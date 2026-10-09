Relaxation music had one job in this pain study, and favorite songs did it better

Patients’ favorite songs helped ease pain after an IV insertion in a new study, while music specifically chosen for relaxation didn’t show a significant benefit. The soothing soundtrack could apparently use a second opinion.

Researchers at University Hospital Zürich studied 204 patients receiving an IV cannula before an MRI scan. Those listening to their chosen music reported less pain 30 seconds and two minutes after insertion. Across the full sample, the clearest relief came after the needle went in.

How did researchers test the music

Patients needed the cannula to deliver contrast material for their scans. Researchers divided them into four groups. One heard Mozart’s Sonata K448, while another listened to relaxation music. A third group picked an artist or song, and the control group heard no music.

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Patients rated their pain before and during insertion, then at both follow-up points. The initial rating also allowed researchers to distinguish discomfort from the procedure from pain patients were already experiencing.

Where did favorite songs help most

Favorite music helped patients with and without preexisting pain. Those already hurting also experienced relief at the moment of insertion. Mozart’s significant benefit was limited to that subgroup, two minutes after the needle went in.

Researchers suggested that the relaxation music’s slow pace and lack of noticeable changes may have made it easier to tune out. The experiment didn’t establish why it failed to help, though, or which qualities gave favorite songs their advantage. Calling a track relaxing doesn’t guarantee it’ll do the job for the person listening.

What can a playlist realistically promise

The findings cover a brief needle procedure. They don’t establish whether music would help during longer or more painful treatments. A technician also accompanied and spoke to patients, offering another potential source of comfort that all four groups shared.

Separate research into music and anxiety has explored music paired with auditory beats, a different intervention from choosing favorite songs.

The Zürich researchers plan to use music more often during venous punctures for radiological procedures, especially for anxious or claustrophobic patients. For anyone considering making a playlist of favorite songs for an appointment, checking with the care team first is a practical place to start.