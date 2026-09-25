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Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs. Gen 2: It’s better, but I wouldn’t rush to upgrade

A few smart fixes, but mostly the same experience.

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Meta

I’ve spent weeks with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, taking hands-free calls while traveling, capturing candid pictures I’d never bother pulling my phone out for, and occasionally grumbling when I accidentally fired off the touchpad. So, when Meta unveiled the Gen 3 at Connect 2026, I wasn’t going to take the company’s word for it. 

Instead, I dug through the changes myself to figure out whether this was a genuine upgrade worth the ‘Gen 3’ label or just minor changes dressed up as the latest generation to justify a $70 markup. If you already own the Gen 2, the answer is quite straightforward. However, if you’re upgrading from the original Gen 1, or you’re looking for your first pair of smart glasses, read this till the end.

Accessories, Sunglasses, Electronics
Ray-Ban / Meta

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs. Gen 2: Specs at a glance

SpecRay-Ban Meta Gen 3Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1
Starting price (US)$449$379$299
ReleaseSeptember 23, 2026September 2025October 2023
Frame stylesWayfarer, Aviator, ZenaWayfarer, Skyler, HeadlinerWayfarer, Headliner (Skyler added later)
Color/lens combinations27 preset combos, plus a limited-edition anniversary Aviator150+ (Ray-Ban Remix customization)150+ (Ray-Ban Remix customization)
Camera12MP ultra-wide12MP ultra-wide12MP ultra-wide
Photo resolution3024 x 4032 pixels3024 x 4032 pixels3024 x 4032 pixels
VideoUp to 3K Ultra HD @ 30fpsUp to 3K Ultra HD @ 30fpsUp to 1080p @ 30fps
Storage32GB32GB32GB
SpeakersDual open-earDual open-earDual open-ear
Microphones6-mic array (Meta claims 90%+ background noise cut)5-mic array5-mic array
Battery (glasses)Up to 9 hoursUp to 8 hoursUp to 4 hours
Battery (charging case)Up to 50 additional hoursUp to 48 additional hoursUp to 32 additional hours
Fast charging~50% in 20 minutes~50% in 20 minutesNot specified in official materials
ControlsTouchpad, voice, plus new customizable action buttonTouchpad, capture button, voiceTouchpad, capture button, voice
ProcessorNot officially specified; no confirmed upgradeQualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1
Wi-FiWi-Fi 6Wi-Fi 6Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth5.35.35.2
Water resistanceIPX4 (carried over; not explicitly restated in Gen 3’s own materials)IPX4IPX4
Wayfarer hinge-to-hinge129mm131mm~131mm (130.73mm)
Wayfarer temple length149mm150mm150mm
Wayfarer weight~51.5g~51g~48.6g

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 vs. Gen 2: What differences are worth knowing about?

An extra hour of battery might help

In its official spec sheet, Meta rates the Gen 2 at up to 8 hours of mixed use. However, in my experience, real-world battery life landed between four and five hours with a mix of video capture, Meta AI queries, and louder volume playback. 

Accessories, Sunglasses, Glasses
Ray-Ban / Meta

That’s exactly why the Gen 3’s jump to 9 hours caught my eye (similar to Samsung’s new AI glasses). That could translate into about 30 minutes to an hour of extra usage time (depending on your usage style). If you’re prone to skipping the overnight charge, the case now provides up to 50 hours of battery life, up from 48. For me, it’s a more modest improvement than the battery-life bump on the glasses.

There’s a sixth microphone for capturing your voice better

Call quality, I’d say, was one area where the Gen 2 earned its keep. Its five-microphone array did a surprisingly good job of isolating my voice from traffic and wind. The other person noticed a change in call quality only three or four times out of 10 calls (pretty close to earbuds).

Accessories, Glasses, Sunglasses
Ray-Ban / Meta

The Ray-Ban Gen 3 adds a sixth microphone, and Meta claims the new array cuts more than 90% of ambient noise. If that figure holds up, the device will be even better for daily use, especially for calls in crowded coffee shops and on windy sidewalks. 

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The additional microphone will also enable Dolby Atmos spatial audio capture with a software update later in the year.  

Meta smart glasses
Meta

A slightly smaller frame footprint

My biggest complaint with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 was about comfort. The temple arms were noticeably thicker than a standard Wayfarer. They felt really heavy, and it took me a couple of days to get used to the bulk. 

Meta doesn’t fix that. What it does do, however, is extend professionally adjustable temple tips to the whole lineup. That’s essentially a fit fix rather than a thickness fix, but I’ll take it. Gen 3 also trims the Wayfarer’s overall size. The hinge-to-hinge width drops from 131mm to 129mm, while the temple goes from 150mm to 149mm. 

Accessories, Glasses, Text
Ray-Ban / Meta

A customizable button for quick actions

The capacitive touchpad on the Gen 2 loved registering phantom taps, yet another gripe I had with the device. Whenever I adjusted the frames or brushed my hair back, I ended up playing the paused music tracks. However, there’s no apparent fix. 

What Gen 3 adds is a separate, customizable button. You can set it to trigger Meta AI, fire off a capture, or send a message with one press. It’s a genuinely useful addition on its own. It looks like a tiny button at the edge of the capture button (toward your ear).

Accessories, Glasses, Sunglasses
Ray-Ban / Meta

New frames and a $70 premium: Is Gen 3 worth the jump?

Camera-wise, Meta didn’t touch a thing. It uses the same 12MP ultrawide sensor that captures video at up to 3K resolution (at 30 frames per second). The camera and the LED opening, however, is around 36% smaller than on the Gen 2. The chip underneath appears to be along for the ride too, despite pre-launch rumors about a new “AR1+” chip. 

The software features that Meta released alongside the Gen 3, including Dynamic Photos, landscape crop, hearing enhancement, along with the improvements to Meta AI and translation, aren’t exclusive to the Gen 3 either. 

Accessories, Glasses
Ray-Ban / Meta

So the $70 premium Meta is asking for goes entirely toward variety and refinement. Gen 3 introduces the classic Aviator shape and a new cat-eye Zena frame. The classic Wayfarer-style smart glasses make a comeback, and the lineup spans 27 color and lens combinations.

At $449, that’s a $70 jump over the Gen 2’s $379 starting price. So, is it worth the upgrade? If you already own the Ray-Ban Gen 2 and it’s actually working fine for you, the Gen 3 doesn’t make a compelling case. Compared with the Gen 1, though, they easily qualify as an upgrade. 

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Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
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