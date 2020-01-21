Space Station gets the Lego treatment in wonderfully detailed design

Finally, a Lego version of the International Space Station (ISS).

Lego this week announced the latest addition to its wonderfully diverse collection of special builds, with the 864-piece kit slated for release on February 1.

The toy-brick company selected the ISS for the Lego treatment after the orbiting outpost won a contest in 2019 in which fans could vote on their favorite suggestions for future kits. Tesla’s Cybertruck arrived too late for the vote.

A basic brick-built ISS submitted as part of the contest by Christoph Ruge is clearly a valiant effort, but the final Lego product (below) is a sight to behold, and one that’s sure to delight both space fans and Lego builders when the $70 kit goes on sale at the start of next month.

The level of detail is impressive, with the entire kit comprising not only the space station, but also a Lego brick-built NASA space shuttle, three mini cargo spacecraft, and two astronaut microfigures.

The set also features a Lego version of the Canadarm2, a remotely controlled robotic arm that performs maintenance and other tasks on the ISS. In the box, you’ll also find two rotating joints and eight adjustable solar panels that hint at the complexity of the real space station.

The Lego construction measures about 7 inches (20 cm) high, 12 inches (31cm) long, and 19 inches (49 cm) wide, and comes with a 148-page illustrated instruction booklet that should mean easy assembly at a safe blood pressure.

While some builders might want to find a way to suspend the finished product from the ceiling for a more space-like appearance, the kit also includes a special stand for a more secure set-up.

“For over 20 years, the International Space Station has welcomed cooperation from different nations to achieve common goals that benefit all mankind,” Lego says on a webpage touting its latest kit. “The largest spacecraft ever built, it continues to unlock discoveries not possible on Earth — and push the boundaries of human space exploration further than ever before.”

If you have a fascination for the ISS and fancy taking a peek inside, be sure to check out this wonderfully cinematic video tour of the interior released by NASA a couple of years ago.

Editors' Recommendations