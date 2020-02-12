Emerging Tech

I tried a plant-based corned beef sandwich and it held up to the real thing

By

The awning outside of Sarge’s Deli proudly proclaims that it opened in 1964, the Manhattan delicatessen is decidedly not stuck in the last century: It recently started offering plant-based sandwiches.

Sarge's Deli
Lisa Marie Segarra/Digital Trends

I walked up to the counter quietly wondering if I had the right place. There was no signage announcing the new menu item or branding for Unreal Deli, the company behind this deli’s particular meatless meat option. In fact, it looked like the type of old-school New York deli that would rail against the non-traditional and paradoxical ways of meatless meat.

But no, I was in the right place. My plant-based corned beef sandwich cost me just over $15. When checking out, I asked the cashiers if the order was popular, especially with what seemed like little marketing. Both women gave enthusiastic affirmatives, saying people were ordering in-store and online after seeing the new choice on the deli’s website.

To be sure, you can find Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli online, offering the same corned “beef” I purchased, a Ruben, and corned beef by the pound, with an encouraging note that this cold-cut choice has a six-month shelf life.

On to the meat of it though: what does it taste like? Quite good, actually. It was a simple sandwich that left the focus on the (meatless) meat, which felt in keeping with the traditional New York deli-style many locals come to expect. Most people probably wouldn’t tell the difference between the Unreal option and a regular corned beef sandwich. I did notice coloring was slightly off and gave a duller color than the pink most beef, at least fresh beef, sports. But for anyone looking for the experience of a good old-fashioned deli sandwich without the meat, this is hard to top.

Unreal Deli Corned Beef

The rise of Unreal, Beyond Meat, Impossible Burger, and other plant-based meat purveyors marks a turning point in dietary restrictions and choices. Vegetarians, vegans, or anyone else looking to cut down on meat aren’t doing it because they don’t like eating meat. Health and ethical choices push people to make the change or even to consider the change. For those struggling or find themselves missing their favorite dishes, it could be just the thing that lets everything else fall into place.

If a deli from the 60s in Murray Hill can make the switch, there’s hope for more substantial changes. And it likely means good business for both meatless companies and the shops offering them if the orders at Sarge’s Deli say anything.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Ninja Foodi deals on multicookers, air fryers, and grills for February 2020

amazon 65 quart ninja foodi cooker deal

The best sous vide machines for 2020

best sous vide machines joule

Best Buy has Instant Ace and Cuisinart Blenders on sale ahead of Presidents Day

instant ace nova cuisinart blenders best buy deals blender fi

Walmart chops the prices of Cuisinart and Nutribullet blenders up to $120

cuisinart velocity ultra nutribullet pro walmart deals

Storm helps British Airways to new subsonic trans-Atlantic flight record

british airways cabin crew given ipads

Solar Orbiter blasts off on mission to discover the secrets of the sun

Solar Orbiter

Resupply mission to International Space Station aborted due to sensor error

Amateur astronomer identifies rare double nucleus in the Cocoon Galaxy