 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

Researchers built a $7 gadget that can find hidden cameras in seconds

It works by sweeping light instead of just spotting reflections with 94% accuracy.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Nest Cam Indoor Wired on table.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Hidden cameras keep turning up in sneaky spots, tucked inside pen, clock, chargers, or picture frames in hotel rooms and rentals. This is why researchers at KAIST built a fix that costs less than a nice lunch. Their new tool, called SweepLED, turns any smartphone into a reliable hidden camera detector using an attachable LED case that costs under $7 to build.

Why your current hidden camera detector probably isn’t working

Hidden cameras
Bernard Hermant / Unsplash

Most handheld detectors rely on a pretty basic trick, shine light at something and look for a bright reflection bouncing back. The problem is that glass, metal, and shiny plastic all bounce light back too, which means you’re stuck squinting at chargers and clocks trying to guess whether that glint is a lens or just a coincidence.

Recommended Videos

SweepLED eliminates the guesswork entirely. Instead of moving the light and the viewing angle together, it keeps the phone’s camera locked in place and sweeps the LED light from different directions instead. That’s crucial because a camera lens has an internal structure, aperture, sensor, and layered glass, so its reflection warps and deforms in a very specific way as the light angle shifts. Ordinary shiny surfaces just don’t do that.

sweepLED-hidden-camera-detector
KAIST

How SweepLED works

SweepLED records the whole light sweep as a short video, then runs it through an AI model trained to spot those telltale lens deformations, flagging exactly where a hidden camera might be hiding. Researchers tested it against 30 everyday objects you’d realistically find in a hotel room or rental, and it caught hidden cameras with about 94% accuracy, all in under five seconds per object.

sweepLED-hidden-camera-detector
KAIST

A recent UCL study found people using consumer hidden camera detectors still missed 59% of devices in testing, so SweepLED’s 94% lab result is a strong sign, with real world testing likely next.

Led by Professor Jun Han at KAIST’s School of Computing, working alongside researchers from the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University, the project was presented earlier this year at ACM MobiSys 2026. It’s not a shipping product yet, but the underlying idea is simple enough that it could realistically show up in an actual gadget before long.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
UK health advocates warn AI transcription tools could put patients at risk
AI scribes are helping doctors save time on paperwork, but new findings show automated transcripts can introduce serious errors into patient records.
Accurx scribe featured

AI scribes are rapidly making their way into doctors' offices, promising to cut down on tedious paperwork and free up time for patient care. However, growing evidence suggests these tools are introducing a new set of risks for patients and clinicians alike.

AI scribes are mangling diagnoses and prescriptions

Read more
The Internet Archive just made decades of vintage AI playable in your browser, and it’s fascinating
Before large language models, an entire generation of home computer software was already faking the experience of talking to something alive.
Cap, Clothing, Hat

The Internet Archive has a habit of preserving unique things, ones that nobody else thought about, and its newest collection is the best example yet. I’d say it's one that every AI historian should bookmark.

Curated under the title “Vintage Artificial Intelligence,” the collection contains decades of software that tried to convince people that they were talking to a thinking machine (though with wildly varying success).

Read more
A new watchdog is tracking when AI goes rogue, and the number of incidents will make you sweat
Researchers tracking AI systems that go off script just recorded their worst month yet.
Laptop running Claude Fable

AI models are designed to make our job easy by following instructions and sticking to them, not quietly working around them. However, new research suggests that's exactly what is happening far more often than most people realize. 

Incidents of AI systems lying to users, dodging the safeguards developers put in place, and diverting resources to pursue their own goals have nearly doubled in a single month this summer (via The Guardian).

Read more