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Scientists turned a regular camera into a much cheaper solar-panel testing tool

Instead of relying only on expensive lab equipment, researchers showed that modified consumer camera hardware can do part of the job

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Electrical Device, Solar Panels, Outdoors
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A regular digital camera isn’t the first thing you’d expect to use for this kind of solar-cell measurement. Researchers have now shown that much cheaper consumer camera hardware can handle part of a job normally done with carefully calibrated scientific imaging gear, provided it’s modified and calibrated first.

Their setup photographs the faint infrared glow produced when electricity is pushed through solar cells. Once the camera’s response is properly mapped, those images can reveal useful performance data, including a cell’s open-circuit voltage.

How does the cheaper camera method work

Solar cells give off a faint infrared signal when they’re powered. Differences in that signal can reveal how well individual parts of the cell are performing.

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Instead of relying on a purpose-built scientific camera, the researchers built a calibration model around an inexpensive digital camera. That lets the system translate image brightness into measurements rather than merely showing which areas look brighter or darker.

They tested the method on solar modules spanning more than 45 years, from hardware dating back to 1978 to modern industrial modules. That gave the researchers a broad range of solar technology to test the approach against.

Accessories, Strap, Camera
The modified camera used by the researchers Werner et al

What’s the catch with calling it a normal camera

The hardware was consumer-grade, but this wasn’t a camera pulled straight from a store shelf and pointed at a rooftop panel.

The model used in the experiment lacked the infrared-blocking filter found in most consumer cameras. The researchers also added a long-pass filter so the sensor could isolate the light they needed.

Calibration does much of the heavy lifting. The system has to know exactly how the camera responds to the incoming signal before image brightness can be translated into useful performance data.

So the appeal isn’t that an ordinary camera suddenly replaces lab equipment. It’s that affordable imaging hardware can become far more capable when the filtering and calibration around it are precise enough.

Where could this go next

The approach could eventually be adapted for other types of solar-cell imaging, including photoluminescence measurements. Daylight measurements are another possible next step.

If daylight measurements work as hoped, the technique could become useful in a wider range of conditions. For now, the research shows that a relatively ordinary consumer camera can do work that would normally call for much more specialized imaging hardware.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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