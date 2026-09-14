 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Emerging Tech
  3. News

Scammers are teaching AI to sound like you, and research says our brains are falling for it

Has your accent just become a security vulnerability? AI scammers are getting too good at sounding local

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Scammers are turning trusted news brands into investment traps
Scammers are turning trusted news brands into investment traps Unsplash

The next scam call you receive may not sound like a robot, a call center, or even someone pretending to be your relative. AI voice generators have become capable of reproducing regional accents and dialects that sound convincing enough that researchers are warning they could become a potent social-engineering tool.

For example, a scammer could use an accent familiar to a targeted community to make a suspicious call sound considerably more trustworthy.

AI can be more trustworthy if it sounds like you

cyberscam-romance-scam
Mohammed Hassan / Pixabay

Research from Abertay University examined synthetic versions of Scottish Standard English and Dundonian Scots, a regional dialect spoken around Dundee. The study found people frequently assumed AI-generated speech was human, with that bias becoming even more concerning when regional dialects come into the conversation, which isn’t something people expect a machine to reproduce.

Recommended Videos

Another 2026 study, published in the Journal of Marketing Research, points to why that matters for scams. Researchers analyzed 7,002 entrepreneur-investor combinations from Shark Tank, 2,091 Kickstarter campaigns, and several laboratory experiments.

Voices with similar vocal qualities were associated with greater trust and persuasion, even without another reason to consider the speaker more credible. AI tools are increasingly exploiting that effect. ElevenLabs, for example, advertises instant voice cloning from a recording as short as 10 seconds.

Man with credit card using laptop
rupixen / Unsplash

Stop treating a familiar voice as authentication

A bank caller who shares your accent could still be a scammer. So could the panicked voice of someone who sounds remarkably like your child or partner. The FTC already warns that fraudsters can create convincing clones from short clips found online and specifically advises consumers against trusting a caller solely because the voice sounds right.

If you find yourself on a suspicious call, the safest response is to go the old-fashioned way. Hang up and call your bank using the number on your card or statement. If a relative supposedly needs money urgently, contact them using a number you already know or check with another family member. Never hand passwords, PINs, or other credentials to an unsolicited caller.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Scientists found a way to turn plastic bottles into cookies you can actually eat
hand holding a cookie

Plastic bottles and cookies rarely show up in the same sentence, but a team of researchers just gave us a reason to talk about both together. According to Science Daily, scientists at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have engineered yeast that can turn waste from plastic bottles and old crop leftovers into real food ingredients and create cookies.

The work began as part of a NASA program exploring how astronauts might produce their own food during deep space missions, since resupply runs from Earth aren't exactly realistic that far out. The researchers' big insight was simple: plastic bottles are packed with carbon, and so, as it turns out, is food. That single connection became the foundation for everything that followed.

Read more
Students who use AI every day may be falling behind, while moderate users pull ahead
New global testing data suggests more AI in the classroom isn't automatically better.
Logo, Text

I assumed more AI access might help students learn faster. However, a new OECD study dispels that misconception for me and everyone else who gave their children a paid version of AI chatbots, thinking it would help them through their educational journey. 

According to PISA 2025 data from 760,000 students in 91 countries, students who use AI daily score meaningfully worse on standardized tests than their peers. The full picture is more complicated than a simple ban would fix.

Read more
XPENG just put its humanoid robot on the production line, and it walked itself out
IRON clocks in for its first shift
XPENG Iron

XPENG’s humanoid robot has officially joined the workforce, and it even got an employee badge. The Chinese automaker announced on September 8 that its next-generation IRON had completed assembly and autonomously walked off its newly commissioned humanoid robot production line in Guangzhou.

CEO He Xiaopeng then pinned a staff badge onto the robot, symbolically welcoming it to the XPENG team. It is a charming little ceremony for a machine that the company hopes will eventually become a regular part of everyday life. XPENG is moving IRON beyond R&D prototypes toward production-line manufacturing, applying the quality-control systems and manufacturing experience it has developed through its electric vehicle business.

Read more