Scammers are teaching AI to sound like you, and research says our brains are falling for it

The next scam call you receive may not sound like a robot, a call center, or even someone pretending to be your relative. AI voice generators have become capable of reproducing regional accents and dialects that sound convincing enough that researchers are warning they could become a potent social-engineering tool.

For example, a scammer could use an accent familiar to a targeted community to make a suspicious call sound considerably more trustworthy.

AI can be more trustworthy if it sounds like you

Research from Abertay University examined synthetic versions of Scottish Standard English and Dundonian Scots, a regional dialect spoken around Dundee. The study found people frequently assumed AI-generated speech was human, with that bias becoming even more concerning when regional dialects come into the conversation, which isn’t something people expect a machine to reproduce.

Recommended Videos

Another 2026 study, published in the Journal of Marketing Research, points to why that matters for scams. Researchers analyzed 7,002 entrepreneur-investor combinations from Shark Tank, 2,091 Kickstarter campaigns, and several laboratory experiments.

Voices with similar vocal qualities were associated with greater trust and persuasion, even without another reason to consider the speaker more credible. AI tools are increasingly exploiting that effect. ElevenLabs, for example, advertises instant voice cloning from a recording as short as 10 seconds.

Stop treating a familiar voice as authentication

A bank caller who shares your accent could still be a scammer. So could the panicked voice of someone who sounds remarkably like your child or partner. The FTC already warns that fraudsters can create convincing clones from short clips found online and specifically advises consumers against trusting a caller solely because the voice sounds right.

If you find yourself on a suspicious call, the safest response is to go the old-fashioned way. Hang up and call your bank using the number on your card or statement. If a relative supposedly needs money urgently, contact them using a number you already know or check with another family member. Never hand passwords, PINs, or other credentials to an unsolicited caller.