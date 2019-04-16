Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Watch a pack of SpotMini robot dogs perform a terrifying feat of strength

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’d thought you’d be able to use a large truck to mow down packs of marauding SpotMinis when they come for you during the robot takeover, think again.

Boston Dynamics, the outfit that created the remarkable robotic dog, has just released a video (above) demonstrating that a weighty vehicle is clearly no match for SpotMini, with 10 of the machines comfortably carting off the truck — up a slight incline, too. That’s as impressive as it is worrying.

And if you want to know what a robot army sounds like, just turn up the volume.

Boston Dynamics confirmed on Tuesday that multiple SpotMini robots are rolling off the production line right now and will be available for a range of applications “soon.” We’re not exactly sure what those applications might include, but looking at this video, roadside assistance could be on the cards.

Boston Dynamics’ dog-like robot has gone through many iterations over the years, with the latest version of SpotMini the most astonishing — and in some ways the most terrifying — we’ve seen yet.

It’s not just its incredibly fluid and lifelike movements that amaze, but also its array of expanding abilities thanks to the addition of an arm-like appendage and increasingly sophisticated smarts made possible via an array of on-board sensors and cameras.

A video of an older version of SpotMini shows it performing various chores around the home, including loading up the dishwasher and throwing away trash. It also slips up on a banana skin, offering a clue as to what we’ll need in our arsenal of weapons should robots ever make an attempt to run the show (that’s right, lots of bananas).

The most recent SpotMini design weighs 66 pounds (30 kg) and can function for around 90 minutes on a single charge, while sensors and cameras placed around its body help it to understand its environment and move smoothly through it.

Boston Dynamics describes SpotMini as the quietest robot among its growing collection of machines, which includes back-flipping and parkour-capable Atlas, and also Handle, an industrious wheel-based robot that appears destined for warehouse work.

As for SpotMini, we can’t wait to see how businesses utilize the robot in their daily work starting later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Rube Goldberg machines
FedEx Same Day Delivery Robots
Emerging Tech

Delivery robots are poised to invade our cities, but are we ready for them?

Across the United States, small startups and big businesses alike are clamoring to swarm city streets with fleets of autonomous delivery robots. The only problem? Our urban areas aren't always well-equipped to accommodate them
Posted By John R. Quain
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
smart cities microsoft innovation smartcities feature
Emerging Tech

Smart Cities

Posted By Jenny McGrath
israel beresheet landing live getty
Emerging Tech

After failed lunar landing, SpaceIL bounces back with Beresheet 2.0

The SpaceIL project suffered a sad ending when the Beresheet craft crashed into the moon's surface this week, rendering it inoperable. But the plucky Israeli team is not giving up, and they have announced their plans for Beresheet 2.0.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
scientists confirm direct detection of gravitational waves ligo2
Emerging Tech

The hunt for colliding black holes is on, and you can help

The hunt for gravitational waves is heating up. The LIGO observatory has seen evidence of two pairs of colliding black holes, and a new project invites the public to contribute their computer's processing power to search for more.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
potential exoplanet proxima c artist s impression of the planet orbiting centauri
Emerging Tech

Our nearest exoplanet, Proxima b, could have a large and chilly neighbor

Our nearest exoplanet discovered so far is Proxima b, which orbits the star Proxima Centauri located 4.2 light-years from Earth. Now new evidence suggests that Proxima b might have a neighbor, Proxima c.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Basil
Emerging Tech

How MIT hacked horticulture to cultivate a hyper-flavorful basil plant

At MIT, Caleb Harper used his personal food computers to alter the climate in which he grew basil. Exposing it light for 24 hours a day changed the flavor profile of the plant, making it spicier and stronger.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
scientists launch public vote for the name of a distant world 2007or10
Emerging Tech

Public vote opens for new planet name, but Planet McPlanetface won’t fly

The largest unnamed world in our solar system needs an official title, and you can help choose it. The scientists who discovered the icy planetoid recently announced details of a public vote offering three choices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dronehunter x3 utah capitol building
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

How do you stop enemy drones in their tracks? DroneHunter X3 is a new autonomous anti-drone technology which outruns and then captures rogue drones in midair. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacexs falcon heavy booster lost at sea after falling off drone ship spacex
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s main Falcon Heavy booster is lost at sea after falling off drone ship

SpaceX has lost the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket after a successful mission last week that ended with it landing on a drone ship. SpaceX said rough seas resulted in the rocket toppling over and falling into the ocean.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sweden electric charging road electreon bus
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

The Swedish transport administration is exploring special roads which will charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them. It will test the idea with a short sample stretch of road.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

Some people are more sensitive to sound during sleep than others. Luckily, there are a number of white noise machines on the market to mask the noise. Here are our five of our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol, Dallon Adams