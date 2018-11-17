Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

‘Super-Earth’ planet candidate discovered orbiting Barnard’s Star

Georgina Torbet
By

Astronomers have discovered a large planet circling a sun nearby to Earth called Barnard’s Star. Apart from the Alpha Centauri system which consists of three stars and is around 4.3 light years away from us, Barnard’s Star is the next nearest star at 6 light years away.

The potential new planet is thought to be cold and icy and has a size around 3.2 times that of the Earth. It is called Barnard’s Star b and it is currently a “candidate” planet, meaning that more research will be required to confirm its location and status. The planet is believed to lie around 0.4 astronomical units or 37 million miles from Bernard’s Star, which is less than half of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. The planet orbits around the star and completes a rotation every 233 days.

The evidence for the existence of the planet comes from gravitational forces which cause shifts in the light coming from the nearby star and heading towards our Earth. This was tricky to detect because the planet is, relatively speaking, very small as well as being distant, so it required analysis of more than 20 years’ worth of data to find. Another complicating factor is the high speed at which Barnard’s Star moves, as it travels at over 300,000 mph relative to the Sun. It is coming closer to us and it should overtake Alpha Centauri to be the closest star to the Sun in the next 10,000 years.

There has long been speculation that planets could orbit around Barnard’s Star, which is a red dwarf star around one sixth the size of our Sun. At 10 billion years old the star is twice as old as our Sun, and it gives off only three percent of the light that our Sun does, hence the reason Barnard’s Star b will be an icy planet. The estimated temperature on the surface of the planet is -275°F, and astronomers predict that the surface will have dim, orange light during the day from the nearby red dwarf.

But don’t get your hopes up about moving to this new planet just yet, as Barnard’s Star b is too far away from its dim star for liquid water to be present on its surface. The findings are published in Nature.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best vape pens for cannabis concentrates
spacex fcc application global wifi gigabit usa ses 9 launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX makes rocketry look easy, sticks yet another Falcon 9 landing

SpaceX is due to perform its latest Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing on November 15 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here's how you can watch the proceedings live.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
kilogram redefine measurement eddie mulhern with 1
Emerging Tech

In a weighty decision, scientists prepare to redefine the kilogram

Metrologists are meeting at the General Conference on Weights and Measures in Versailles to vote on whether to redefine the kilogram as a constant that can be observed in the natural world.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in these awe-inspiring drone videos

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
google project loon indonesia balloon
Emerging Tech

Google’s balloon internet is coming to Kenya in 2019

In order to bring the internet to those who lack it, a company called Loon is launching balloons into the stratosphere. From more than 12 miles up, these balloons beam connectivity over a large area on the ground.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
mount fuji wifi japan trevor mogg
Emerging Tech

Hikers missing on Mount Fuji could soon find a drone buzzing above their heads

Hikers who go missing while climbing Japan's highest mountain could soon find a drone buzzing above their head. A new system using the flying machines has been set up on Mount Fuji for future search-and-rescue missions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk receives FCC approval to launch over 7,500 satellites into space

Not surprisingly, SpaceX is thinking big with Starlink, its space-based global broadband network. This week, the company received FCC approval to launch 7,518 satellites into a low-Earth orbit for its satellite internet service.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels on a McLaren
Cars

The world’s first 3D-printed titanium wheels are so intricate they look fake

HRE Performance Wheels and GE Additive have teamed up to create the world's first 3D-printed titanium wheels. They are not only impressively durable, but extremely lightweight as well.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 08 2016 vaping
Emerging Tech

Of all the vape pens in the world, these 5 are the best

Vaping concentrates has become significantly more popular, especially among those that use cannabis for medicinal purposes. But don’t use just any vape pen: we found these five devices to be our favorites in 2018.
Posted By Ed Oswald
DJI Mavic 2 Pro
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic 2 Pro vs Mavic 2 Zoom: What’s the real difference?

DJI's Mavic 2 series drones are ready to fly -- but which one is right for you? The Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom are nearly identical save for their cameras. Here's what you need to know about these powerful new UAVs.
Posted By Daven Mathies
illumina genome
Emerging Tech

This startup will sequence your entire genome for free — but there’s a catch

Want to get your DNA sequenced but don’t want to shell out the hundred bucks or so to do so? A new startup called Nebula Genomics offers you the opportunity to have it done for free.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shark tank products rocketskates electric skates
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best tech gear and gadgetry that survived Shark Tank

The television show "Shark Tank" has churned out quite a few strange, interesting, and downright awesome products -- so we rounded up some of the best ones for your perusal. Enjoy!
Posted By Patrick Daniels
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon middle east
Emerging Tech

Students will compete in Dubai this week with a transforming smart home

Modular smart homes are all the rage, and now some students from Virginia Tech are putting their money on their FutureHAUS, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home they're taking to the Solar Decathlon in Dubai.
Posted By Clayton Moore
china artificial sun aritificial
Emerging Tech

Hotter than the sun: Chinese fusion reactor claims breakthrough

China’s “artificial sun” has reached a temperature of 180 million ºF with a heating power of 10 megawatts -- six times hotter than the center of the sun. The achievement could mark progress towards fusion as a clean energy source.
Posted By Dyllan Furness