qualifies almost any low-income customer for low-cost service.
Posted By Ed Oswald
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg