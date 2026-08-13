 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

Researchers built a tiny wearable patch that measures cholesterol levels from your sweat

Skipping the lab visit might actually be possible in the future.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
caltech-wearable-patch-tests-cholesterol-triglycerides
Caltech

Think about the last time you actually had your cholesterol checked. If you are like most people, it has probably been years since it usually means scheduling a lab visit and getting your blood drawn. Caltech researchers just built something that could change that entirely — a small stick-on patch that reads your cholesterol and triglyceride levels continuously, using sweat instead of blood.

How the sweat patch actually reads your cholesterol

Sweat and blood do not share a simple, predictable relationship, so you cannot just measure cholesterol in sweat and expect it to match what shows up in a blood test. The team, led by Professor Wei Gao, solved this by pairing the physical sensor with a machine learning model that factors in details like your body mass index, gender, and how much you are actually sweating, then uses all of that to accurately estimate your blood lipid levels.

caltech-wearable-patch-test-cholesterol
The new, inexpensive stick-on sweat sensor measures lipid levels, offering a noninvasive way to continuously monitor cholesterol and triglycerides. Caltech

There was also a tricky chemistry problem standing in the way. Most cholesterol in sweat exists in a form that cannot be measured directly, so the researchers developed a two-step chemical reaction that converts it into something the sensor can actually detect. The team explains this process in detail in their published paper.

Recommended Videos

This is not the first time sweat has been explored for health monitoring. Similar sweat sensing patches have even been tested by the US Air Force for tracking hydration and stress in difficult environments.

Solving the triglyceride problem, and what comes next

Measuring triglycerides required its own fix, since the sensing reaction needs a steady supply of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the molecule your cells rely on for energy. The team solved this by building a special polymer directly into the patch that slowly releases stored ATP over time, essentially feeding the sensor a steady supply so it can keep taking accurate triglyceride readings continuously for more than 20 hours instead of stopping after just a few minutes.

The device has only been tested on 24 participants in an early-stage study, meaning it is still years away from your local pharmacy, but the underlying science marks real progress toward continuous, needle-free health monitoring. If this kind of research keeps advancing, your next smartwatch could eventually analyze sweat to provide useful health insights.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
AI agents are sitting through students’ online courses, and colleges are struggling to stop them
The technology has moved from helping with homework to effectively impersonating students inside virtual classrooms.
Student taking notes in classroom with laptop macbook

AI cheating has already gone from asking a chatbot to write an essay to using tools that can make that AI-written work look human. We've previously talked about AI tools designed to help students cheat and the growing problem of AI detectors struggling to keep up, as well as how commonly students are already using AI for homework. Now the technology isn't merely helping students do the work. In some cases, it can effectively be the student.

Just tell the AI to take the class

Read more
Chinese startup claims its brain implant takes just 10 minutes to place, no skull surgery required
StairMed Technology's vein-based BCI could beat Neuralink's roughly two-hour surgery on speed, but the device still hasn't undergone human trials.
Art, Plate, Crystal

Brain implants, like the ones made by Elon Musk's Neuralink, typically involve open-skull surgery. But a Chinese startup says it can skip that step entirely, threading its device into the brain through a vein in a procedure that reportedly takes as little as ten minutes. According to the South China Morning Post, Shanghai-based StairMed Technology is one of several companies pursuing this approach, as the country pushes to expand its homegrown brain-computer interface (BCI) industry.

Faster than Neuralink, on paper

Read more
This bizarre email flaw is leaking corporate secrets to anyone who buys the right domain
Security researchers discovered companies are accidentally sending sensitive emails to domains that outsiders can register.
Maill app icon notifications

You don't always need to hack into a company's systems to get its secrets. Sometimes, the company will simply email them to you. A new report by WIRED's Matt Burgess has uncovered a bizarre email security problem in which companies are inadvertently sending sensitive information to domains that can be registered and controlled by outsiders. Security researchers Cory Solovevich and Mike Sheward discovered that seemingly harmless addresses such as noreply and deleteduser can become unexpected gateways to corporate information when the domains behind them aren't properly controlled.

The "hack" is buying the right domain

Read more