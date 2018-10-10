Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Ultra-bright LEDs give us a glimpse of all that space junk orbiting Earth

Luke Dormehl
By

Whether it’s electronic waste from old gadgets that are thrown into landfill sites or the enormous amounts of plastic in our oceans, there is a big problem with pollution on Earth. Unfortunately, the fact that this continues to be an issue, despite its visibility, shows how tougher it is to raise awareness. Imagine how much tougher it is, therefore, to make people aware of the pollution that they can’t see — such as the 29,000 pieces of human-made debris currently orbiting our planet. These rocket parts, non-functioning satellites and other pieces of space detritus pose a number of problems, including presenting a risk to orbiting spacecraft and satellites.

To help people realize just what an issue this is, Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde has come up with an eye-catching, attention-grabbing installation. The so-called “Phase” project involves shining ultra-powerful LEDs into the sky to pinpoint the individual pieces of space junk as they whiz past Earth at speeds of up to 17,500 mph.

“The Space Waste Lab wants to upcycle the 8.1 million kilo of space waste currently in space,” Roosegaarde told Digital Trends. “Phase is the real-time visualizing of space waste above your head. We receive the tracking information of space agencies of 29,000 particles larger than 10 cm. Special software including safety aviation regulation guides the large LED lines, so the moment the two lines meet in the top, [we know] that is where the space waste is. It creates a mesmerizing experience, these huge lines of light scanning the universe for junk.”

1 of 5
shooting led sky space junk spacewastelabopening4
shooting led sky space junk 6spacewastelabperformance
shooting led sky space junk 1spacewastelabperformance
shooting led sky space junk 3spacewastelabperformance
shooting led sky space junk spacewastelabopening6

Roosegaarde’s work only seeks to highlight the problem, not to remove the space junk, although this is something that other groups — including NASA — are actively trying to carry out. Once the waste has been removed, Roosegaarde told us that he believes it can be upcycled to create new products, such as 3D-printable materials.

The LED installation is currently being displayed in the Netherlands, where it will be viewable until January 19. It is accompanied by a dedicated lab space showing real space waste. After this, it will travel on to Luxembourg, and then on to the United States. Unless the problem has been sorted out by then, we guess!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Forget laxatives -- this electronic pill will literally shake the crap out of you
Up Next

18 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
camper vans
Cars

Sell your house and explore the planet with these awesome camper vans

Camper vans aren't just for pensioners. Check out the wildest creations that will go anywhere on the planet while keeping you comfortable no matter how far off the grid you end up.
Posted By Ronan Glon
netgear orbi voice review feat
Product Review

Combining a smart speaker with your router makes way more sense than you think

Hitting a new note in networking convergence, Netgear Orbi Voice successfully combines speedy long-range Wi-Fi, a Harmon Kardon speaker, and Alexa voice assistant with great results. Could this be the future of smart home devices?
Posted By Terry Walsh
what is the hyperloop hyperlooptt capsule unveil
Emerging Tech

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies unveils its new Quintero One capsule

The Hyperloop, Elon Musk's intriguing idea for a transportation system, could revolutionize mass transit as we know it. But questions about its financial and political feasibility loom large.
Posted By Will Nicol
monoprice maker select plus 3d printer full1
Product Review

Monoprice makes the best 3D printer you can buy for under $400

About a year ago, we took monoprice’s $160 3D printer for a test drive and were totally blown away -- so now we’re back to test out its $400 Maker Select Plus printer and see if it’s worth the extra dough
Posted By Patrick Daniels
banksy artwork self destructs after it auctions for 13 million shred
Emerging Tech

Banksy artwork self-destructs after it auctions for $1.4 million

Banksy shredded a piece of his own artwork just seconds after it fetched $1.4 million at a Sotheby's auction. The secretive street artist later explained his actions in a video posted on YouTube.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
16th century scroll cutting edge tech burnt
Emerging Tech

Here’s how scientists read a charred 16th-century scroll without unraveling it

What do you do when you’re a historian trying to recover information from a severely damaged 16th-century scroll that’s darn near unreadable? You turn to cutting-edge technology, of course.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
laserlight core bike light beryl ll 11
Emerging Tech

Like a Bat-Signal for cyclists, this laser light makes bikes visible to drivers

The Laserlight Core is a smart projection system for bicycles that's designed to promote safer cycling. It works by projecting an image of a cyclist 20 feet in front of you as you ride.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
october spacex launch images launches falcon 9 rocket vandenberg air force base 1
Emerging Tech

Here’s why the spectacular SpaceX rocket launch in California looked so incredible

Last night’s amazing SpaceX satellite launch lit up the skies over Los Angeles like the world's craziest light show. Check out some of the most astonishing images captured by onlookers.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drone Plane
Emerging Tech

This is the result when a quadcopter strikes the wing of an aircraft

Responding to increasing concern over drone flights near airports, researchers in the U.S. have conducted lab tests to see what happens when a quadcopter collides with an aircraft wing at high speed. And no, it's not pretty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
arizona state vr headset 180822 bio lab 7
Emerging Tech

No longer a gaming novelty, VR gets acceptance letter from Arizona State

Students at Arizona State University are getting an unexpected added extra for their tuition money this semester: A virtual reality headset for their course. Here's how it's going to be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
IBM Q quantum computer
Emerging Tech

It’s alive! Scientists create ‘artificial life’ on a quantum computer

No, this isn't something from a Michael Crichton techno-thriller: Scientists really have created "artificial life" on a quantum computer for the first time ever. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Drones With Super Long Flight Times
Emerging Tech

7 Drones that can stay airborne for hours — and the tech that makes it possible

Today, your average consumer drone can fly for only around 10 to 25 minutes. But the times they are a-changin.' Here are seven drones which buck the system with super long flight times.
Posted By Luke Dormehl